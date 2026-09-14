Tom's Guide Awards 2026: Our favorite action cameras, film cameras, drones and more

Capturing the perfect photo or video has never been easier, thanks to rapid advances in mirrorless systems, action cams, 360-degree cameras, and drones. However, finding the right match for your shooting style and budget remains a challenge — which is why we put all the top models through their paces.

Whether you need a nostalgic film camera, a dedicated vlogging rig for daily content, or a drone for a bird’s-eye view, the options can feel overwhelming.

For the Tom’s Guide Awards 2026, our team of experts tested and evaluated the year's top photography and video gear. Below, we highlight our favorite cameras from the past 12 months — the exact models we rely on both personally and professionally.

Best mirrorless camera

Sony A7 V

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The Sony A7 V is the fifth iteration of the mainline Alpha 7 bodies, and it’s a sheer delight. It’s packed with notable upgrades, such as a 33MP partially stacked sensor, 30fps blackout-free burst shooting, faster autofocus with more subject detection modes, and more. It handles sublimely, thanks to a chunky, protruding grip, and well-placed dials and buttons.

Images captured on the A7 V are bright with bold, vivid colors. 30fps blackout-free shooting, combined with rapid autofocus and Auto subject detection, means you can capture incredible action shots of moving subjects. This camera is, then, exceptional for wildlife, sports, and everything in between. The A7 V is the quintessential entry-level professional camera.

— Nikita Achanta, Senior Reviews Writer

Best action camera

GoPro Mission 1 Pro

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For some time now, GoPro has essentially just re-released the same Hero camera every year with minor updates. That’s why it was so refreshing this year when the legendary manufacturer launched the Mission 1 Pro, which was effectively built from the ground up.

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The GoPro Mission 1 Pro is designed to be the ultimate tool for both hardcore content creators and professional filmmakers needing a rugged cam. It shoots 8K/30 open gate, with increased dynamic range versus the Hero line and all the pro features you could want from an action camera, including Log recording and GoPro Labs compatibility. Like I said in my review: "as action cameras go, this sensor is delivering the best imaging on the market right now."

Peter Wolinski — Senior Reviews Editor

Best 360 camera

Insta360 X6

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Insta360 is never happy resting on its laurels. The Insta360 X5 was already the best 360 camera on the market, but its maker wasn’t going to sit still and let everyone else catch up. The Insta360 X6 beefs up image quality versus the X5, not to mention low light performance, battery life, waterproofing and internal audio quality.

It’s going to face tough competition next year from DJI, which just launched an 8K/60fps-capable camera, although not quite in time for these awards, and with limited (if any) U.S. availability. So as it stands, in 2026 the X6 is still the best 360 camera you can buy in the States.

Peter Wolinski — Senior Reviews Editor

Best instant camera

Fujifilm Instax mini Evo Cinema

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Fujifilm continues to redefine instant cameras, and the Instax mini Evo Cinema is nothing short of a triumph. It’s the only instant camera that can shoot and print stills instantly, and also record short videos to add to prints as QR codes. The Super 8-inspired design is beautiful, and the camera features a Gen Dial and Degree Control for over 100 effect combinations.

I love how fun the Instax mini Evo Cinema is to use, and it’s accompanied by the best Instax app yet. Peerless image and video quality make it stand out in a crowded market. Its internal memory can store up to 50 still images and 10 clips shot in 600 x 800, too, and you can expand storage with a microSD card. The Instax mini Evo Cinema is unlike any other instant camera I’ve tested.

— Nikita Achanta, Senior Reviews Writer

Best film camera

Lomography Lomo MC-A 35mm

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The Lomography Lomo MC-A 35mm is a masterclass in adding a modern twist to a film camera. It’s the brand’s best built camera yet, thanks to its premium metal body. Sublime to handle, the Lomo MC-A 35mm gives you plenty of manual control over shutter speed, ISO and aperture, and it features an accurate autofocus system. Image quality is beautiful and sharp with vivid colors.

I can’t compliment the Lomo MC-A 35mm’s design enough. It feels nearly as good-looking as most mirrorless cameras. Lomography has knocked it out of the park, and as modern film cameras go, no other holds a candle to the Lomo MC-A 35mm right now.

— Nikita Achanta, Senior Reviews Writer

Best drone

DJI Mini 5 Pro

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DJI has had a phenomenal year, despite facing scrutiny over its quadcopters in the U.S. That hasn’t stopped the king of the skies from innovating, though. The DJI Mini 5 Pro is the gold standard for mini drones, period. It’s the most advanced mini drone in terms of safety, thanks to omnidirectional obstacle avoidance and forward-facing LiDAR, and it’s capable of returning home even without GPS.

Its 1-inch sensor captures beautiful 50MP images, regardless of lighting, and breathtaking 4K/60fps footage. It also packs 225° gimbal rotation for creative shots, and it packs 42GB of internal storage if you forget to carry a microSD card. All of this while maintaining a compact form factor? Yes please! The Mini 5 Pro is peerless, and I couldn’t help but give it our full 5/5 star rating.

— Nikita Achanta, Senior Reviews Writer

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