Packers vs Cardinals live stream: How to watch Thursday Night Football

The Packers vs Cardinals live stream catches a Green Bay team in the midst of the NFL's second longest winning streak of six games taking on the only team with a perfect record. Murray's unbeaten Cardinals take on Rodgers' red hot Packers in this NFL live stream.

Packers vs Cardinals channel, start time The Packers vs Cardinals live stream is Thursday (Oct. 28).

• Time — 8:20 p.m. ET/ 5:20 p.m. PT / 1:20 a.m. BST

• U.S. — Watch on FOX or NFL Network via Sling or Fubo.TV, or on Amazon Prime

• U.K. — Watch on Sky Sports NFL

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

The Cardinals (7-0) have been dazzling this season and they are coming off perhaps their most dominant win of the season, a 31-5 stomping of the Texans. Kyler Murray took a safety in the first quarter, then Arizona allowed a field goal in the early goings of the second quarter, but it was all Cardinals after that. Murray threw three touchdown passes as Arizona went on to score 31 unanswered points. He remains a favorite to win league MVP honors this season.

As if Murray didn't have enough weapons in this offense to begin with, general manager Steve Keim traded for pro bowl tight end Zach Ertz from the Eagles two weeks ago and the 30-year-old veteran promptly contributed catching a 47-yard touchdown pass from Murray in the third quarter.

The Packers (6-1) have only been outdone this season by the Cardinals perfect record. Since getting blown out in their first game of the season, Green Bay has won six-straight while Aaron Rodgers is once again one of the top quarterbacks in the league with a 108.2 passer rating. In fact, Rodgers and Tom Brady are the only QB's to have at least 15 touchdowns passes with three interceptions or less this season.

Rodgers best target, Davante Adams is in danger of missing this game as he was placed in COVID-19 protocol. Adams has tallied the third most receiving yards in the NFL with 744 yards and now needs two negative COVID tests 24-hours apart to play Thursday night.

The Packers were plus-3 road underdogs before the Adams news broke, now Green Bay is a plus-6 underdog. The over/under is 51.

Packers vs Cardinals live stream from anywhere on Earth

NFL streaming tip:

If you're away from home and so can't watch the Packers vs Cardinals live stream, you can still see the game. Using the best VPN makes it so that you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town, so you can access the same streaming services you already pay for.

Here's how easy it is to stream NFL from anywhere in the world:

1. Get a VPN (we recommend ExpressVPN as the best out there)

2. Connect to the location you want to stream from

3. Use your usual streaming service and watch like normal

Packers vs Cardinals live streams in the US

In the US, Packers vs Cardinals is going to be broadcast on FOX and NFL Network, which are available on two of our favorite streaming services fuboTV and Sling TV . The game starts at 8:20 p.m. ET/ 5:20 p.m. PT Thursday (Oct. 28). It's also on Amazon Prime Video.

If FOX, ESPN, NBC and NFL Network have typically been enough to get you all the football you need, you could rely on Sling (which doesn't include CBS, and has RedZone in the Sports Extra add-on). You can get CBS NFL games via Paramount Plus, if you want.

The more comprehensive package comes from fuboTV, as it has all five of the main channels you'll want: CBS, ESPN, FOX, NBC and the NFL Network. That's why it's one of the best streaming services.

It's a case of "you get what you pay for" as Sling Orange & Blue (which you'd need to get ESPN, FOX, NBC and NFL Network) costs $50 per month, while the Fubo TV Standard package gives you all of the above, for $65 per month.

Amazon Prime subscribers get free access to the Packers vs Cardinals game as part of Thursday Night Football on Prime Video without ever needing to pay extra.

The 11 TNF games can be streamed through Prime Video and Twitch, and they will also be the exclusive streamer for a Saturday regular season game in the second half of the season.

NFL Sunday Ticket: The Packers vs Cardinals live stream is one of the games that DirecTV subscribers can watch via NFL Sunday Ticket.

You can also get NFL Sunday Ticket as a stand-alone service — but only if you live in an area that doesn't get DirecTV service.

Packers vs Cardinals live stream for free

If you just want to watch Packers vs Cardinals on your phone or tablet, the Yahoo Sports app for iOS and Android gives away every NFL game that's broadcast in your local TV market for free. You can also sign into your NFL Game Pass subscription and stream it from the Yahoo app.

As part of the Thursday Night Football coverage deal with Amazon, the Packers vs Cardinals game will also stream for free on Amazon-owned Twitch.

Packers vs Cardinals live streams in the UK

You can also catch the Packers vs Cardinals live stream across the pond, though it is at the late hour of 1:20 a.m. local BST. Yes, those in the U.K. will want Sky Sports for watching NFL games in the U.K., where it airs on Sky Sports NFL. It will also feature more than 100 live games this season.

If you're an existing Sky customer, you can get all of that with the Sky Sports Complete Pack, for £39 per month.

If you're not looking to spend that much, you can get a less comprehensive Sky Sports pass from Now TV. Daily, weekly and monthly passes range from £9.99 to £33.99.

Packers vs Cardinals live streams in Canada

Get in, folks, we're going to Da Zone. Or to be more specific, Canadian football fans will need DAZN to watch Packers vs Cardinals live streams in Canada.

DAZN is also the home of live Champions League soccer games. Plus, Canadians get a 30-day free trial of DAZN here.