Buying a new TV shouldn't put a dent in your wallet. Plus, with Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days next week, there's never been a better time to shop for a new TV.

For example, right now you can get the TCL 85-inch QM6K Mini-LED 4K TV for just $897. All sizes are currently on sale, but only the 85-inch is at an all-time price low. If you're looking for something that's smaller and/or more affordable, Amazon has the 2026 Roku 50-inch Select Series 4K TV on sale for $249. This is a great TV if you're not a hardcore gamer, but still want a TV with good overall performance. Below are all the TV deals I recommend shopping in the ramp up to Prime Big Deal Days.

32-49 inch

TV sale: deals from $69 @ Amazon

Amazon has smart TVs on sale for as low as $69. The sale includes a lot of smaller, 1080p models (which are more suitable for a children's room or guest room). However, there are also plenty of larger sets included in the sale. These are among the cheapest TVs we've seen from Amazon. Read more Read less ▼

50-59 inch

Roku 50" Select Series 4K QLED TV: was $299 now $249 at Amazon This 50-inch Roku TV (2026) is an excellent TV for small budgets. It provides a bright 4K picture, Apple AirPlay support, Apple HomeKit/Amazon Alexa/Google Assistant support, and three HDMI ports. Made by Roku, this TV also features Roku's platform for all your streaming needs. Read more Read less ▼

Samsung 55" M70H Mini-LED 4K TV: was $347 now $299 at Amazon The entry-level M70H is a competitively priced Mini-LED TV. This 2026 TV is equipped with an array of Mini-LED backlighting, but keep in mind it doesn't come with quantum dot-enhanced color. Nevertheless, you get Samsung's advanced processor, which delivers brighter highlights and deeper blacks to your screen. Read more Read less ▼

Save $370 Amazon 55" Omni Mini-LED 4K QLED Fire TV: was $819 now $449 at Amazon Amazon's latest Mini-LED TV features a 144Hz refresh rate in tandem with AMD FreeSync Premium Pro support to give gamers ample juice for fast-paced games. The TV also has an Ambient Experience feature, so when it's powered off it displays dynamic artwork. This is also the first Amazon Fire TV to support Dolby Atmos 2.1 audio. Read more Read less ▼

Best Buy Exclusive! Samsung 55" R85H Micro RGB 4K TV: was $1,599 now $1,199 at Best Buy Ok, this isn't an Amazon deal — it's a Best Buy exclusive — but I'm including it because this is the cheapest price I've seen for Samsung's new Micro RGB TV. It uses a new LED-based display technology that trades traditional white LEDs for red-, green- and blue-colored LEDs, which allows for better color volume. The R85H is one of Samsung's less costly alternatives, but it doesn't skimp on features. You get Samsungs Micro RGB AI Engine, Motion Xcelerator 144Hz with VRR support, and Dolby Atmos support. Read more Read less ▼

60-85 inch

Insignia 75" F50 4K Fire TV: was $399 now $359 at Amazon This 75-inch Insignia TV offers impressive image quality no matter what you're watching. Thanks to its built-in Fire TV features, you can also stream all your favorite shows and movies and control them with your voice thanks to full Alexa support. Read more Read less ▼

TCL 65" QM64L Mini-LED 4K QLED TV: was $699 now $619 at Amazon The TCL QM64L is a 2026 Amazon exclusive. This QD-Mini LED offers the benefits of Mini LED TV with TCL's Halo Control System, which promises stunning "halo-free" images. There's also TCL’s Enhanced QLED technology for improved colors and faithfully reproducing nearly all the DCI-P3 color space. Meanwhile, the 144Hz native panel refresh rate with Motion Rate 480 focuses on best-in-class motion clarity producing smooth video playback when watching sports or playing games. Read more Read less ▼

New Price Low! Amazon 65" Ember Artline 4K QLED TV: was $1,099 now $799 at Amazon The Ember Artline is one of Amazon's new 2026 TVs. Priced at $1,099, it's a direct competitor to other art TVs such as the Samsung The Frame. It features a matte 4K QLED display that, like The Frame, can act as artwork when you're not watching shows or movies. Instead of Tizen, however, the Artline comes with the new Fire TV operating system that received an overhaul this past February, as well as access to Alexa+. Read more Read less ▼

Lowest Price! TCL 85" QM6K 4K Mini-LED TV: was $1,097 now $897 at Amazon If you're shopping on a budget for something with solid performance, take a closer look at the TCL QM6K, which is currently at its all-time price low. In addition to quantum-dot color, it comes with an advanced array of Mini-LED backlights. Google TV and Dolby Vision support are here, too, as well as a solid selection of gaming features. Read more Read less ▼

TCL 65" QM7L SQD Mini-LED TV: was $1,199 now $997 at Amazon The TCL QM7L is one of the brand's first Super Quantum Dot (SQD) TVs that offers better contrast and color than rival Mini-LED TVs. It recently won the Tom's Guide Award for Best Mini-LED TV and it's currently on sale for under $1,000. In our TCL QM7L review, we said the Editor's Choice TV delivers premium Mini-LED performance without a high price tag. Read more Read less ▼

OLED

Samsung 48" S85H 4K OLED TV: was $1,097 now $997 at Amazon Unlike the mid-range Samsung S90H and the flagship-level Samsung S95H, the entry-level S85H does not feature the brand's iconic (and divisive) glare-free display. Instead, its screen is glossy. Nevertheless, this 2026 TV packs dynamic brightness and contrast, AI-powered voice enhancements so you always hear crystal clear audio, and built-in Alexa. Read more Read less ▼

Samsung 42" S90H 4K OLED TV: was $1,399 now $1,097 at Amazon The S90H replaces the Samsung S90D as Samsung's mid-range OLED TV for 2026. Unlike last year's model, the all-new S90H also arrives with Samsung's glare-free display. Gamers can enjoy 4K gaming at 120Hz (and up to 165Hz) across all four of the TV's HDMI 2.1 inputs, and there are plenty of extra gaming enhancements, too, like FreeSync Premium Pro and G-Sync compatibility. Read more Read less ▼

Sony 48" Bravia 6 4K OLED TV: was $1,299 now $1,098 at Amazon Sony's most affordable OLED TV of its 2026 Bravia lineup is the first to feature a full slate of four HDMI 2.1 inputs, all of which support 4K gaming at 120Hz. Sony's top-notch picture processing elevates the Bravia 6 above affordable OLEDs from rival brands. Read more Read less ▼

$100 Amazon Credit LG 65" B6 4K OLED TV: $1,399 at Amazon Amazon is secretly adding a $100 Amazon credit when you purchase the LG C6. That's an epic deal for a TV we called the best entry-level OLED TV of 2026. It supports 4K games at up to 120Hz and can kick it up to 144Hz with VRR enabled (a benefit for PC gamers). The TV also supports Dolby Vision, the most popular enhanced HDR format on the market. In our LG B6 OLED review, we said the Editor's Choice TV is nearly as good as the pricier C6, but for a fraction of the price. Note: The 48-inch model is a Best Buy exclusive and on sale for $799.

Price check: 48" for $799 @ Best Buy Read more Read less ▼

LG 77" C6 4K OLED TV: was $2,799 now $2,599 at Amazon The LG C6 is one of the year's best OLED TVs. It offers spectacular OLED performance (including ample brightness) for far less than what you'd have to pay for a flagship-level model. It also comes with a full slate of four HDMI 2.1 inputs, Dolby Vision support, and just about every gaming-related feature a dedicated gamer could ask for. In our LG C6 OLED TV review we said the Editor's Choice TV performs brilliantly offering top-tier brightness and colors. Read more Read less ▼

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