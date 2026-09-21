Meta Connect 2026: 6 devices and AI services we expect to see

Meta Connect kicks off later this week as the tech giant's annual event starts on September 23. We're expecting to see CEO Mark Zuckerberg on stage announcing several new devices including different smart glasses, a VR headset, and potential Metaverse features.

As with the last few Connects, smart glasses should take up a bulk up of the presentation. However, this year, Meta is rolling into this event on a privacy backlash and the neverending RAM crisis.

Below, I've looked into rumors and leaks to see 6 major things that could get announced at Meta Connect 2026.

Latest Videos From Tom's Guide Watch full video here:

Three different smart glasses

(Image credit: Future)

Right now, Meta is facing serious concerns over privacy and it's "pervert glasses." One way the company is rumored to allay those concerns is by launching a new pair of camera-free smart glasses.

These glasses will reportedly have the audio features of current Meta Glasses. This means the glasses will have at least six microphones that let you ask for directions and do other AI-based tasks without taking your phone out of your pocket.

As for other glasses, we expect to see a gen 2 version of the Oakley Meta glasses and Ray-Ban Meta Gen 3. We know more about the Gen 3 Ray-Bans thanks to rumors. It should feature the latest Snapdragon AR chipset and new designs. New chips should mean longer battery life.

Both will probably get smart AI and improved audio.

Want more AI news? Sign up to the Tom's AI Guide weekly newsletter summing up all the biggest AI news you need to know. Plus, analysis from our AI editors and tips on how to use the latest AI tools! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

A privacy interlude

(Image credit: Future)

Before we look at more devices and services, it will be interesting to see if Zuckerberg and co. address privacy during Connect.

In August, Meta strengthened tamper detection on its AI glasses to prevent people from blocking the LED recording light that indicates when the camera is working. The update makes the camera stop working if it discovers that the small white LED on the front of the glasses is covered.

"We're going to keep rolling out updates like this to make sure the capture LED can reliably alert bystanders when photos or videos are being captured for someone's gallery," Alex Himel, vice president of wearables at Meta, wrote on Threads at the time.

In the same month, Meta filed an AI facial recognition patent that would let its smart glasses recognize faces, detect laughter and record automatically.

One step forward, 15 back.

Project Phoenix

(Image credit: Luna Yian)

Meta has been coasting on the Meta Quest 3 and 3S headsets for a few years, but a VR leaker who goes by Luna on X found evidence of a mixed reality headset dubbed Project Phoenix in Meta code this month.

Luna's new images seem to confirm mock-ups that leaked in February of this year. At the time, it was rumored that the new headset wouldn't debut until early 2027, but Meta could still announce them at Connect.

First official visuals of Meta's Project Phoenix, found in the HorizonOS Prescription Lens firmware package! pic.twitter.com/YmN0SCJNCDSeptember 10, 2026

Interestingly, based on the images that Luna dug up, the new headset looks somewhere in between a pair of AR glasses and VR headsets. The images of the Phoenix show an ear cable à la the Xreal Project Aura, which suggests the battery and silicon are probably on an external device.

It's rumored the headset will support hand and eye tracking. Otherwise, we don't have many specs, but it will likely feature the Snapdragon Reality Elite chip that Qualcomm announced at AWE 2026 earlier this year. That chip is specifically designed to support XR devices.

Muse, HorizonOS and "avatars"

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Meta just launched Muse, its new Muse AI that can send emails, spend money and work when you aren't looking, two weeks ago. We expect Meta will spend some time highlighting the AI during Connect and how it works across devices.

As for its headset and VR operating system, Horizon, if Phoenix is announced, we should see some major updates to HorizonOS. Our friendly VR leaker Luna hinted that Meta could soon reveal its Hologram avatars that were teased with the announcement of the Project Orion AR glasses in 2024.

Last week, The Information reported that an avatar of Meta CTO Andrew Bosworth will make an appearance during Connect. It'll be interesting to see how Meta views its metaverse since its VR platform Horizon Worlds was shut down this summer.

How to watch Meta Connect

Tom's Guide will be attending Meta Connect, so keep us in your tabs to follow along with all the new announcements. The keynote speech starts at 4 pm Pacific (7pm ET) on Wednesday, September 23.

Meta will likely livestream the keynote on Instagram, Threads and Facebook. The company also shares it on YouTube if you prefer that platform.

Follow Tom's Guide on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our up-to-date news, analysis, and reviews in your feeds.