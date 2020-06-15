New iPhone 12: Release date, price, specs and leaks

The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro promise the biggest changes to Apple's lineup in years, from the sheer number of models and a new design to 5G connectivity and a powerful new A14 Bionic processor. You can also expect a big camera upgrade and possibly 120Hz displays for the Pro models.

iPhone 12: What to expect • Release date: Fall 2020

•Models: iPhone 12 (5.4 inches), iPhone 12 Max (6.1 inches), iPhone 12 Pro (6.1 inches), iPhone 12 Pro Max (6.7 inches)

• Prices: $649 (iPhone 12), $749 (iPhone 12 Max), $999 (iPhone 12 Pro), $1,099 (iPhone 12 Pro Max)

• Processor: A14 (all models)

• Screens: OLED (all models)

• Other features: 5G compatibility, LiDAR sensor on the iPhone 12 Pro, 120Hz refresh rate on iPhone 12 Pro display

Although the iPhone 12 may have a delayed launch, there have been a lot of rumors and leaks that paint a pretty full picture of what to expect from Apple's new phones, including the release date, price and specs.

The iPhone 12 is expected to come in four models: the 5.4-inch iPhone 12; 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Max; 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Pro; and 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max. All of the new iPhone 12 devices should feature OLED displays and 5G connectivity, but the iPhone 12 Pro series would steep up to a 120Hz refresh’s rate and three rear cameras plus a LiDAR sensor.

We could also see a new design for Apple’s phones, one that hearkens back to the iPhone 5’s flat edges and more squared off look. And there should be a smaller notch, too.

The iPhone 12 isn't expected until the fall — and even then, there's some question as to when the phone might go on sale — but here’s everything we know so far about Apple's next smartphones.

iPhone 12 specs (based on leaks)

iPhone 12 iPhone 12 Max iPhone 12 Pro iPhone 12 Pro Max Price $649, $749 $749 / $849 $999 / $1,099 / $1,299 $1,099 / $1,199 / $1,399 Display 5.4-inch Super Retina OLED (BOE) 6.1-inch Super Retina OLED (BOE) 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED (Samsung) 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR OLED (Samsung) Processor A14 Bionic A14 Bionic A14 Bionic A14 Bionic RAM 4GB 4GB 6GB 6GB Storage 128GB, 256GB 128GB, 256GB 128GB, 256GB, 512GB 128GB, 256GB, 512GB Cameras Dual rear cameras Dual rear cameras Triple cameras + LiDAR Triple cameras + LiDAR 5G Sub-6GHz Sub-6GHz Sub-6GHz, mmWave Sub-6GHz, mmWave Body Aluminum Aluminum Steel Steel

A render of the 5.4-inch iPhone 12. (Image credit: EverythingApplePro)

Although new iPhones typically launch in September, multiple reports are now pointing to a delay for the iPhone 12.

The latest report from Digitimes says that the iPone 12 will enter mass production in July but one leaker has shot that rumor down.

One report from Cowen investment bank claims that the iPhone 12 release date could be pushed back all the way until late November. The coronavirus pandemic has reportedly wreaked havoc not just on Apple's supply chain but also consumer demand in light of the struggling economy.

An earlier report from The Wall Street Journal says that mass production has been pushed back by a month, so it's reasonable to expect that the devices will hit stores in October or later. There's also talk of the iPhone 12 launch event being pushed back to October , which would be the first time since 2011 that the event wasn’t held in early September. Apple supplier Broadcom has said that one of its customers is facing a "major product delay" — it's widely assumed the company was referring to Apple and the iPhone 12.

In another bad sign for a September launch, a Korean publication reports that the OLED panels supplied by BOE for Apple's least expensive iPhone 12 models didn't pass quality certifications.

Even if the iPhone 12 does arrive in September, the most premium model could be held back. According to an April 2020 supply chain report , the standard iPhone 12 series will enter mass production in September, while the rumored iPhone 12 Pro Max will follow suit in October.

