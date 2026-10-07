Microsoft Surface RTX Spark event LIVE: Surface Laptop Ultra, price, agentic Windows 11 updates and more
It's time to "reinvent the PC"
Microsoft doesn’t really run live events like this anymore, so you know it’s got to be something big. Nvidia’s RTX Spark is that kind of big, and we're about to find out a whole lot more about the Surface Laptop Ultra.
It’s time for Apple Silicon to get some real competition. We’re about to find out a whole lot more about it, alongside that chipset CEO Jensen Huang has claimed will “reinvent the PC.”
Of course, any great hardware is only as great as its software, which is why we’re anticipating big agentic changes coming to Windows 11 too.
Make no mistake about it, this is looking set to be Microsoft and Nvidia’s own M1 moment, and we’re on the ground covering it live. Follow along for all the latest.
Watch the Microsoft Surface event LIVE with us
LIVE updates
The first RTX Spark laptops
Even if the Microsoft Surface Laptop Ultra gets most of the shine, it won't be the only RTX Spark machine hitting the market. I expect we'll at least get a list of official manufacturers at the event, such as HP. I'm not sure if the exact prices of these machines will be unveiled during the show, but having more options should (theoretically) want to make OEMs deliver more affordable options.
Something new for Windows?
Microsoft said something new for Windows will be announced at the event. While we can't say for certain what it will be, Zac Bowden has some ideas.
In addition to highlighting how the Windows K2 effort has improved performance and reliability, Bowden expects to see news about an updated UI and design improvements for Microsoft's OS. We might finally see new unified memory controls that let you adjust how much RAM is reserved for the GPU on RTX Spark machines.
And of course, don't be surprised to hear a fair bit about AI. We could see a demo of how AI agents work in Windows 11, performing tasks on a user's behalf. The company already announced three in-house language models during Build 2026, and we'll likely see how well they perform on RTX Spark.
Surface Laptop Ultra expected specs
As Windows Central's Zac Bowden reports, a major focus of today's event will be the Surface Laptop Ultra. This RTX Spark laptop is reportedly aimed at AI developers and professional creatives.
According to Bowden's sources, there will be two RTX Spark configurations, including an 18-core model with 5,120 GPU cores and a 20-core model with 6,144 GPU cores. The former will come with 24GB or 32GB of RAM, while the latter will start at 32GB and go up to 128GB.
Related to my last post, this laptop is expected to cost well over $2,000, according to Bowden.
RTX Spark laptops won't be cheap!
With RAMageddon driving up computer costs, it's no surprise that RTX Spark laptops won't be cheap!
As VideoCardz reports, the 14-inch HP OmniBook X starts at $2,999, while the 16-inch HP OmniBook Ultra starts at $3,199. If that wasn't shocking enough, configurations with 64GB of RAM can go up to $4,999!
Take that with a grain of salt, as even official listings like those might not be accurate once the laptops actually go on sale. Still, it's best to prepare for the worst on price.
Welcome to the RTX Spark event!
Hey! Tony Polanco here to get you all ready for today's Microsoft Surface RTX Spark event! The big show kicks off at 1 p.m. ET, but we'll be prepping you for what we expect to hear. This includes leaks, the future of Windows, and more. Even if RTX Spark laptops are as expensive as expected, this is exciting news for the world of computing. Keep it locked here for all the news!
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