The long-awaited iPhone Duo is finally available for preorder. Priced at $1,999, it's one of Apple's priciest smartphones. Fortunately, there are plenty of iPhone Duo preorder deals to help you offset some of that cost.

As a deals editor and iPhone user, my favorite iPhone Duo preorder deal comes from T-Mobile. For a limited time, T-Mobile is taking $1,000 off iPhone Duo preorders with qualifying plans. There are no taxes, fees, or money down requirements. Alternatively, Xfinity Mobile is taking up to $1,000 off your iPhone Duo with a new Mobile Plus line and trade-in.

Below I've found all of the best iPhone Duo preorder deals at carriers and retailers alike. Alternatively, you can check out my roundup of the best iPhone 18 Pro deals or shop iPhone deals and accessories at Amazon from $4 including cases, cables, chargers, AirPods, and more.

Louis Ramirez Editor in Chief, Deals I'm the Editor in Chief of deals at Tom's Guide. I've been tracking iPhone deals for over a decade. I've also been an iPhone user since the iPhone 6s. So if you're looking for iPhone Duo preorder deals — I know all the tricks to avoid paying full price. From trade-in deals to discounts on data plans, here are the best iPhone Duo deals you can get.

iPhone 18 Pro

iPhone Duo: up to $1,000 off w/ trade-in + unlimited @ T-Mobile

T-Mobile is knocking up to $1,000 off the iPhone Duo when you switch and bring your number or when you trade-in an eligible phone and sign up a qualifying plan. The iPhone Duo features a 7.6-inch Super Retina XDR display (1,878 x 2,670) and a 5.4-inch Super Retina XDR outer display (1,398 x 2,034). It houses Apple's A20 Pro chipset, 12GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, and two 24MP front cameras. Rear cameras include a 48MP main (f/1.6) and 48MP ultrawide (f/2.2). In our iPhone Duo hands-on, we said this could be the foldable phone to beat thanks to Apple's combination of polished design, robust software experience, and enhanced durability. Read more Read less ▼

iPhone Duo: up to $1,000 off w/ new line + trade-in @ Verizon

Verizon will take up to $1,000 off your iPhone Duo preorder when you open a new line, trade-in an old phone, and open an eligible unlimited data plan. Read more Read less ▼

iPhone Duo: up to $1,200 off w/ trade-in @ AT&T

New and existing AT&T customers can get up to $1,200 off the iPhone Duo with an eligible trade-in. You'll also need to sign up to an eligible unlimited data plan to get this deal. Plus, customers who switch to AT&T get up to $800 to pay off their current device. Read more Read less ▼

iPhone Duo: up to $1,000 off w/ trade-in @ Xfinity Mobile

Xfinity Mobile's iPhone Duo preorder is live. New Xfinity Mobile Plus customers and existing Diamond members with Mobile Plus will get up to $1,000 off their iPhone Duo purchase. Customers on legacy Premium Unlimited plans will also be able to take advantage of this offer. Read more Read less ▼

Mint Mobile: any 6-month plan for $10/mo @ Mint Mobile

It's not an iPhone Duo deal per se, but to celebrate its 10-year anniversary, Mint Mobile is offering any 6-month plan for just $10/month. This includes the carrier's 6GB, 17GB, 23GB, and Unlimited data plans. All plans include unlimited talk/text, high-speed data, access to the nation's largest 5G network, mobile hotspot, Wi-Fi Calling, and free calling to Mexico, Canada, and the UK. You could purchase your unlocked iPhone Duo and bring it to Mint Mobile to save on data. Read more Read less ▼

Apple iPhone 18 Pro: was $1,999 now $1,899 at Red Pocket Mobile RedPocket Mobile is an MVNO that lets you choose between using AT&T's, T-Mobile's, or Verizon's network. Right now, you can get the iPhone Duo for $1,899 ($100 off) with no port or trade-in required. Unlimited data plans start from $10/month or $100/year. Read more Read less ▼

iPhone Duo: up to $885 w/ trade-in @ Apple Store

The Apple Store is offering up to an $885 credit when you trade-in your old smartphone for the new iPhone Duo. For example, an iPhone 15 will get you up to a $305 credit, whereas an iPhone 13 Pro will get you up to a $255 credit. The iPhone Duo Read more Read less ▼

Preorder FAQs

iPhone Duo preorders started at 5:00 a.m. PT on Friday, October 16. The phone will officially debut on October 23. There's no telling how fast the phone may sell out — even with increased production — so if you want to be among the first to own Apple's foldable, you'll want to preorder as soon as possible.

Should the model you want sell out, you can also try a different color or storage capacity. The iPhone Duo is available in Night Sky or Star White. Pricing is $1,999 for 256GB, $2,199 for $512GB, $2,599 for $1TB, or $3,199 for 2TB.

First Impression

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

The iPhone Duo is unlike any iPhone in that it can seamlessly transition from phone to tablet and back again. It's not the first foldable we've tested and it's too early to tell if it'll earn a spot in our best foldable phones list, but one thing is certain — it feels amazing.

In our iPhone Duo hands-on, Tom's Guide Global Editor-in-Chief Mark Spoonauer says that the iPhone Duo's software seems really refined and the overall experience is very polished. Although it has a wide 7.6-inch main screen, it still feels easy to use with one hand. That inner display is also breathtaking with a nano-texture cover layer and a scratch resistant coating that Apple says is up to 40 percent stiffer than the competition.

A big selling point of the iPhone Duo is the software experience. Apple has redesigned all of its apps so that the controls now live on the right side instead of the bottom. Content also reacts based on how the iPhone Duo is positioned and folded. For example, with the phone half-open you'll see the Netflix controls along the bottom and the video up top.

In terms of battery life, Apple rates the device for up to 44 hours of video playback with the outer display and 31 hours with the main display. It can charge up to 50% in just 20 minutes with a 60W charger.