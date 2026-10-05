Watch out, Prime Day! HP just slashed $2,200 off this RTX 5080 gaming PC

You can’t go anywhere without tech price hikes these days. But with Amazon's October Prime Day launching this week, online vendors have begun slashing prices on various hardware. And we've got a doozy for anyone looking for a solid gaming PC.

Right now, HP is selling the Omen 35L for $2,200 off! While the discounted price of $2,799 is still steep, saving 44% helps. You're not only saving thousands of dollars, but you’re also getting a sleek, well-built gaming PC with plenty of upgrade potential. This is an incredible deal you don't want to miss. Here's why!

Save $2,200 HP Omen 35L Gaming Desktop: was $4,999 now $2,799 at HP US The HP Omen 35L is a smartly designed gaming PC that's built to last. From its tool-less, upgradable chassis to its formidable gaming performance and fantastic cooling that keeps it whisper-quiet, this mid-range tower will satisfy any gamer. Stick with its lower configurations to be kind to your wallet, ignore its bloatware, and you've got yourself one impressive gaming PC.

Within its stylish outer casing (seriously, my gaming PC lives under a desk, but this looks like a conversation starter), you’ll find an AMD Ryzen 7 processor as the brains behind the operation, while an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5080 provides the brawn, with 16GB of GDDR7 VRAM.

With 32GB of that all-important memory (hands off, Altman!) and 2TB of SSD storage, this is a great-looking, powerful machine that’ll serve you very well — whether you’re playing demanding games like Battlefield 6 with buttery-smooth frame rates or working on large creative projects.

In our HP Omen 35L review, we mostly knocked it for its price. Now, though? This is an easy recommendation for anyone looking to jump straight into PC gaming with the latest generation of NVIDIA GPUs and all the fancy, AI-driven bells and whistles they offer.

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