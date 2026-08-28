Best Buy's Chromebook Labor Day sale is live: here's my top 5 picks
Get a budget Chromebook just in time for school
Chromebooks are compact and affordable laptops built for Web-based tasks. Compared to a traditional laptop, Chromebooks may appear underpowered, but that's because Chromebooks aren't meant for hardcore gaming or 4K video editing. They run on Google's ChromeOS and are designed for people who work with cloud-based apps like Google Docs, Sheets, or Slides.
Here at Tom's Guide we've tested many Chromebooks and only a few have made it to our best Chromebooks guide. Now that back to school season is coming to an end, I've spotted an excellent Chromebook sale you shouldn't miss.
For a limited time, Best Buy is hosting a huge sale on Chromebooks with up to 50% off options from popular brands like Acer, Lenovo, HP and more. Below I've picked my favorite deals in Best Buy's sale.
Quick Links
- shop the best Chromebook deals at Best Buy from $189
- Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3: was $529 now $299
- Acer Chromebook Plus 516: was $649 now $399
- HP 2K Chromebook Plus: was $599 now $449
- Acer Chrombook Plus Spin: was $799 now $599
- Lenovo Chromebook Plus 14 OLED: was $999 now $749
Best Chromebook deals
This affordable little Chromebook might not offer loads of power, but its basic specs can easily accommodate a student's needs. At 3 pounds, it's a tad bulky (for a 14-inch laptop), but its attractive design and Cosmic Blue color make traveling with it a little more fun. It sports a 14-inch 2K touchscreen display, MediaTek Kompanio 540 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 128GB SSD.
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If you're on a tight budget, this is one of the best Chromebooks you can pick up right now. The Acer Chromebook Plus 516 GE is equipped with an Intel Core i3-1315U CPU, 8GB of RAM, 128GB of SSD storage, and a beautiful 16-inch, 1920 x 1200-pixel display. We're especially fond of its CPU, which delivers more ultra-efficient multi-tasking.
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This 2026 Chromebook oozes style and it all starts with its gorgeous 14-inch 2K touchscreen display. It's paired with a Core N355 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB UFS storage. This Chromebook is the perfect companion for work and/or play.
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Simply put, this is one of the best 2-in-1 laptops you can buy! We gave the smaller version of this device an excellent 4-star rating in our Acer Chromebook Spin 514 review, because it performs well in pretty much every category — it runs fast, it has long battery life and it's got a gorgeous display. Sure, it's one of the more expensive Chromebooks out there, but at a discount it's a great buy. You get a 14-inch 1920 x 1200 (WUXGA) touchscreen display, Core Ultra 5-115U CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB UFS storage.
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This Lenovo Chromebook has it all and our managing editor of computing, Jason England, recommends it 100%. In his Lenovo Chromebook Plus 14" OLED review, he said it has a premium yet utilitarian design, gorgeous OLED screen, fantastic ergonomics, and strong performance and battery life. Simply put: it’s a great all-rounder. You get a 14-inch 1920 x 1200 touch display, MediaTek Kompanio Ultra 910 CPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD.
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As deals editor-in-chief at Tom’s Guide, Louis is constantly looking for ways to avoid paying full price for the latest gadgets, appliances, and apparel. With over 10 years of deals-hunting experience, Louis price checks against multiple retailers and searches high and low for the best deals to bring readers. He's also always on the look out for the best coupon codes to use when shopping. A born-and-bred New Yorker, Louis is also an avid swimmer and marathoner. His work has appeared on Gizmodo, CNET, and Time Out New York.
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