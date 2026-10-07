Microsoft Surface RTX Spark event LIVE: Surface Laptop Ultra, price, agentic Windows 11 updates and more

Microsoft doesn’t really run live events like this anymore, so you know it’s got to be something big. Nvidia’s RTX Spark is that kind of big, and we're about to find out a whole lot more about the Surface Laptop Ultra.

It’s time for Apple Silicon to get some real competition. We’re about to find out a whole lot more about it, alongside that chipset CEO Jensen Huang has claimed will “reinvent the PC.”

Of course, any great hardware is only as great as its software, which is why we’re anticipating big agentic changes coming to Windows 11 too.

Make no mistake about it, this is looking set to be Microsoft and Nvidia’s own M1 moment, and we’re on the ground covering it live. Follow along for all the latest.

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