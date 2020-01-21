Killer Deal: MSI gaming laptops on sale from $639 at Amazon

MSI makes some of the best gaming laptops on the market. However, if their price has kept you at bay, Amazon has a sale you can't miss. For a limited time, it's taking up to 24% off select MSI gaming laptops.

As part of the sale, you can get the MSI GF63 Thin 9SC-614 Gaming Laptop for just $639. Normally priced at $799, that's $160 in savings and the lowest price we've ever seen for this rig.

MSI GF63 Laptop: was $799 now $639 @ Amazon

It packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) IPS display, a Core i5-9300H CPU, 8GB of RAM and a GTX 1650 GPU with 4G of dedicated memory, and a 512GB SSD. View Deal

MSI GS75 Stealth 17.3" Laptop: was $1,799 now $1,419 @ Amazon

This MSI GS75 Stealth packs a 17.3-inch 1080p IPS display, 2.6GHz Core i7-9750H GPU, 16GB of RAM, a GTX 1660Ti GPU with 6GB of dedicated memory, and a 1TB SSD.View Deal

The GF63 Thin 9SC-614 is among the best MSI laptops you can own. It features a 15.6-inch 1080p IPS display, Core i5-9300H CPU, 8GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and a GTX 1650 GPU.

Design-wise, the MSI GF63 is considerably slimmer than competitors like the Dell G5 15 and the Lenovo Legion Y730. The GF63's slim bezels also help minimize the machine's overall footprint.

The MSI GF63 features MSI's Dragon Center gaming software, which is lets you monitor CPU/GPU usage, tune settings for different use cases, adjust voice control, and connect your smartphone to your machine.

If you're looking for more screen and more power, the 17.3-inch MSI GS75 Stealth 413 for $1,419 ($381 off) might be worth the splurge. It packs a Core i7-9750H CPU, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, and a GTX 1660Ti GPU.