Nets vs Raptors live stream: How to watch game 4 of the NBA playoffs online

Nets vs Raptors start time, channel Nets vs Raptors game 4 tips off at 6:30 p.m. ET today (Sun, Aug. 23) on TNT. Full series channels and showtimes details can be found below.

It's almost time for the Nets vs Raptors live stream of game 4 to see if Toronto can sweep the series and move onto Round 2 of the NBA playoffs. The defending champions have looked impressive in their wins against Brooklyn, but the Nets won't go down without a fight.

If the Raptors manage to prevail, it will seem like the foregone conclusion, since they are the No. 2 seed in the East (behind the Bucks). They also won most of their seeding games in the NBA bubble. The Nets are also short-handed, with injuries docking their roster.

Meanwhile, the Raptors remain almost 100% healthy and whichever team they get in the semis (Philly or Boston) will have a tough task ahead of them.

So, here is everything you need to watch the Nets vs Raptors live stream of game 4 and the rest of this Round 1 series as well.

How to avoid Nets vs Raptors blackouts with a VPN

If you've had to leave your own "bubble" -- or you've been hit by a dreaded local blackout -- and you can't watch Nets vs Raptors live streams on cable, you're not out of luck. With a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town (or somewhere that blackouts won't hit), and access the same streaming services you already paid for.

Not sure which VPN is right for you? We've tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN . It offers superb speeds and excellent customer service. But you've got other VPN options as well. Here are our top picks.

We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied.View Deal

Nets vs Raptors live streams in the US

In the U.S., viewers will watch Nets vs Raptors game 4 today (Sunday, August 23) at 6:30 p.m. ET on TNT. Other playoff games will air on TNT, ESPN and ABC. We've got the full series schedule, with start times and channels, below.

If you've already cut the cord and don't have a cable package, you can watch Nets vs Raptors on Sling TV and sports fan favorite fuboTV.

They are two of the picks on our best streaming services list. ESPN and TNT are both included in the Sling Orange package, which costs $30. Other NBA 2020 Playoffs games will be on ABC, so pick Fubo for access to the broadcast channel (Sling doesn't have ABC).

Fubo.TV : If you love sports, you probably want to check out Fubo.TV. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front, and in addition to all three channels you'll need for this series, it's also got the basic TV channels, including AMC, Food Network, USA and VH1. Plus, it's got NBA TV (in the $5.99 fubo Extra add-on), which will have other playoff games.View Deal

Nets vs Raptors live streams in the UK

British hoop fans always impress me by how late they can stay up to watch American sports, but that won't be necessary for all of these games. The Nets vs Raptors live stream for game 4 is at 11:30 p.m. BST. The games will air on Sky Sports, and those without Sky Sports can pick it up from Now TV, with prices starting at £9.99.

NBA League Pass is also available in the U.K., at £42.99 for the rest of the year and serves up all of the games with no blackouts.

Nets vs Raptors live streams in Canada

Canadians can tune into Nets vs Raptors game 4 and cheer on their home country team on TSN 1/3/4.

NBA League Pass is also available in Canada.

Nets vs Raptors series schedule

(all times ET)

Game 1: Toronto 132, Brooklyn 110

Toronto 132, Brooklyn 110 Game 2: Toronto 104, Brooklyn 99

Toronto 104, Brooklyn 99 Game 3: Toronto 117, Brooklyn 92

Toronto 117, Brooklyn 92 Game 4: Sun, Aug 23 Toronto at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m., TNT

Sun, Aug 23 Toronto at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m., TNT * Game 5: Tue, Aug 25 Brooklyn at Toronto, TBA, TBA

Tue, Aug 25 Brooklyn at Toronto, TBA, TBA * Game 6: Thu, Aug 27 Toronto at Brooklyn, TBD, ESPN

Thu, Aug 27 Toronto at Brooklyn, TBD, ESPN * Game 7: Sat, Aug 29 Brooklyn at Toronto, TBD, TNT

* = if necessary