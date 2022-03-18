F1 live stream 2022 — how to watch, schedule, drivers and more

F1 live streams are back for 2022, and if this year is even half as exciting as last, you'll be in for a treat.

F1 live streams: Next Grand Prix The 2022 F1 Bahrain Grand Prix starts at 11 a.m. ET / 8 a.m. PT / 3 p.m. GMT on Sunday, March 20.

Practice 1 and 2 are today (Friday), with practice 3 and qualification tomorrow.

• FREE LIVE STREAM — Watch on RTL Zwee (Luxembourg) or ORF (Austria)

• U.K. — Watch on Sky Sports or Now

• U.S. — Watch on ESPN2 via Sling or Fubo.TV

• Watch anywhere — Try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

The 2021 battle between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen will go down in legend as one of the best of all F1 title contests, even if the denouement left a bad taste in some people's mouth.

It's not Tom's Guide's place to take sides on what happened in Abu Dhabi, but we're going to anyway: Lewis Hamilton was robbed and should be the World Champion by rights. Whether he deserved the title is a slightly different matter, as Verstappen was probably the better, more dominant driver over the whole season. But Abu Dhabi was a farce (go watch Formula 1: Drive to Survive season 4 to judge for yourself), and will hopefully never be repeated.

It sure was exciting though, and there's every reason to think that 2022 will be too. As is usually the case, there have been driver changes aplenty during the close season, although no new teams this year.

George Russell is the biggest beneficiary of the annual driver merry-go-round, swapping lowly Williams for might Mercedes. But poor old Valtteri Bottas' reward for years of service at Mercedes is a seat at Alfa Romeo, so his podium days are probably behind him. He's joined by F1's only new driver for 2022, Zhou Guanyu, while a couple of old faces return to new teams: Kevin Magnussen at Haas and Alexander Albon at Williams.

The grid is otherwise unchanged, but it's a different matter with the cars. 2022 is being hailed as a new start for F1, with larger tires, longer noses and countless regulation changes to make for easier overtaking.

There'll be 22 Grands Prix this season after the Russian GP was cancelled, and the first one starts in Bahrain today.

We've got full information about that in our dedicated F1 Bahrain Grand Prix live stream article, and the really great news is you can watch it for free in certain countries; read on for info about how to do that.

FREE F1 live streams

How to watch F1 live streams for FREE in 2022

If you're lucky enough to live in the Austria or Luxembourg then you can look forward to FREE F1 live streams throughout 2022.

That's because the free-to-air RTL Zwee in Luxembourg will be showing every race, while ServusTV and ORF will share the rights in Austria.

But what if you're usually based in one of those countries but aren't at home for a particular F1 live stream? Maybe you're on holiday and don't want to spend money on pay TV in another country, when you'd usually be able to watch for free at home?

Don't worry — you can watch it via a VPN instead. We'll show you how to do that below.

F1 live streams around the world

How to watch the 2022 F1 live streams from anywhere with a VPN

It's natural that you might want to watch the 2022 F1 live streams from your home country, but what if you're not there when the race is on?

Look no further than a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN makes it look as if you're surfing the web from your home country, rather than the one you're in. That means you can access the streaming services you already pay for, from anywhere on Earth. Or anywhere that has an internet connection, at least.

For instance, an Austrian who's currently in the U.S. could watch the F1 live streams on Servus or ORF even though they're not in Austria.

They're totally legal, inexpensive and easy to use. We've tested lots of the best VPN services and our favorite right now is ExpressVPN . It's fast, works on loads of devices and even offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Safety, speed and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN our favorite VPN service. It's also compatible with loads of devices and there's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you want to try it out.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.S. and want to view an Austrian service, you'd select Austria from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Servus, ORF or another website and watch the race.

How to watch F1 live streams in the US

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Every F1 live stream this season will be shown on ESPN, with coverage spread across the main ESPN channel and ESPN 2. Note, though, that there'll also be FREE coverage on ABC of the United States Grands Prix in Miami and Austin, and the Mexican Grand Prix.

There are several ways you can access ESPN — and two of them are among our picks for the best streaming services.

ESPN is available through most cable packages as well as cable TV replacement services, including Sling TV, Fubo.TV, YouTube TV and Hulu with Live TV.

As well as being available through your cable service, you can also stream the race via the ESPN app, or on the Watch section of ESPN's website. However, you'll need to authenticate with your satellite, cable or live TV provider credentials to watch any sessions.

