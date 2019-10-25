Tom's Guide CES 2020 Awards: How to Enter Your Product

The editors of Tom’s Guide & Laptop Mag are inviting submissions for their CES 2020 Awards.
The winners are groundbreaking gadgets that are innovating in design, performance and the user experience in multiple categories.
Categories
These picks will be our favorites in the following categories:
- Best of Show
- Best Design
- Best Startup
- Best Smartphone
- Best TV
- Best Laptop
- Best Mini PC
- Best Gaming Peripheral
- Best Gaming Desktop
- Best Appliance
- Best Smart Home Device
- Best Augmented Reality
- Best Fitness Tech
- Best Health Tech
- Best Audio
- Best Headphones
- Best Monitor
- Best Router
- Best Car Tech
- Best Rideable
Guidelines
Submissions must be received by 5 p.m. EST on Dec. 6 and the award winners will be announced Jan. 8. To submit a product for consideration, please email cesawards@tomsguide.com with the following information:
Product Name
Category
Product Image
Short description
When the product will be announced/release date
Contact Information
Only products that are announced or debuted at CES 2020 will be considered.
We are happy to sign and keep embargoes. If you have any questions, please email cesawards@tomsguide.com.
In addition to online submissions, Tom's Guide is sending a team of reporters to scour the show floor for new and interesting products, which will also be added to our list of nominees.
Readers Choice Award
Tom’s Guide also will ask readers to vote on their favorite product at the show via a poll on Tomsguide.com. Readers will select from a list of innovative products nominated by Tom’s Guide editors. The winner of the CES 2020 Readers’ Choice Awards will be named on Jan. 9, 2020.
Tom’s Guide’s complete CES 2020 coverage will appear at http://www.tomsguide.com/t/ces/ including the list of winners.