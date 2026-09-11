I have bad news for iPhone fans. At this week's September keynote, Apple quietly increased the price of its entire iPhone lineup. Whereas previous iPhone launches have ushered in lower prices on older models, this week's keynote was marked with $100 price hikes across the board. Even the budget iPhone 17e now starts at a pricier $699.

It's not too surprising. Earlier this summer Apple increased the price of its Macs, iPads, and smart home devices. There is a small glimmer of hope. It appears that carriers have yet to increase their prices.

For example, T-Mobile still has the iPhone 17 Pro listed for $1,099. Even better, you can get the iPhone 17 Pro for free at T-Mobile with trade and select unlimited data plans. Likewise, Verizon has the iPhone 16 for free with a new line. There's no telling when carriers will update their pricing, but if I were to guess — it'd be when iPhone 18 Pro preorders officially start, which is this Saturday (September 12).

So if you're in the market for a new iPhone and don't want to pay the new $100 surcharge, here are the best deals you can get now.

Best iPhone Deals

iPhone 17 series: free w/ unlimited @ T-Mobile

Shopping for a new iPhone? Right now T-Mobile is offering the iPhone 17e, iPhone 17, iPhone Air, or iPhone 17 Pro for free with select unlimited data plans. A trade-in is required for some deals, but even without a trade-in you'll get a significant discount on your iPhone 17 purchase. You can also still get the iPhone 17 Pro Max for $2.78/month with trade-in.

iPhone sale: up to $1,000 off w/ new line or trade-in @ Verizon

Verizon has multiple iPhone deals right now. Additionally, you can get NFL Sunday Ticket from YouTube for free. The deals breakdown as follows:



iPhone 16: free w/ new lines or trade

iPhone 17e: free w/ new line or trade

iPhone 17: free w/ new line or trade

iPhone Air: free w/ new line or trade

iPhone 17 Pro/Pro Max: up to $1,000 off w/ new line or trade

iPhone sale: up to $1,100 off w/ new line or trade @ AT&T

Pick your iPhone! AT&T has multiple models for free with a trade-in and eligible data plan. The sale includes:



iPhone 16: free w/ new line

iPhone 17e: free w/ new line

iPhone 17: $3/mo w/ trade

iPhone Air: $8/mo w/ new line + trade

iPhone 17 Pro/Pro Max: up to $1,100 off w/ new line or trade