Mavericks vs Clippers live stream: How to watch game 6 of the NBA playoffs online

Mavericks vs Clippers start time, channel

The Mavericks vs. Clippers live stream of game 6 may tip off on Sunday. The semifinal series was initially scheduled for Thursday, but was postponed after the NBA boycott protesting the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

The Clippers are one game away from clinching the Round 1 series and moving onto the semifinals. Kawhi Leonard, who is looking to win his second straight championship, has been playing like the superstar that he is, but in game 5, he finally got help from teammate Paul George.

He was averaging just 11.3 points per game in the series, but stepped up his play. George went off on Dallas, scoring 35 points off of 12-of-18 shooting from the field (including 4-of-8 on 3-pointers).

Meanwhile, Mavericks star Luka Doncic is looking like he's running out of steam. The team was also missing Kristaps Porzingis, who's dealing with knee soreness. Porzingis is unlikely to play in game 6, so Dallas will have a huge uphill climb to even up the series.

Here's everything you need to watch Mavericks vs Clippers live stream today (and the rest of the Round 1 games as well):

How to avoid Mavericks vs Clippers blackouts with a VPN

If you've had to leave your own "bubble" -- or you've been hit by a dreaded local blackout -- and you can't watch Mavericks vs Clippers live streams and the rest of teh NBA playoffs on cable, you're not out of luck. With a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town (or somewhere that blackouts won't hit), and access the same streaming services you already paid for.

Not sure which VPN is right for you? We've tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN . It offers superb speeds and excellent customer service. But you've got other VPN options as well. Here are our top picks.

Mavericks vs Clippers live streams in the US

In the U.S., the Mavericks vs Clippers game 6 will likely take place on Sunday, August 29. Playoffs games are airing on TNT, ESPN and ABC. We've got full series schedule, with start times and channels below.

If you've already cut the cord and don't have a cable package, you'll want to watch Mavericks vs Clippers on fuboTV.

We often suggest Sling TV, but it doesn't have ABC, so it's down to the other live pick on our best streaming services list. ESPN and TNT are both included in the Fubo entry level package.

Fubo.TV : If you love sports, you probably want to check out Fubo.TV. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front, and in addition to all three channels you'll need for this series, it's also got the basic TV channels, including AMC, Food Network, USA and VH1. Plus, it's got NBA TV (in the $5.99 fubo Extra add-on), which will have other playoff games.View Deal

Mavericks vs Clippers live streams in the UK

British hoop fans will probably have to stay up late to watch Mavericks vs Clippers game 6 on Sky Sports. Those without Sky Sports can pick it up from Now TV, with prices starting at £9.99.

NBA League Pass is also available in the U.K., at £42.99 for the rest of the year and serves up all of the games with no blackouts.

Mavericks vs Clippers live streams in Canada

You'll need TSN to watch the Mavericks vs Clippers stream in Canada. TSN can be added to your package if you don't have it already.

NBA League Pass is also available in Canada.

Mavericks vs Clippers series schedule and scores

Game 1: Clippers 118, Mavericks 110

Clippers 118, Mavericks 110 Game 2: Mavericks 127, Clippers 114

Mavericks 127, Clippers 114 Game 3: Clippers 130, Mavericks 122

Clippers 130, Mavericks 122 Game 4: Mavericks 135, Clippers 133

Mavericks 135, Clippers 133 Game 5: Clippers 154, Mavericks 111

Clippers 154, Mavericks 111 Game 6: Sunday, Aug. 28, TBD

Sunday, Aug. 28, TBD *Game 7: TBD

* = if necessary