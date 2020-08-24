Heat vs Pacers live stream: How to watch Game 4 of the NBA playoffs online

Heat vs Pacers game 4 start time, channel Game 4 of Heat vs Pacers starts at 6:30 p.m. ET today (Aug. 24) on TNT. Following games may happen, full schedule below, but let's see if Indy can win before we chalk up game 5.

Get out your brooms: today's Heat vs Pacers live stream looks to give Miami the chance to close out Indianapolis and move onto the semi-finals of the Eastern Conference. Yes, Malcolm Brogdon (34 points, 14 assists), TJ Warren (23 points with 5 steals) and Victor Oladipo (20 points) all did their best in game 3, but Miami still won by nine.

On paper, the Pacers have the shooting percentage numbers that suggest they could win, but that hasn't been the case. Instead, they've gotten stifled by Miami repeatedly coming out of the gate hot.

NBA live streams 2020: How to watch the playoffs

Baseball continues: MLB live streams 2020

The 61 best Netflix shows for your next binge watch

In game 3, the keys for Miami were the leading play of Jimmy Butler (27 points, 8 rebounds, 4 assists), Goran Dragic (24 points, 6 assists) and Bam Adebayo (22 points, 11 rebounds, 5 assists). Oh, and getting 20 points off Tyler Herro coming from the bench didn't hurt either.

So, can Indianapolis out shoot Miami? Let's find out.

Here is everything you need to watch the Heat vs Pacers live stream for game 4 — and for the rest of this Round 1 series as well.

How to avoid Heat vs Pacers blackouts with a VPN

If you've had to leave your own "bubble" -- or you've been hit by a dreaded local blackout -- and you can't watch Heat vs Pacers live streams on cable, you're not out of luck. With a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town (or somewhere that blackouts won't hit), and access the same streaming services you already paid for.

Not sure which VPN is right for you? We've tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN . It offers superb speeds and excellent customer service. But you've got other VPN options as well. Here are our top picks.

We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied.View Deal

Heat vs Pacers live streams in the US

In the U.S., we're watching Heat vs Pacers game 4 today (Monday, Aug. 24) at 6:30 p.m. ET on TNT. The rest of the best-of-seven games will air on TNT (though if Indianapolis can make things interesting, games may go outside that network, to ESPN and NBATV). We've got full series schedule, with start times and channels below.

If you've already cut the cord and don't have a cable package, you can watch Heat vs Pacers on Sling TV and sports fan favorite fuboTV.

They are two of the picks on our best streaming services list. ESPN and TNT are both included in the Sling Orange package, which costs $30. Other NBA 2020 Playoffs games will be on ABC, so pick Fubo for access to the broadcast channel (Sling doesn't have ABC).

Sling TV : You can get both TNT and ESPN in the Sling Orange package. The more than 30 channels in the lineup include AMC, CNN, Food Network, AMC, Comedy Central, HGTV and TNT.View Deal

Fubo.TV : If you love sports, you probably want to check out Fubo.TV. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front, and in addition to all three channels you'll need for this series, it's also got top TV channels, including Bravo, FX, MTV and USA. Plus, it's got NBA TV (in the $5.99 fubo Extra add-on), which will have other playoff games.View Deal

Heat vs Pacers live streams in the UK

British basketball fans will have to stay up late, as the game 4 Heat vs Pacers live stream begins at 11:30 p.m. BST. The game will air on Sky Sports, and those without Sky Sports can pick it up from Now TV, with prices starting at £9.99.

NBA League Pass is also available in the U.K., at £42.99 for the rest of the year and serves up all of the games with no blackouts.

Heat vs Pacers live streams in Canada

Hoops fans in Canada can watch Heat vs Pacers game 4 air on TSN1, which can be added to your package if you don't have it already.

NBA League Pass is also available in Canada.

Heat vs Pacers series schedule

(all times ET)

Game 1: Heat 113, Pacers 101

Heat 113, Pacers 101 Game 2 : Heat 109, Pacers 100

: Heat 109, Pacers 100 Game 3: Heat 124, Pacers 115

Heat 124, Pacers 115 Game 4: Monday, Aug. 24, 6:30 (TNT)

Monday, Aug. 24, 6:30 (TNT) *Game 5: Wednesday, Aug, 26, TBD (TBD)

Wednesday, Aug, 26, TBD (TBD) *Game 6: Friday, Aug. 28, TBD (TBD)

Friday, Aug. 28, TBD (TBD) *Game 7: Sunday, Aug. 28, TBD (TBD)

* = if necessary