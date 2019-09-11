Get This iPhone 11 Qi Charger For Just $17

From wireless earbuds to wireless chargers, Aukey makes a wide range of everyday accessories. Even better, their devices usually perform just as good as their pricier competitors.

Today only, Amazon is taking up to 64% off Aukey accessories with prices starting at just $11.99. The sale includes multiple USB-C chargers, keyboards, Bluetooth earbuds, and even an iPhone 11 Qi charger.

Shop the entire Aukey sale at Amazon

Aukey Qi Charger: was $49.99 now $17.84

Wirelessly charge your Qi-compatible phone with this low-cost Qi charger. It's wide design lets you charge your smartphone while its in a vertical or horizontal position. It's $32 off. View Deal

Aukey B60 Wireless Headphones: was $59.99 now $41.99

The IPX6 water-resistant Aukey B60 wireless headphones are perfect for the gym or outdoor runs. They feature Bluetooth 5 connectivity and they're rated to last 8 hours. They're currently $18 off. View Deal

Aukey USB-C Charger: was $19.99 now $11.99

You can never have too many spare chargers. This USB-C charger offers up to 18W of power. It's currently $8 off. View Deal

If you own any Qi-compatible smartphone — or plan on preordering the iPhone 11 — the $17 Aukey Qi Charger is hard to beat. It works with Android and iOS smartphones and it can even charge your phone if it's protected by a case. (Note: this feature may not work with all cases).

Amazon's Aukey sale ends today, so stock up on accessories now while they're on sale.