The Tom's Guide Awards 2026

Features
By
Published

Celebrating the best of everything

TG awards
(Image credit: Future)

Welcome to the 2026 Tom's Guide Awards! Our annual awards celebrate the best tech, tools, gear, and services we've used over the past year, culminating with our Hero awards, which celebrate the very best innovation, company, and product design, among others.

We'll be revealing the award winners throughout the week. Here's the calendar of what and when we're announcing.

  • Sept. 14: Cars, Photography
  • Sept. 15: Homes, Sleep and Gaming
  • Sept. 16: Audio, Computing and AI
  • Sept. 17: Active Life, TVs, Phones, Hero Awards

Tom&#039;s Guide Awards 2026 Gaming

TG Awards 2026: Gaming

Our favorite gaming accessories, consoles, controllers and more

Tom&#039;s Guide Awards 2025 Homes

TG Awards 2026: Homes

Our favorite robot vacuums, coffee machines, air fryers and more

TG Awards 2026 Sleep

TG Awards 2026: Sleep

Our favorite mattresses, toppers, pillows and more for getting a good night's sleep

Tom&#039;s Guide Awards 2026 Automotive

TG Awards 2026: Autos

All our favorite cars of the year from EVs to hybrids and more

Tom&#039;s Guide Awards 2026 Photography

TG Awards 2026: Photography

Our favorite action cameras, film cameras, drones and more

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.