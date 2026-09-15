The Tom's Guide Awards 2026

Welcome to the 2026 Tom's Guide Awards! Our annual awards celebrate the best tech, tools, gear, and services we've used over the past year, culminating with our Hero awards, which celebrate the very best innovation, company, and product design, among others.

We'll be revealing the award winners throughout the week. Here's the calendar of what and when we're announcing.

Sept. 14: Cars, Photography

Sept. 15: Homes, Sleep and Gaming

Sept. 16: Audio, Computing and AI

Sept. 17: Active Life, TVs, Phones, Hero Awards