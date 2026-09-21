T-Mobile has the best iPhone 18 Pro freebie deals: here's how to get one

Apple's new iPhones are officially on sale and there are dozens of iPhone 18 Pro deals to choose from. However, my favorite freebie deals come from T-Mobile.

Right now, T-Mobile is offering the iPhone 18 Pro for free when you bring your number and open an Experience Beyond plan. Or you can get it for free with trade-in and an Experience Beyond plan. Meanwhile, T-Mobile is also taking up to $1,200 off the iPhone 18 Pro Max with trade-in and Experience Beyond plan. Here's how you can get yours.

iPhone 18 Pro

iPhone 18 Pro: free w/ trade-in + unlimited @ T-Mobile

T-Mobile is offering the iPhone 18 Pro for free when you switch and bring your number or when you trade-in an eligible phone and sign up for T-Mobile's Experience Beyond plan. The iPhone 18 Pro features a 6.3-inch OLED 120Hz display (2622 x 1206), A20 Pro chipset, and 256GB of storage. You also get a 48MP main, 48MP ultrawide, and 48MP telephoto lens w/ 4x zoom. The front camera is 18MP.

iPhone 18 Pro Max

iPhone 18 Pro Max: up to $1,200 off w/ trade-in + unlimited @ T-Mobile

T-Mobile is taking up to $1,200 off the iPhone 18 Pro Max when you trade-in an old device and sign up for an eligible unlimited data plan. The iPhone 18 Pro Max features a 6.9-inch OLED 120Hz display (2868 x 1320), A20 Pro chipset, and 256GB of storage. You also get a 48MP main, 48MP ultrawide, and 48MP telephoto lens w/ 4x zoom. The front camera is 18MP.

What's new

The 6.3-inch iPhone 18 Pro and 6.9-inch iPhone 18 Pro Max cost $1,199 and $1,299, respectively. Yes, that's $100 pricier than their predecessors, which is why T-Mobile's deals are so great. The carrier is offering various ways to save on your new iPhone.

As for the phones, they generally stick to Apple's familiar playbook. They feature rigid enclosures, proven water resistance, and toughened glass surfaces that have repeatedly demonstrated they can take real-world abuse. Both phones offer rock solid reliability, so which phone you get depends on how big of a screen you want and how much battery life you require.

The former packs a 6.3-inch OLED display, whereas the iPhone 18 Pro Max sports a larger 6.9-inch OLED screen. No matter which phone you get, you'll be in for a treat as they are Apple's flagship Pro devices. Stay tuned to Tom's Guide for all of the best Apple deals.