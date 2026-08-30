I shopped the Lenovo back to school sale: here's the 12 items I'd buy right now from just $22
Big savings on tablets, laptops, accessories and more
Back to school season always feels sudden, but while you might not be ready for summer to be over just yet, there's one thing you can enjoy — the sales. It's a really great time to hit the shops right now with retailers offering big discounts on school essentials. Tech giant Lenovo is no exception.
Right now, the Lenovo Back to School Sale is officially live with mega savings available on a wide range of items — including one of the best Lenovo laptops we've ever tested, the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3x down to just $799, an impressive $400 discount.
So, if you're shopping for some last-minute deals, the Lenovo sale has a lot to offer. Here's the 13 items I'd recommend buying to get yourself equipped for the year(s) ahead. For more discounts and recommendations, check out our back to school guide and Lenovo coupon codes page.
Quick Links
- shop the entire Lenovo sale
- Lenovo Wireless Keyboard & Mouse: was $27 now $22
- Lenovo Tab One: was $179 now $139
- Lenovo ThinkVision 15.6" Portable Monitor: was $252 now $154
- Lenovo Legion 24" Curved Monitor: was $449 now $319
- Lenovo Yoga Tab: was $619 now $419
- Lenovo Chromebook Plus 2-in-1: was $799 now $599
- Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3x: was $1,199 now $799
- Lenovo ThinkPad E16 Gen 3: was $1,599 now $1,059
- Lenovo Legion 5i Gen 10: was $2,277 now $1,700
- Lenovo ThinkPad P14s Gen 7: was $3,669 now $2,174
Best Lenovo Deals
A keyboard and mouse combo is pretty essential to your study setup if you're hoping to work at a desk. Lenovo's portable wireless design includes a slim keyboard and compact mouse with 1000 DPI resolution. All you have to do is connect one nano USB receiver to your device and you're good to go.
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If you're looking for a tablet, Lenovo's affordable Tab One just got even more affordable with an epic $40 off. Specs-wise, it's got 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage and runs on Android 14 OS or later. All packed into an 8.7-inch HD screen.
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Lenovo's portable ThinkVision 15.6-inch is perfect for giving you that extra screen space. At just 860g with only 6mm thickness, it's light and slim, making it super easy to move around with you. And right now in the Lenovo sale, you can secure 38% off.
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If you're after even more space, this 27-inch QHD IPS display is equipped with 2560 x 1440 resolution, 100Hz refresh rate and 1ms MPRT. And it's not just a screen. You also get dual 3W speakers tuned by Waves MaxxAudio and a stand that lifts, tilts, pivots and swivels included, too.
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Lenovo may call this a gaming monitor, but a curved screen is also a great addition to any study setup. This large 34-inch screen is perfect for multitasking and expanding your field of vision to focus on your work. With a 3440 x 1440 resolution and 180Hz refresh rate, it's all about working smarter, not harder.
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Studying on the go? This 11.1-inch tablet has some pretty impressive specs with a PureSight Pro display and Dolby Vision both on board. Not forgetting a robust battery life with rapid charge capability. Operating with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, it's also got WiFi 7, LPDDR5x memory and Universal Flash Storage 4.0 for all your back to school needs.
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When we reviewed the Lenovo Chromebook Plus 2-in-1, we gave it four-stars and praised it for combining Lenovo's fantastic keyboard, premium build quality, with dependable performance and fantastic value for money. Now, it's sporting a massive $200 discount. Perfect for students who are looking for a ChromeOS device.
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The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3x is our top pick for best value across Lenovo's laptop range – and now it's sporting an epic $400 discount. While it's budget-friendly, it still manages to deliver good performance and amazing battery life, perfect for students who need all-day battery life (and then some).
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Equipped with the latest Intel Core processor and Intel integrated graphics, the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5i is ready to take some of the stress out of your school work. And with a 60Whr battery life, you can work from wherever without interruption. Note: This $250 saving is on the Cosmic Blue model.
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There's a lot to like about the Lenovo ThinkPad E16 Gen 3, but a $540 discount is high on my list right now. Other highlights include the Intel Core 5 processor, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD memory and onboard camera, microphone and privacy shutter.
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Another laptop coined for gamers, but equally well-suited for productivity is the Lenovo Legion 5i Gen 10. In our review, we complimented its gorgeous OLED panel, solid mid-range performance and impressive value for money. Just a year on from our review and you can save yourself a mega $577 in the Lenovo sale.
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Coined as a not-so-catchy "mobile workstation" this 14.5-inch portable laptop features a hefty battery life, next-gen WiFi, cutting-edge computer power and graphics all ready to become a student's new sidekick. There's even talk of AI-assisted productivity with the Copilot+ onboard.
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Grace is a freelance journalist working across homes, lifestyle, gaming and entertainment. You'll find her writing for Tom's Guide, TechRadar, Space.com, and other sites. If she's not rearranging her furniture, decluttering her home, or relaxing in front of the latest streaming series, she'll be typing fervently about any of her much-loved hobbies and interests. To aid her writing, she loves to head down internet rabbit holes for an unprecedented amount of time.
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