Chromebooks are compact and affordable laptops built for Web-based tasks. Compared to a traditional laptop, Chromebooks may appear underpowered, but that's because Chromebooks aren't meant for hardcore gaming or 4K video editing. They run on Google's ChromeOS and are designed for people who work with cloud-based apps like Google Docs, Sheets, or Slides.

Here at Tom's Guide we've tested many Chromebooks and only a few have made it to our best Chromebooks guide. Now that back to school season is coming to an end, I've spotted an excellent Chromebook sale you shouldn't miss.

For a limited time, Best Buy is hosting a huge sale on Chromebooks with up to 50% off options from popular brands like Acer, Lenovo, HP and more. Below I've picked my favorite deals in Best Buy's sale.

Best Chromebook deals

Lenovo 14" IdeaPad Slim 3 Chromebook: was $529 now $299 at Best Buy This affordable little Chromebook might not offer loads of power, but its basic specs can easily accommodate a student's needs. At 3 pounds, it's a tad bulky (for a 14-inch laptop), but its attractive design and Cosmic Blue color make traveling with it a little more fun. It sports a 14-inch 2K touchscreen display, MediaTek Kompanio 540 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 128GB SSD. Read more Read less ▼

Acer Chromebook Plus 516: was $649 now $399 at Best Buy If you're on a tight budget, this is one of the best Chromebooks you can pick up right now. The Acer Chromebook Plus 516 GE is equipped with an Intel Core i3-1315U CPU, 8GB of RAM, 128GB of SSD storage, and a beautiful 16-inch, 1920 x 1200-pixel display. We're especially fond of its CPU, which delivers more ultra-efficient multi-tasking. Read more Read less ▼

HP 14 2K Chromebook: was $599 now $449 at Best Buy This 2026 Chromebook oozes style and it all starts with its gorgeous 14-inch 2K touchscreen display. It's paired with a Core N355 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB UFS storage. This Chromebook is the perfect companion for work and/or play. Read more Read less ▼