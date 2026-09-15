The Tom's Guide Awards 2026
Celebrating the best of everything
Welcome to the 2026 Tom's Guide Awards! Our annual awards celebrate the best tech, tools, gear, and services we've used over the past year, culminating with our Hero awards, which celebrate the very best innovation, company, and product design, among others.
We'll be revealing the award winners throughout the week. Here's the calendar of what and when we're announcing.
- Sept. 14: Cars, Photography
- Sept. 15: Homes, Sleep and Gaming
- Sept. 16: Audio, Computing and AI
- Sept. 17: Active Life, TVs, Phones, Hero Awards
TG Awards 2026: Gaming
Our favorite gaming accessories, consoles, controllers and more
TG Awards 2026: Homes
Our favorite robot vacuums, coffee machines, air fryers and more
TG Awards 2026: Sleep
Our favorite mattresses, toppers, pillows and more for getting a good night's sleep
TG Awards 2026: Autos
All our favorite cars of the year from EVs to hybrids and more
TG Awards 2026: Photography
Our favorite action cameras, film cameras, drones and more
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