Tom's Guide CES 2020 Awards: How to Enter Your Product

The editors of Tom’s Guide & Laptop Mag are inviting submissions for their CES 2020 Awards.

The winners are groundbreaking gadgets that are innovating in design, performance and the user experience in multiple categories.

Categories

These picks will be our favorites in the following categories:

Best of Show

Best Design

Best Startup

Best Smartphone

Best TV

Best Laptop

Best Mini PC

Best Gaming Peripheral

Best Gaming Desktop

Best Appliance

Best Smart Home Device

Best Augmented Reality

Best Fitness Tech

Best Health Tech

Best Audio

Best Headphones

Best Monitor

Best Router

Best Car Tech

Best Rideable

Guidelines

Submissions must be received by 5 p.m. EST on Dec. 6 and the award winners will be announced Jan. 8. To submit a product for consideration, please email cesawards@tomsguide.com with the following information:

Product Name

Category

Product Image

Short description

When the product will be announced

Contact Information

Only products that are announced or debuted at CES 2020 will be considered. We are happy to sign and keep embargoes. If you have any questions, please email cesawards@tomsguide.com .

In addition to online submissions, Tom's Guide is sending a team of reporters to scour the show floor for new and interesting products, which will also be added to our list of nominees.

Readers Choice Award

Tom’s Guide also will ask readers to vote on their favorite product at the show via a poll on Tomsguide.com. Readers will select from a list of innovative products nominated by Tom’s Guide editors. The winner of the CES 2020 Readers’ Choice Awards will be named on Jan. 9, 2020.

Tom’s Guide’s complete CES 2020 coverage will appear at http://www.tomsguide.com/t/ces/ including the list of winners.