Though supply chain is improving, the iPhone 12 will still likely be delayed. Prototyping for iPhone 12 isn’t even done yet. It requires execs from Apple travel to China, and due to travel bans, they haven’t been able to finalize.Expect iPhone 12 in Oct/Nov🧻🧻🧻🧻🧻March 24, 2020

The coronavirus pandemic has already forced Apple to move its Worldwide Developer Conference online. The event starts June 22, which is when we expect to hear about iOS 14. That's the updated version of Apple's mobile operating system that will debut on the iPhone 12.

iPhone 12 price

A render of the 5.4-inch iPhone 12. (Image credit: EverythingApplePro)

The iPhone 11 starts at a fairly affordable $699, while the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max cost $999 and $1,099 respectively. The wild card is how much 5G support will add to the price of the new iPhone 12.

Been seeing some reports speculating on iPhone 12 prices, so I asked my sources 👇5.4 iPhone 12 D52GOLED / 5G2 cam$6496.1 iPhone 12 D53GOLED / 5G2 cam $7496.1 iPhone 12 Pro D53POLED / 5G3 cam + LiDAR$9996.7 iPhone 12 Pro Max D54POLED / 5G3 cam + LiDAR$1,099April 30, 2020

Analyst Jon Prosser believes that the 5.4-inch iPhone 12 with two rear cameras will start at $649, which would be quite affordable. The iPhone 12 Max with a 6.1-inch screen would cost $749.

The iPhone 12 Pro, which would have three rear cameras plus a LiDAR sensor, may start at $999. The iPhone 12 Pro could also feature a 120Hz ProMotion display, but that's not a lock quite yet.

Last but not least, the iPhone 12 Pro Max would feature a 6.7-inch display and cost $1,099 to start.

iPhone 12 models

Since a forecast from analyst Ming-Chi Kuo last year, we’ve known that four different iPhone 12 models are on tap for 2020: one at 5.4 inches, two at 6.1 inches and the largest variant measuring 6.7 inches. All four 2020 iPhones will have 5G, Kuo says.

These four phones are also expected to incorporate OLED displays, which would mark a change for Apple. Like the iPhone XR before it, the iPhone 11 features an LCD display instead of an OLED panel.

Another look at one of the dual-camera iPhone 12 variants. (Image credit: LetsGoDigital/Concept Creator)

Here’s a closer look at what to expect from each iPhone 12 model, as detailed by a report from Display Supply Chain CEO Ross Young .

iPhone 12: Look for the entry-level iPhone 12 to feature a 5.4-inch OLED panel with rumored resolution of 2340x1080. Young expects the display to feature Y-OCTA technology, which means that the touch sensor is integrated directly into the display.

In terms of other hardware, the iPhone 12 is expected to feature an A14 processor, 4GB of RAM and a choice between 128GB and 256GB of storage. Like the iPhone 11, this model will rely on dual rear cameras.

iPhone 12 Max: This 6.1-inch iPhone will feature the same hardware as the standard iPhone 12 — A14 processor, 4GB of RAM, 128/256GB of storage and dual rear cameras. Instead, the biggest difference will be the screen. The iPhone 12 Max will have a larger flexible 6.1-inch OLED panel with 2532x1170 resolution. Like the iPhone 12, the Max version will include a touch sensor.

iPhone 12 Pro: The 6.1-inch flexible OLED on this model could be the first phone to feature 10-bit color support, according to Young. It will feature 2532x1170 resolution along with Y-OCTA support. There’s a chance this phone’s screen could support a 120Hz refresh rate.

Expect 6GB of RAM in this A14-powered model with storage options ranging from 128GB to 512GB. The Pro series is rumored to feature four rear lenses, highlighted by a 64MP main sensor and a LiDAR time-of-flight sensor that will work with iPhone AR apps.

iPhone 12 Pro Max: Expect the same RAM, storage and camera features as the iPhone 12 Pro, only with a bigger 6.7-inch OLED panel. Resolution could be 2778x1824, and a 120Hz refresh rate is a possibility here, too.

