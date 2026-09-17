Tom's Guide Awards 2026: Our favorite phones of the year

There’s no device as useful as your smartphone since you carry it with you at all times. Whether you want one with a massive display, one that takes amazing photos or even one you can fold up to take up even less space in your pocket, there are plenty of fantastic options and we’ve tested the best ones from the biggest names in the business.

From budget phones that won’t break the bank to flagships with top of the line specs, our team of experts has spent the past year testing and reviewing all of the best phones for the Tom’s Guide Awards 2026.

Below, we highlight all of our favorite phones from the last 12 months with the designs, features and pricing that impressed us the most. These smartphones have earned our highest recommendation and are the perfect upgrade pick.

Best phone

iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

When you earn the title of best phone, it has to be backed by substantial upgrades and next-level performance that puts rival devices out of reach. The iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max certainly live up to those standards, driven by the blisteringly fast A20 Pro chip, an innovative variable-aperture main camera for true optical depth, and smarter, context-aware Siri features. All of this comes together seamlessly on these flagship handsets.

Rather than offering just incremental battery gains, they decisively outperform their predecessors while easily outlasting competing Android flagships. Photographers and videographers in particular will appreciate Apple’s deeper Pro Controls alongside the variable-aperture lens, which together unlock creative possibilities well beyond standard point-and-shoot mechanics.

While they do carry steeper price tags than before, their premium build quality and refinements make them definitive smartphone champions.

— John Velasco, Senior Editor

Tom's Guide: Direct to Your Inbox Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Best Android phone

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

If you're looking for an Android phone that can do just about everything well, then there's no better option than the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra. This phone is the ideal mix of good cameras, high performance hardware, strong battery life and a mix of excellent AI and software-related features.

But that's not all. Samsung has packed this phone with all kinds of cool features, including long-standing support for the S Pen stylus. On top of that we have the Privacy Display to deter prying eyes, and a more-advanced version of Circle to Search that (so far) hasn't made it to other devices. If you want the best possible Android experience, this is the phone to go for.

— Tom Pritchard, UK Phones Editor

Best camera phone

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

The best camera phone isn't determined solely by how well the results turn out. That's only one part of a broader picture that demands robust shooting modes, granular manual controls, and video recording features that go well beyond simple point-and-shoot mechanics to deliver a truly versatile imaging system.

No other phone exemplifies this better than the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra. From a hardware perspective, its quad rear camera array is among the most adaptable on the market, built to cover virtually any scenario, whether shooting near or distant subjects. What cements its position as a top-tier camera phone is how its 200MP main sensor excels at resolving fine detail and texture. Meanwhile, the 50MP 5x optical telephoto lens doesn't just bring subjects closer — it leverages advanced AI processing to noticeably enhance the final output.

Finally, it's a mobile videographer's dream, offering extensive manual control over shutter speed, ISO, and white balance. Throw in native support for external wireless microphones, Log recording, horizon lock, and 8K capture, and it's easy to see why it checks every box for demanding creators.

— John Velasco, Senior Editor

Best AI phone

Google Pixel 11 Pro XL

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Google's invested a lot into AI for its phones, and the Pixel 11 Pro XL comes with some of the most well-rounded AI features out there. Not only do Pixels come with all the benefits Google's Gemini AI affords to Android OS, there are a bunch of exclusive features that help make buying a Pixel a much more appealing prospect -- aided by the AI-focused Tensor G6 chipset.

The Pixel 11 Pro XL saw the introduction of a bunch of new AI features. They include the new "Rambler" dictation tool, that uses natural language speech and commands to dictate what you want written — without all the verbal bluster. There's also Magic Capture which simultaneously captures photos and video, as well as Live Translate lets you watch foreign language videos in real time.

Plus there's all the other AI features that debuted in previous years. Magic Cue's contextual image surfacing. 120x ProRes zoom, Camera Coach, Circle to Search, Gemini Live and so on. All of which bands together to make the Pixel 11 Pro XL the strongest AI phone you can buy.

— Tom Pritchard, UK Phones Editor

Best foldable phone

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Foldable phones generally split into two camps: compact flips and book-style hybrids. The Galaxy Z Fold 8 belongs to the latter, but Samsung shakes up the formula with a critical design shift: it ditches the squarish shape of older models for a passport-style cover screen that unfolds into a genuinely wide canvas.

That wider footprint immediately transforms daily use. Closed, it fits comfortably in your hand and lets you type one-handed without cramping. Open, it reveals a gorgeous 7.6-inch inner display tailored for serious multitasking, immersive video, and mobile gaming. In addition to packing a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip capable of powering three apps side-by-side simultaneously, Samsung still keeps the chassis razor-thin at 4.5mm and featherlight at just 7.09 ounces.

The Z Fold 8 doesn't just show off cutting-edge tech — it delivers the most polished, practical hybrid device Samsung has ever built.

— John Velasco, Senior Editor

Best phone battery life

OnePlus 15

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Battery life has exploded over the past few years, but no company can compete with the gains made by the OnePlus 15. Our custom battery test, which involves continuous web surfing over a 5G connection, recorded the OnePlus 15's battery life at 25 hours and 13 minutes. The next closest OnePlus phone, the ROG Phone 9 Pro, only managed 20 hours 34 minutes.

A lot of this comes down to what OnePlus did with the battery. An early adopter of Silicon Carbon batteries, it allowed OnePlus to fit a crazy 7,300 mAh into the OnePlus 15 without any meaningful increase in thickness or weight. On top of that, this device also features 80W wired charging and 50W wireless charging speeds. That ensures you can regain 45% battery in 15 minutes and 81% in half an hour — in case you do ever find yourself needing a speedy recharge.

— Tom Pritchard, UK Phones Editor

Best budget phone

Nothing Phone 4a Pro

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

The Nothing Phone 4a Pro does all the things Nothing does best, offering a range of excellent features for a price point that can't really be beaten. While the overall performance power is lacking, and there's no wireless charging to speak of, it comes with everything else you'd expect from a premium smartphone experience.

For under $500 you get a set of flagship-rivalling cameras, a premium-feeling design, strong battery life, a bunch of interesting (and unique) AI features, and one of the brightest displays we've tested. If that wasn't enough you also get Nothing's Glyph Matrix, a customizable LED dot-matrix display that adds extra functionality to the back of your phone.

— Tom Pritchard, UK Phones Editor

Follow Tom's Guide on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our up-to-date news, analysis, and reviews in your feeds.