If you don't want to pay for live ESPN in some fashion or another, your best alternative is F1 TV Pro. This is F1's own official F1 live stream service, and as with ESPN's own coverage, it uses the feed from Sky Sports F1.

F1 TV Pro costs $10 per month or $80 for the season, which is much better value considering there are 22 races this year. Plus you also get Formula 2, Formula 3 and Porsche Supercup races, and F1's archive of classic Grands Prix.

And remember, if you're usually based in the U.S. but aren't there at the moment, you can still watch the services you already subscribe to via a VPN such as ExpressVPN — meaning you can view an F1 live stream from anywhere in the world.

If you're not already a Sling TV subscriber, you'll want Sling Orange in order to watch ESPN. This costs $35/month and includes dozens of other great channels. Sling also currently offers a free 3-day trial.

Love sports? Then check out Fubo.TV. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front. The channel lineup includes ESPN2, plus other top networks including Bravo, FX and MTV.

How to watch F1 live streams in the UK

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

As usual, Sky Sports F1 will show all of the F1 live stream action in 2022, and in up to 4K resolution.

You'll need to be a Sky Sports subscriber to watch the F1 live streams: the Sky Sports F1 channel is available for £18 per month, and there are packages available that give you lots more channels for only a bit extra.

To follow it in ultra high-definition 4K, you'll need to pay a little more: you'll need a Sky Q set-top box or Sky Glass and a package that includes both Ultra HD and Sky Sports F1. In total, that'd come to at least £45 a month, plus a £20 one-off payment if you're not an existing subscriber.

A far cheaper option is to buy a Now Sports Pass. This will give you all 11 of the Sky Sports channels for a limited time, with pricing starting at £9.99 for a Day Pass and £33.99 for one month. There's no 4K available here, though.

Again, if you're usually based in the U.K. but are elsewhere at the moment, you can still watch the services you subscribe to by using one of the best VPN services.

How to watch F1 live streams in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

TSN airs all F1 live streams in Canada in English, while RDS has coverage in French. F1 TV Pro also remains an option for fans looking for an F1 live stream.

All sessions are broadcast on TSN, and if you receive the network through your cable or satellite provider, you can use TSN Go by signing in with your TV service credentials. Cord-cutters will want to check out TSN Direct, which comes in day- and month-long passes for $8 or $20 CAD, respectively. The TSN app will allow you to live stream the race from your phone, streaming box or supported device.

Not actually in Canada at the moment? ExpressVPN and other VPN services can help you access the services you already subscribe to.

How to watch F1 live streams in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Fox Sports has the rights to the F1 live streams in Australia, which means you can watch all the action online via Foxtel.

Kayo Sports is another option. This service offers new subscribers a 14-day free trial, while one-month subscriptions start at $25.

You can also use one of the best VPN services to follow the action from your home country even when you're elsewhere.

F1 2022 car and driver line-ups

(Image credit: Dan Istitene - Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images / Clive Rose/Getty Images)

Team Driver 1 Driver 2 Mercedes Lewis Hamilton George Russell Alpine Esteban Ocon Fernando Alonso Haas Kevin Magnussen Mick Shumacher Red Bull Max Verstappen Sergio Perez McLaren Lando Norris Daniel Ricciardo Aston Martin Lance Stroll Sebastian Vettel Ferrari Charles Leclerc Carlos Sainz AlfaTauri Pierre Gasly Yuki Tsunoda Alfa Romeo Valtteri Bottas Zhou Guanyu Williams Alex Albon Nicholas Latifi

Full F1 2022 schedule

(Image credit: Dan Istitene/Formula 1 via Getty Images)

Round Grand Prix Dates 1 Bahrain March 18-20 2 Saudi Arabia March 25-27 3 Australia April 8-10 4 Emilia Romagna April 22-24 5 United States (Miami) May 6-8 6 Spain May 20-22 7 Monaco May 27-29 8 Azerbaijan June 10-12 9 Canada June 17-19 10 Great Britain July 1-3 11 Austria July 8-10 12 France July 22-24 13 Hungary July 29-31 14 Belgium August 26-28 15 Netherlands September 2-4 16 Italy (Monza) September 9-11 17 Singapore September 30-Oct 2 18 Japan October 7-9 19 United States (Austin) October 21-23 20 Mexico October 28-30 21 Brazil November 11-13 22 Abu Dhabi November 18-20