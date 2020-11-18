Wonder Woman 1984 is coming to HBO Max: Release date, trailer and more

News just leaked of Wonder Woman 1984 coming to HBO Max alongside its theatrical release! Though after all the delays we've seen we won't rule out a 2084 release. Coronavirus concerns have pushed Gal Gadot's second solo cinematic adventure from its original release date. Details below.

The sequel to Wonder Woman was announced at San Diego Comic Con in 2017, just a month after the film’s release, with the title Wonder Woman 1984 (abbreviated in promo materials as WW84) later announced the day the film started principal photography in June 2018.

The best streaming services right now

How to watch the Marvel movies in order

It’s been a long time coming, but we’ve got all the info from Wonder Woman 2 (also known as Wonder Woman 1984) winding road on its release date, how it fits into the DCEU, who the villains are, and more.

Great Hera! The film’s first trailer finally debuted simultaneously online and at CCXP in Brazil. Four new colorful character posters were tweeted from the official Wonder Woman movie account featuring Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Kristen Wiig, and Pedro Pascal.

During the panel, Jenkins and Gadot revealed that they already have a story in mind for a potential Wonder Woman 3, with the director also considering a spinoff focused on the Amazons further down the line. The third chapter, Jenkins said back in January, would take place in modern times.

Wonder Woman 1984 on HBO Max

The Twitter account @Wario64 just showed off still from a new Wonder Woman 1984 trailer that reveals the movie will be "in theaters and streaming exclusively on HBO Max at no extra cost to subscribers on Dec 25th," a huge change from its theatrical-only release we expected! This is a part of a video that Warner has apparently listed as private.

video is already private so...uhh...oops? https://t.co/leRYdDLkWANovember 18, 2020

As The Wall Street Journal reported, Wonder Woman 1984 moved to Dec. 25, Christmas Day. Predictably, this is tied to the slowed theater reopenings, as America has not conquered Covid-19 yet.

Before this, the previous release date change was announced by Gal Gadot, who tweeted (see below) Wonder Woman 2 that had been hit by another Covid-related delay. Right after Tenet got its release date pushed back as the country is still in the re-opening process, Wonder Woman 2's Aug. 14 release date was now re-set to October 2.

The new release date for WW84 is 10.2.20. Wow,it's finally happening, & I couldn’t be more excited!To all the fans that stuck w/ us through this time, thank u so much! We couldn't have done this w/o you.I'm so excited for you to get to see this #WW84, it will be worth the wait❤️ pic.twitter.com/GCU0tcpqHTJune 12, 2020

Wonder Woman 2 was originally set for June 5, except that it was shuffled a couple of times before social distancing hit.

Wonder Woman 2 was previously scheduled for December 13, 2019, and then moved up to November 1, 2019 (likely to avoid competing at the box office with Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker) before ultimately being pushed back to next summer.

Wonder Woman 1984 trailers

Warner Bros. debuted the film’s first, and very ‘80s trailer on December 8, 2019 at CCXP in Brazil, as well as online. Watch it below for Wonder Woman in action, teases of her new foes, and an epic remix of New Order’s 1986 hit “Blue Monday.”

Expect a new trailer at DC FanDome, we'll be adding it here.

Wonder Woman 2 poster

The new Wonder Woman 1984 poster is really cool. Director Patty Jenkins debuted it on Twitter:

Many fun new things ahead… See you TOMORROW!! Who’s ready? #TRAILERDROP #WW84 #WonderWoman1984 @GalGadot #DCFandome @PedroPascal pic.twitter.com/M9KiMGUDnCAugust 21, 2020

Wonder Woman 2's Cheetah and Maxwell Lord

Check out the new character posters from #WW84 - in theaters June 5. pic.twitter.com/O27ARDQHpADecember 8, 2019

It was officially announced in March that Kristen Wiig had joined the cast as classic Wonder Woman arch-enemy Cheetah, who, in the comics, is Diana’s friend before she turns to feline-themed villainy. Based on what little we see of Wiig in the movie’s trailer, this appears to hold true for the sequel. Also in March, it was confirmed that Game of Thrones and The Mandalorian star Pedro Pascal had signed onto the film, later revealed to be playing Maxwell Lord, a powerful businessman from the comics who has tangled with the Justice League on many occasions. The character has previously appeared in live-action on Smallville and, more recently, Supergirl.

Wonder Woman 2 cast

Gal Gadot will once again don the armor of Princess Diana of Themyscira (aka Wonder Woman), while Chris Pine will return as Steve Trevor (more on that below). Connie Nielson and Robin Wright will reprise their roles from the first Wonder Woman as Hippolyta and Antiope, respectively. Natasha Rothwell, Ravi Patel, Gabrielle Wilde, Kristoff Polaha, and Amr Waked are all also listed in the cast, but in undisclosed roles.

Wonder Woman 1984 crew

Zack Snyder, the director who started the whole DCEU continuity with Man of Steel in 2013, announced he is producing the film alongside his wife, Deborah Snyder, in May 2018. Additionally, Dark Knight Trilogy, Man of Steel, and Batman v. Superman composer Hans Zimmer will score the film, having created the (absolutely killer) electric guitar theme that accompanied Wonder Woman’s cinematic debut, which Rupert Gregson-Williams incorporated into the score for her 2017 solo film.

Wonder Woman 1984 set videos?

Quite a few, actually! The film often shot on location.

DAMN SHE FAST AS HELL ksksksksks pic.twitter.com/hdbVK8gaFDJune 17, 2018

The production shut down Pennsylvania Avenue in Washington, DC in June 2018. You can see Gal Gadot sprinting (very fast!) down the historic street in her full red and blue costume.

CHRIS PINE WANTED ME TO THROW AWAY MY PHONE TO AVOID SPOILERS AHDJSJHDHS HE DID THIS 3X pic.twitter.com/g82f7KCGhkJune 13, 2018

Chris Pine even toyed with some phone camera-armed onlookers while shooting a scene with Gal Gadot in Washington, DC.

EXCUSE ME pic.twitter.com/gFpODuEBa7July 11, 2018

That same month, Kristen Wiig was spotted doing a stunt that hints at her character’s feline abilities, marking our first, albeit unofficial, look at Cheetah proper. Cue the excitement!

For all things Wonder Woman 1984, keep it at Tom’s Guide.