Prototyping for iPhone 12 devices is just about finalized!Final details line up pretty well with what Kuo said last year! 🤯Expect to see CAD renders of the devices within the next month or two from your favorite leakers! 👀Now let’s see if Apple can get them out by EOY! pic.twitter.com/nAfA7JHMx2April 6, 2020

If you're wondering how all four rumored iPhone 12 models compare, Jon Prosser shared an image on Twitter back in April showing the four models and their key specs. More recently, Japanese blog Macotakara acquired 3D-printed mockups of all four models from "Alibaba sources," providing us with a visual preview of how the range will bear out in terms of size. The mockups are quite low-quality, and the fact they were seemingly pulled off Alibaba makes their legitimacy dubious at best, but at least it's another clue.

iPhone 12 design

A render of the 5.4-inch iPhone 12 and similarly-colored AirPods Pro. (Image credit: EverythingApplePro)

So what will the new iPhones look like? The iPhone 12 is expected to bring back the flat metal-edge design of the iPhone 5, according to Bloomberg.

A series of metal molds for the iPhone 12 has been revealed by JinStore on Twitter (via MacRumors). This Apple reseller could have obtained schematics for the phones, and this leaks seems to confirm that all four models will have flatter edges, as well as slightly smaller notches.

(Image credit: JinStore)

The new 5.4-inch iPhone 12 could be shockingly compact. In fact, according to EverythingApplePro, the phone's dimensions will be even smaller than the 4.7-inch iPhone SE. So you'll get a full-size screen in something that's easy to use with one hand.

Here you go, internet. 😏 pic.twitter.com/REfSw28KSXApril 20, 2020

A separate tweet from Jon Prosser says that Apple will manage to shrink the notch on the iPhone 12 by moving the speaker up into the phone's top bezel.

The folks at Concept Creator have created a render video of what the 5.4-inch iPhone 12 could look like, published by LetsGoDigital. You'll note that it has flatter sides and a smaller notch, as well as a SIM tray that has moved beneath the volume buttons.

This iPhone 12 Pro render highlights the premium variant's slimmer bezels and notch, as well as its rumored quad-lens camera. (Image credit: Jonas Daehnert)

The above image from designer Jonas Daehnert shows what the iPhone 12 Pro could look like with the flat edges, a smaller notch and a fourth "camera," which would presumably be a LiDAR sensor for more immersive augmented reality applications. That feature was introduced in the iPad Pro that came out in March.

Another iPhone 12 Pro Max video brings the CAD renderings and leaks to life. This video is from YouTuber EverythingApplePro, who cites reliable leaker Max Weinbach as their source, and it shows Apple's 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max with flatter sides, a built-in LiDAR scanner, flatter edges and a smaller notch — all wrapped up in a slightly taller-but-thinner design than the iPhone 11 Pro Max.

An iPhone 12 Pro video created by Devam Jangra for ConceptsiPhone does a pretty good job taking all the iPhone 12 Pro rumors and turning them into a realistic design. We wouldn't count on those brick and gold colors making the final cut, though.

iPhone 12 colors

We’ve only heard a handful of rumors on the color front, but it’s a safe bet that Apple will likely follow the same pattern of the last couple iPhone launches. That means more colors for the less expensive iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Max, while the iPhone 12 Pro models will adopt darker, more traditional color schemes such as Space Gray and silver.

A visual example of just some of the colors we could see for the iPhone 12 Pro, including a new Midnight Blue hue. (Image credit: EverythingApplePro/YouTube)

At least one rumor says that Apple will spice things up by offering a blue color for the iPhone 12. The blue would replace the Midnight Green color offered on the iPhone 11 Pro and may be exclusive to the new Pro models. ConceptsiPhone created a video showing off what a Navy Blue iPhone 12 Pro might look like.

iPhone 12: Will it have USB-C?

