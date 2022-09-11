iPhone 15 — all the rumors so far

Apple has officially unveiled the iPhone 14, and pre-orders have been as brisk as ever with delivery dates already slipping into October if you haven’t already ordered. But if Apple’s latest and greatest doesn’t appeal, perhaps you’ll be better off holding out for the iPhone 15? Our iPhone 14 vs iPhone 15 guide spells out key differences between the phones.

This year, Apple gave its iPhone 14 Pro models a big upgrade over the regular iPhone 14. It reserved the new A16 Bionic chip for the Pro's and we saw a huge display upgrade with a new animated notch — what Apple calls a Dynamic Island. The company also focussed heavily on safety features this time and brought Crash Detection and Emergency SOS via satellite connectivity features to all the iPhone 14 models.

As for the iPhone 15 — it’s extremely early days and as such very little has been revealed. But longer-term upgrades like a USB-C charging port and a new periscope camera for additional zoom capabilities have been rumored for some time — and we can already begin to piece together a picture of what 2023’s iPhone 15 will feature, when it’ll arrive and how much it’ll cost.

Here’s everything we know about the iPhone 15 so far.

Of all the early iPhone 15 rumors, this is the most set in stone. In the last decade, Apple has only announced its new flagship smartphones outside of September once: October 2020, amid a once-in-a-generation pandemic that necessitated stay-at-home orders and disrupted tech supply chains.

As such, it is highly likely that the iPhone 15 will arrive in September 2023. Typically Apple announces its phones about ten days before they’re released, with pre-orders opening a week ahead of go-time.

iPhone 15 price speculation

With the iPhone 14, there was strong speculation that we would see a 15% price increase, but this turned out to be incorrect — if you live in the United States. Other regions saw a substantial increase, but in the US the only change in pricing was the elimination of the cheapest ‘mini’ model.

That means that prices currently go from $799 for the 128GB entry-level iPhone 14 all the way up to $1,599 for the 1TB iPhone 14 Pro Max. We would expect something similar this time around, but it’s entirely possible that the iPhone 15 will see the price rise that the US missed out on in 2022. If so, expect an increase of $100 or so.

iPhone 15 possible models

(Image credit: Future)

This year, Apple killed the iPhone mini, and introduced the iPhone 14 Plus instead. That simplified the choice: whether you wanted to go Pro or not, you could get either a 6.1- or 6.7-inch screen.

It’s extremely likely that this will continue into next year. It was obvious within months that the iPhone 12 mini was not selling well, but Apple had to persist with the iPhone 13 mini because plans were fixed and couldn’t be changed.

That means that in the unlikely event that the iPhone 14 Plus bombs, we will probably still see next year’s lineup mimicking this year’s: the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max.

But there could be one addition to this list — an iPhone 15 Ultra. Reliable tipster, Mark Gurman recently tweeted (opens in new tab) that after the Apple Watch Ultra that was launched this year, we could "expect" the variant for iPhones in the future as well. Could this mean an iPhone 15 Ultra? We will have to see.

iPhone 15 design rumors

The only real iPhone 15 design rumor so far is that 2023 is the year when Apple finally abandons the Lightning port on its phones. This isn’t wholly surprising: not only has the company adopted the connection for its laptops and tablets, but the European Union is mandating that all phones will have to use USB-C by 2024. While Apple could keep the Lightning port elsewhere in the world, it would be adding complexity and expense for no real gain.

While rumors of a portless iPhone persist, the analyst Ming-Chi Kuo reckons that it’s USB-C for at least some of Apple’s handsets. If a portless one does come next year, our guess is it could be a Pro feature.

(Image credit: Future)

Otherwise, two other things seem possible. The first is that Touch ID will make a return, to offer a second way to log in alongside Face ID. This has been MIA on top-end Apple handsets since the iPhone 8, but an underscreen fingerprint reader has apparently been in testing for some time. It certainly would have been handy during the pandemic months when everyone was wearing a mask and Face ID struggled to cope.

(Image credit: Apple)

We would also expect the new capsule notch replacement introduced for iPhone 14 Pro models to appear on all flavors of iPhone 15. While it could remain a Pro-only feature, we suspect that Apple will want to get the new Dynamic Island feature into as many hands as possible. There’s a precedent for this: the iPhone X’s Home-button free design was once the premium-only option, but now just the low-cost iPhone SE retains it.

iPhone 15 expected specs

It’s early days, but two rumors have emerged. One feels extremely likely, while the other could yet be wishful thinking.

Starting with the ‘likely’, adoption of the A17 chipset would once have felt like a certainty, but this year only the iPhone 14 Pro benefited from an all-new chipset, while the regular model used a slightly souped-up version of the A15. We would assume this is the new normal, so the iPhone 15 Pro handsets could get the A17, while the regular iPhone 15 might get an enhanced version of the A16.

(Image credit: Apple)

Obviously, that doesn’t tell us much about performance, but the A17 is expected to be the first made to the 3nm manufacturing process which could mean big things for both speed and efficiency.

The second rumor concerns the camera, with the word being that the iPhone 15 could finally get a periscope camera for better long-range photography. This is something that Android handsets in our best camera phones list have done for some time, and it would be great to see Apple finally offering this. Though, as ever, we’d be very surprised if this wasn’t initially Pro only — if it arrives in 2023 at all.

Speaking of ‘Pro’ differentiation, the analyst Ming-Chi Kuo thinks that Apple will give its 'Pro' models some unique features and could be looking to upsell its larger 6.7-inch handsets with exclusive features over the smaller models. What these could be was left open to speculation at this point, but it’s possible that a periscoping camera could be an iPhone 15 Pro Max-only feature in an effort to upsell.

(2/2)Taking a step further, Apple will also start creating differentiation between the iPhone 15 Pro Max and the iPhone 15 Pro. It's the best practice via a precise product segmentation strategy to generate more sales/profits in a mature market.September 9, 2022 See more

iPhone 15 outlook

It’s extremely early days for iPhone 15 rumors, but nobody ever went broke by betting on Apple. The expected introduction of USB-C could tempt those yet to fall for the charms of iOS, while the anticipated gains of the 3nm A17 chip could cement the already commanding lead Apple has over the best Android phones in terms of raw speed.

A possible increase in price is a big worry, and we would like to hear more firm rumors about improvements to the cameras, but considering we’re a year away from the iPhone 15’s release date at this point, there’s plenty of time for more exciting speculation to emerge.