Tom’s Guide Awards 2026: All our favorite cars of the year from EVs to hybrids and more

Choosing your next ride is no easy task, especially with so many great options out there. Whether you’re looking for a luxury sedan packed with the latest technology, a practical workhorse for your cargo, or an electric vehicle with great range that doesn’t break the bank, we’ve spent the past year behind the wheel testing them.

Here at Tom’s Guide, our resident automotive expert John Velasco frequently puts rubber to the road to evaluate a wide variety of vehicle types. From SUVs fit for the whole family to premium EVs, budget-friendly hybrids, and plug-in models, John has put them all through their paces.

For the Tom’s Guide Awards 2026, we tackled range anxiety head-on with the latest EVs while keeping a spotlight on traditional gas-powered vehicles. Below, we highlight our 6 favorite sedans, SUVs, trucks, and more from the past 12 months — the vehicles that stood out from the crowd and ones we’d easily recommend to anyone.

Best design

2026 Audi RS e-tron GT

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Most people don’t look at spec sheets, 0-to-60 mph times, or horsepower output when falling in love with a car — they look at its design first. And the 2026 Audi RS e-tron GT is engineered to trigger an immediate reaction before you ever glance at the numbers.

While the EV landscape is increasingly crowded, Audi prioritizes a commanding street presence worthy of Tony Stark. Its wide stance, sculpted grille, and aggressive silhouette ensure it would look right at home in his iconic garage. That visual pull continues inside, where the sporty aesthetic is complemented by iridescent ambient lighting, premium trimmed seats, and a futuristic driver cockpit.

That's not all, either: its coolest trick is an active suspension system that smoothly raises the car to greet you when you open the door, then settles back down the moment it shuts.

— John Velasco, Senior Editor

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Best EV

2027 Volvo EX60

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Last year's Volvo EX30 earned recognition as my favorite EV, but this year's title goes to its midsize sibling: the 2027 Volvo EX60. This all-electric SUV perfectly combines nimbleness and family practicality, carrying forward the thoughtful Scandinavian minimalist design that made me fall in love with the smaller EX30.

On the open road, the EX60 delivers exceptional quiet refinement, pairing a whisper-silent highway cabin with zippy, instant electric torque and buttery-smooth adaptive cruise control. Step inside, and you’re greeted by an airy electronic panoramic roof framing sprawling views of the sky, a clean minimalist dashboard, and modern software that feels genuinely intuitive rather than frustrating.

Throw in dynamic headlights that swivel with your steering, a generous rear cargo bay, and a class-leading 4.1 mi/kWh real-world average efficiency for a midsize SUV, and the EX60 easily justifies every bit of its premium price tag.

— John Velasco, Senior Editor

Best Plug-In Hybrid

2026 Lexus RX 450h+ Luxury

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For drivers who want the perks of an EV without the headache of range anxiety, the 2026 Lexus RX 450h+ hits the sweet spot as the best plug-in hybrid around. This midsize luxury crossover is whisper-quiet on the inside, combining plush seating and silky ride quality with a brilliantly seamless hybrid powertrain.

What makes it so versatile is its sizable lithium-ion battery pack, delivering 38 miles of electric-only range. That’s more than enough to cover daily commutes and suburban errands without burning a drop of gasoline. When long-haul road trips call, the gas engine takes over, ensuring you can cover sprawling distances without sweating charging stops.

That flexibility is its greatest strength: plug it in at home to drive gas-free all week, or hit the open highway whenever wanderlust strikes. No compromises here.

— John Velasco, Senior Editor

Best Value

2026 Nissan Leaf

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Electric vehicles still have a reputation for being out of reach for everyday drivers, but the completely redesigned 2026 Nissan Leaf rewrites the rules. With a sub-$30,000 starting price — roughly half the cost of the average modern EV — it easily undercuts rivals like the Hyundai Kona Electric and Chevy Equinox EV while punching well above class.

Even the fully loaded Platinum+ trim I tested comes in at $42,000, which is still well below the typical $50,000 price tag of today's average EV, proves how it can get luxury features without paying luxury prices. That model packs in premium perks like an electrochromic glass roof, a 10-speaker Bose audio system, a head-up display projecting key stats onto the windshield, heated seats, and more.

Backed by an efficient 3.6 mi/kWh average and speedy Level 1 home charging capabilities, the Leaf keeps long-term running costs refreshingly low.

— John Velasco, Senior Editor

Best SUV

2026 Honda Passport

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When it comes to utility, practicality, and versatile space, the 2026 Honda Passport hits the mark better than anything else in its class. In an era where many crossovers lean into lifted-wagon styling, the Passport proudly embraces a traditional upright, boxy profile that maximizes everyday capability — easily making it the best SUV you can buy.

Inside, that classic shape pays off. Families are treated to generous second-row seating and a deep rear cargo bay that swallows bulky payloads smaller crossovers simply can't handle. Under the hood, its 3.5-liter V6 engine delivers buttery acceleration alongside standard all-wheel-drive confidence, effortlessly tackling everything from busy highway merges to off-road trails.

Blending adventurous, trail-ready styling with the daily comfort, safety, and bulletproof utility modern families demand, the Passport is the undisputed midsize SUV champion.

— John Velasco, Senior Editor

Best Pickup Truck

2026 GMC Sierra EV

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The 2026 GMC Sierra EV is a relentless workhorse that redefines what a full-size electric hauler can do, pairing monstrous capability with top-tier modern tech. Without question, its headline party piece is CrabWalk: by turning the rear wheels up to 10 degrees in tandem with the front, the truck glides diagonally across tight spots, proving surprisingly handy on rugged off-road trails and in cramped parking lots.

Beyond that neat trick, the Sierra EV excels as an everyday utility powerhouse. It delivers an astounding 440-plus miles of range on a single charge, completely eliminating the range anxiety that still plagues far smaller EVs.

Factor in clever practicality like midgate cabin access to extend bed length, a center console that flips into a functional work shelf, and a whisper-quiet interior, and the Sierra EV cements its title as the undisputed king of electric utility.

— John Velasco, Senior Editor

Most Efficient

2026 Toyota bZ

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Most drivers obsess over total range, but true EV excellence comes down to how effectively a vehicle uses its energy. A massive battery doesn't help if you're spending a fortune to keep it charged, which is why the 2026 Toyota bZ delivers the ultimate bang-for-your-buck value as the most efficient EV I've tested.

In fact, it shatters our previous testing benchmark by delivering an astounding real-world average of 5.4 mi/kWh. That comfortably dethrones the prior record holder, the Hyundai Kona Electric (4.5 mi/kWh). For the bZ, that stellar efficiency translates to over 400 miles of usable driving from a single charge, blowing well past its official 314-mile EPA rating and maximizing your cost-per-mile savings when charging at home.

Combined with an attractive sub-$38,000 starting price, a roomy cabin, and a sharp 14-inch touchscreen, the 2026 bZ proves that smart engineering beats oversized battery packs every time.

— John Velasco, Senior Editor

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