Apple has given its iPhones its proprietary Lighting port since the iPhone 5. However, times are changing. The newest generation of iPad Pro uses USB-C — as does basically every other portable device manufacturer in the world right now — but more important than that is the influence of the European Union.

The EU recently voted to make manufacturers use USB-C in order to increase consumer convenience and decrease waste. Apple has objected to this ruling, but it isn't going to have much of a choice but to react eventually — the question is when. Based on the timing, it's likely Apple won't be in a position to make the switch to USB-C until the iPhone 13 in 2021, and even then, the company could likely find ways to stall a forced change.

Looking ahead, Apple could even ditch ports altogether and skip over USB-C for at least one iPhone 13 model. That rumor also comes from Jon Prosser.

Prosser's claims about the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13's ports have also been repeated by choco_bit, a leaker with apparent inside knowledge.

iPhone 12 and 5G

A report from Nikkei says that all iPhone 12 models will ship with support for 5G networks, but the type of 5G may vary by the model.

While Apple analyst Jon Prosser agrees that all four iPhone 12 models will ship with 5G networking support, the 5.4-inch iPhone 12 and 6.1-inch iPhone 12 may not support mmWave technology, which offers the fastest download speeds. Instead, these more affordable devices would support only sub-6GHz 5G.

5G in this lower band offers longer range but slower data rates than mmWave technology, which can reach up to 2Gbps. The iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max will reportedly offer mmWave and sub-6GHz 5G, giving shoppers the best of both worlds. Verizon 5G is focusing, at least initially, on mmWave, which delivers the fastest speeds but typically requires line of sight.

A follow-up report from Digitimes confirms that the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Max will offer sub-6GHz 5G and that the iPhone 12 Pro models will offer both mmWave and sub-6GHz.

Because Apple bought Intel’s modem business last year, it's expected that Apple will eventually stop getting its 5G modems from Qualcomm and will design its own modems in house , the same way it does for its A-series processors. That won't happen in time for the new iPhone 12, though. The earliest we expect to see an iPhone with an Apple-built modem is 2021, though realistically it's probably more than two years away.

iPhone 12 cameras

A report in Digitimes confirms that the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Max will have two rear cameras, and the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max will have three rear cameras plus a new LiDAR sensor.

Given that the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max featured triple-lens rear cameras for the first time in Apple's hardware, we expect that to continue for the 2020 versions of the Pro iPhones.

It’s also widely expected that the new iPhone 12 will add a new lens — a LiDAR time-of-flight sensor. Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo expects such an addition to at least two iPhone 12 models , most likely the Pro versions. Subsequent reports on iPhone 12 specs have backed that claim.

Fast Company spoke to a source that confirmed the presence of a "world-facing" 3D camera on the back of the iPhone 12, so it looks like this feature is a go, especially after 9to5Mac spotted code in iOS 14 that confirmed the existence of a time-of-flight sensor on the iPhone 12 Pro models. And, of course, the iPad Pro 2020 released earlier this year includes a LiDAR scanner, signaling Apple's plans for the iPhone 12.

A leaked iPhone 12 Pro schematic shows what a time-of-flight lens might look like on the iPhone 12 Pro's camera array, and where it fits alongside the main, telephoto and ultrawide lenses found on Apple's current iPhone Pro models.

@appleinsider @MacRumors @9to5mac you guys excited about iPhone 12Pro and 12ProMax with Lidar? pic.twitter.com/CQaQcb6hQ5April 5, 2020

Expect the sensor to more accurately judge the distance between your phone and the object you're shooting. That will lead to better portrait shots, while also enabling more accurate object tracking and effects in those AR apps Apple is so keen on. One rumored use would let users point their iPhone 12 at items in Apple Stores and Starbucks and see digital information appear on the phone's display.

