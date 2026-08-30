Back to school season always feels sudden, but while you might not be ready for summer to be over just yet, there's one thing you can enjoy — the sales. It's a really great time to hit the shops right now with retailers offering big discounts on school essentials. Tech giant Lenovo is no exception.

Right now, the Lenovo Back to School Sale is officially live with mega savings available on a wide range of items — including one of the best Lenovo laptops we've ever tested, the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3x down to just $799, an impressive $400 discount.

So, if you're shopping for some last-minute deals, the Lenovo sale has a lot to offer. Here's the 13 items I'd recommend buying to get yourself equipped for the year(s) ahead. For more discounts and recommendations, check out our back to school guide and Lenovo coupon codes page.

Best Lenovo Deals

Lenovo 100 USB-A Wireless Keyboard and Mouse: was $27 now $22 at Lenovo A keyboard and mouse combo is pretty essential to your study setup if you're hoping to work at a desk. Lenovo's portable wireless design includes a slim keyboard and compact mouse with 1000 DPI resolution. All you have to do is connect one nano USB receiver to your device and you're good to go. Read more Read less ▼

Lenovo Tab One: was $179 now $139 at Lenovo If you're looking for a tablet, Lenovo's affordable Tab One just got even more affordable with an epic $40 off. Specs-wise, it's got 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage and runs on Android 14 OS or later. All packed into an 8.7-inch HD screen. Read more Read less ▼

Lenovo ThinkVision 15.6-inch Portable Monitor: was $252 now $154 at Lenovo Lenovo's portable ThinkVision 15.6-inch is perfect for giving you that extra screen space. At just 860g with only 6mm thickness, it's light and slim, making it super easy to move around with you. And right now in the Lenovo sale, you can secure 38% off. Read more Read less ▼

Lenovo L27h-4A 27-inch Monitor: was $294 now $219 at Lenovo If you're after even more space, this 27-inch QHD IPS display is equipped with 2560 x 1440 resolution, 100Hz refresh rate and 1ms MPRT. And it's not just a screen. You also get dual 3W speakers tuned by Waves MaxxAudio and a stand that lifts, tilts, pivots and swivels included, too. Read more Read less ▼

Lenovo Legion R34w-30 24-inch Curved Monitor: was $449 now $319 at Lenovo Lenovo may call this a gaming monitor, but a curved screen is also a great addition to any study setup. This large 34-inch screen is perfect for multitasking and expanding your field of vision to focus on your work. With a 3440 x 1440 resolution and 180Hz refresh rate, it's all about working smarter, not harder. Read more Read less ▼

Lenovo Yoga Tab: was $619 now $419 at Lenovo Studying on the go? This 11.1-inch tablet has some pretty impressive specs with a PureSight Pro display and Dolby Vision both on board. Not forgetting a robust battery life with rapid charge capability. Operating with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, it's also got WiFi 7, LPDDR5x memory and Universal Flash Storage 4.0 for all your back to school needs. Read more Read less ▼

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5i: was $1,099 now $849 at Lenovo Equipped with the latest Intel Core processor and Intel integrated graphics, the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5i is ready to take some of the stress out of your school work. And with a 60Whr battery life, you can work from wherever without interruption. Note: This $250 saving is on the Cosmic Blue model. Read more Read less ▼

Lenovo ThinkPad E16 Gen 3: was $1,599 now $1,059 at Lenovo There's a lot to like about the Lenovo ThinkPad E16 Gen 3, but a $540 discount is high on my list right now. Other highlights include the Intel Core 5 processor, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD memory and onboard camera, microphone and privacy shutter. Read more Read less ▼

Lenovo ThinkPad P14s Gen 7: was $3,669 now $2,174 at Lenovo Coined as a not-so-catchy "mobile workstation" this 14.5-inch portable laptop features a hefty battery life, next-gen WiFi, cutting-edge computer power and graphics all ready to become a student's new sidekick. There's even talk of AI-assisted productivity with the Copilot+ onboard. Read more Read less ▼