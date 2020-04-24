How to buy the new iPhone SE right now: These retailers ship the fastest

The new iPhone SE 2020 is officially on sale, delivering flagship Apple power within a compact 4.7-inch phone that costs just $399. For that price, you get the same A13 Bionic CPU that powers the premium iPhone 11 Pro series, an impressive camera, wireless charging, and Touch ID — a feature that's more handy than ever now.

Whether you yearn for a more compact iPhone, need something affordable or just really miss having a fingerprint reader, the new iPhone SE is a tremendous value. If you're looking to pick one up today, we've broken down all of the best ways to buy the iPhone SE, including major retailers and carrier promotions.

Here's everything you need to know about buying the new iPhone SE.

iPhone SE 2020 price

The new iPhone SE is available at most major retailers including Apple, Best Buy, Walmart and Amazon, as well as all major carriers. The phone comes in a handful of configurations depending on how much storage you need. Apple's new device starts with 64GB of space, but we recommend going with at least 128GB if you plan on taking lots of photos and downloading lots of games and apps. Here's a quick breakdown:

iPhone SE 2020 colors

iPhone SE 64GB: $399

iPhone SE 128GB: $449

iPhone SE 256GB: $549

You also have three color options, including a special (Product) Red version that contributes to the Global Fund to fight coronavirus.

White

Black

(Product) Red

iPhone SE 2020: Where to buy right now

Here are all of your best options for picking up the new iPhone 2020 SE, including estimated shipping dates for all major retailers and carriers.

Apple (delivers by May 12 - May 19): Apple has the iPhone SE in stock in all colors and storage options. You can purchase the phone on your carrier of choice (AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, Verizon) starting at $16.62 per month, or buy unlocked for $399. View Deal

Best Buy (delivers by April 27): Best Buy currently has the iPhone SE starting at $349 unlocked, so long as you activate with your carrier on the day of purchase. Otherwise, you can purchase through your monthly carrier plan for $16 a month. View Deal

Walmart (delivers by April 29): Walmart currently has the iPhone SE unlocked in all storage and color options for $399, or starting at $11.63 a month for those upgrading on AT&T and Verizon. You can also get the phone through the Straight Talk and Total Wireless prepaid carriers for $399.View Deal

AT&T (delivers by April 28): New and existing AT&T customers who add a line and purchase the new iPhone SE will pay just $5/month (via a 30-month installment plan). The 128GB and 256GB models cost $10/month and $15/month, respectively. Customers who order online and add a new line to an unlimited plan will get a $150 Visa reward card. View Deal

Sprint (delivers next day): Sprint is offering the new iPhone SE 2020 for just $5/month via its Sprint Flex 18-month plan. Plus, new customers who port their number from a competing carrier will get a $100 prepaid Mastercard. View Deal

T-Mobile (ships by April 24): T-Mobile is offering a variety of iPhone SE 2020 deals. It's most noteworthy iPhone SE deal scores you a free iPhone SE 2020 when you open a new line and trade-in an eligible iPhone. Eligible phones include the iPhone 7 through the iPhone 8 Plus. Older iPhone 6s models will get you $300 off. View Deal