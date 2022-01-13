Silentnight launches new bacteria-busting mattresses at Bensons for Beds

Sleep specialist Silentnight has launched a new mattress range, the Sleep Healthy collection, designed to protect against bacteria, microbes and germs. And after a team of microbiologists at the University of Westminster found that older mattresses and unwashed sheets can often be teeming with bacteria, we’re all for a little antibacterial bed action.

There are five mattresses in the Silentnight Sleep Healthy range, priced from £379.99 at Bensons for Beds, and each uses a mix of innovative features including HeiQ Viroblock technology to prevent the growth of microorganisms and bacteria on the mattress’ surface.

Another material, Eco Comfort Fibres, made from recycled plastic bottles, creates a more breathable, cooler sleep experience. As one of the best mattress brands in the UK, Silentnight has plenty of experience to draw upon for its latest launch.

When speaking about the collection, Katherine Collins, Senior Brand Manager at Silentnight, said: “It’s also perfect for those looking for sustainable sleep solutions; we are proud to save over 450 million plastic bottles entering the ocean each year thanks to our Eco Comfort Fibres.”

(Image credit: Silentnight)

Silentnight Sleep Healthy mattress range: prices, design

When you don’t clean your mattress regularly, you risk a build-up of germs and allergens, not to mention sweat stains and more. Mattresses should be cleaned at least twice a year, with stains spot-treated immediately. The same goes for your mattress topper, while bedding should be washed weekly or, if you’re sick, more regularly than that.

But if you’d rather watch paint dry than learn how to clean a mattress, the Silentnight Sleep Healthy collection could give you a helping hand with its antimicrobial silver technology that stops nasties from building up on the surface of your snug sleep nest.

Beyond hygiene, the new range is packing the brand’s Mirapocket zoned support system. This features individual pocket springs that conform and adjust to your body weight and sleep position, as well as ensuring good spinal alignment while you snooze.

The Silentnight Sleep Healthy range comprises the following mattresses:

Sleep Healthy Eco 600, from £379.99

Sleep Healthy Eco 1400, from £549.99

Sleep Healthy Eco 2000, from £629.99

Sleep Healthy Eco 2700, from £749.99

The new range is available exclusively at Bensons for Beds, and is available to buy now. Each mattress is covered by a 5-year Silentnight Guarantee, but there is no mattress trial here, which isn’t ideal.

Instead, the retailer offers a 40-night guarantee. If you decide after this period of time that the mattress isn’t right for you, and providing you have covered it with a proper mattress protector to safeguard against spills and stains, you can return it for an alternative product.

There's also savings of up to £250 on the Sleep Healthy range, with the biggest discount found on the divan bed sets that are also available in the range.

Wondering how often should you replace your mattress? Every seven to eight years is about right if it’s a quality mattress and not showing any obvious signs of sagging or wear and tear sooner. For good pressure relief and motion isolation, choose a memory foam mattress, while a cooling mattress is a great choice for hot sleepers.