The iPhone 11 Pro's three lenses could be joined by a time-of-flight sensor on the iPhone 12 Pro. (Image credit: Future)

Based on a patent filing, Apple is also working on a periscope-like telephoto lens that should provide a longer zoom range than previous iPhones. Apple is apparently trying to fit five-lens and three-lens arrays into a smaller space by using a prism to reflect light.

DigiTimes have published claims that the next iPhone will use "sensor shift", a new kind of image stabilization technology, on its cameras. The technology works by detecting how the phone is moving, and then moving the camera sensors in the opposite direction using small actuators, keeping your picture stable. This is different from the fairly common optical image stabilization (OIS) on other modern smartphone cameras, which moves the lens rather than the sensor, and hopefully for Apple will be more effective at producing quality shots even in shaky hands.

Last November, Sony began teasing its upcoming flagship IMX686 image sensor, which could make it into the iPhone 12. The sensor captures 64 megapixels, though it also has the ability to deliver optimized 16-megapixel shots with improved light sensitivity, thanks to Quad Bayer pixel-binning. The image sensors employed in all three iPhone 11 models are manufactured by Sony and rated at 12 megapixels.

In early June, a 2018 Apple patent came to light that theoretically would allow one iPhone to stitch together disparate selfies from other iPhones, to create a synthetic group selfie of sorts. The patent was unearthed by Patently Apple, and though there's nothing exclusively tying it to the iPhone 12, the state of social distancing indicates that it's a feature Apple may perhaps expedite to release in the iPhone 12.

iPhone 12 performance

It's a foregone conclusion the iPhone 12 line will be powered by Apple's next-generation A-series chip. What we don't know quite yet is how powerful that silicon will be, though a leaked Geekbench 5 score card suggests the upcoming range of iPhones will wipe the floor with competing Android flagships.

(Image credit: ITHome)

Even though Qualcomm's Snapdragon 865 chipset has somewhat closed the gap to Apple's current A13 Bionic CPU, the rumored 5-nanometer A14 Bionic could once again blow Cupertino's lead wide open. According to the leaked screenshot, the iPhone 12 could reach a peak multi-core score of 4,612 points. If true, that would be roughly 1,500 points higher than Samsung's Galaxy S20 Ultra.

The catch, of course, is that leaked benchmarks are quite easy to fake. So while these purported numbers are very exciting, we recommend you wait for further leaks to corroborate these results before buying the hype.

We haven’t heard much about battery life for the iPhone 12, but there is a report claiming Apple, Samsung, Oppo and other manufacturers will very soon start making chargers that use new gallium nitride technology that cuts the size of power adapters while keeping the same wattage. That means that the iPhone 12 could deliver 65 watts of power in a compact charger instead of the huge brick that comes with the 16-inch MacBook Pro.

iPhone 12 display: 120Hz refresh rate

The new iPhone 12's display could support a welcome improvement over the screens on many current smartphones. A tweet from leaker Ice Universe claims that Apple is considering whether to let next year's iPhone switch between a 60Hz and 120Hz refresh rate, much like every new Galaxy S20 model can. This rumor received more weight in October 2019, when DigiTimes reported that the iPhone 12 will have the same 120Hz refresh rate as the iPad Pro.

Apple is considering a switchable 60Hz/120Hz refresh rate screen on the iPhone in 2020, and is discussing with Samsung and LG. pic.twitter.com/4aoU303umuJuly 21, 2019

Offering an iPhone Pro with a 120Hz refresh rate would mean a smoother scrolling display than anything we've currently seen from many rival devices, especially if Apple can offer the feature by default. (On the Galaxy S20, you have to enable the 120Hz refresh rate, and the feature only works at Full HD resolution.) Right now, the OnePlus 8 Pro joins the S20 lineup with a 120Hz refresh rate, as does the ROG 2 Phone from Asus. Other devices from Google, OnePlus and Motorola sport 90Hz refresh rates, while the iPhone 11 lineup remains at 60Hz.

At least one analyst thinks the 120Hz feature may not make it to the iPhone 12 Pro. Ross Young says that only one phone in 2020 is likely to have the LTPO technology needed to balance the faster refresh rate with decent battery life. That device is likely to be the Samsung Galaxy Note 20, which is expected to launch in late summer.

For 120Hz, you need LTPO which enables variable refresh so you can operate at 1Hz-120Hz and optimize battery life. Only one flagship phone will have LTPO. Will leak it tomorrow with display specs.May 11, 2020

iPhone 12 Touch ID in display?

At least one model of the iPhone 12 could offer an under-display ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, which would bring Touch ID back in a new way. This is according to a report in Economic Daily News, and Ross Young has subsequently said all iPhone 12 models will feature Y-OCTA integrated touch.

Where would the sensor be? A previous report said that Apple would enable fingerprint recognition anywhere on the display, according to information provided to MacRumors by Barclays analysts.

However, Ming-Chi Kuo said that it's possible the 2021 iPhones could feature both Face ID and Touch ID. That would mean we'd have to wait until next year for an in-display fingerprint sensor.

iPhone 12 Face ID

Today Face ID is used for unlocking your phone, approving app purchases, entering passwords and confirming Apple Pay payments, but one more use could be on the way. As reported by AppleInsider, Apple has been awarded a patent for Face ID that would introduce a very useful application.

The patent explores using Face ID to determine the position of a user's face relative to the phone. That would mean that even if they're interacting with your handset while it's lying flat on a table, or you're holding the iPhone 12 on its side or up over your head, the device would know exactly which direction the screen should be oriented.

It's possible that this feature could be issued as part of iOS 14 and make its way to all iPhones that support Face ID, as opposed to just being an iPhone 12 exclusive.

iPhone 12 accessories

The iPhone typically ships with a set of earbuds and a charger. (In the case of the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max, that's a fast 18-watt charger.) But Apple may have different plans for the iPhone 12.

Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo expects Apple to leave EarPods out of the iPhone 12 box. That would seem like a curious omission, but Kuo believes that Apple is going to try to get customers to upgrade to its wireless AirPods by shipping its next iPhones without included earbuds for the first time ever.

iPhone 12 and iOS 14

Apple's iOS 14 will debut on the iPhone 12 when the software launches this fall, and the rumors point to a lot of new features that should change the way you use the iPhone. iOS 14 will reportedly offer a new multitask switcher, a new list view option for the home screen, at least one new augmented reality app and a way for you try apps from the app store without downloading them. Plus, for the first time, you should be able to choose your own default apps for different activities.

Awesome iOS Widgets concept 🤩👏Would you like to see something like this in future iOS? Or you think this will make iOS more like Android in a bad way?Concept by Aleksey Bondarev https://t.co/LkDfn6GpzZ pic.twitter.com/pRmYRetwFeMay 26, 2020

Several iOS 14 concept videos have imagined what the interface for the iPhone 12 might be like. And the one above from Ben Geskin shows what a home screen that offers interactive widgets you can place anywhere you like. We can easily see Apple debuting something like this, but there's not word as to whether this is happening in time for the iOS 14 launch.

iPhone 12 outlook

Based on the rumors surrounding the iPhone 12, Apple's 2020 phone update sounds like an exciting one. Now we just need more clarity on when Apple will be able to release all the new iPhone 12 models.

It sounds like the biggest improvements will come in the areas of 5G connectivity and support for augmented reality apps with the time-of-flight sensor slated for some iPhone 12 models. The importance of 5G hinges heavily on how far along wireless carriers are with building out 5G coverage by the time the iPhone 12 ships. And we would expect more info on AR apps during whatever form the online WWDC takes in June.

Even with daily iPhone 12 leaks, there's still so much we don't know about Apple's first 5G iPhones. So be sure to keep an eye on this hub over the coming months as new information surfaces.