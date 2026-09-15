Tom's Guide Awards 2026: Our favorite robot vacuums, coffee machines, air fryers and more

Upgrading your home is about as central as you can get to Tom's Guide's mission to upgrade your life. After all, it's where you're likely to spend the most time with the people that matter the most to you.

Whether you want to make sure your home is clean and welcoming, properly equipped for dealing with work or kids — or just able to put on a party when needed, there are a bewildering array of products to help you out.

That's why we're constantly testing robot vacuums for cleaning without effort, air fryers for prepping the perfect meal and standing desks to make working from home a cinch. Over the last year, we've tested and reviewed countless appliances and smart home gadgets with an eye to celebrating the very best for the Tom's Guide Awards 2026. So here we're highlighting our favorite kitchen appliances, outdoor gadgets, home office essentials and more that have made staying in just as much fun as going out.

Best air fryer

Cuisinart Clearview air fryer

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Cuisinart’s Clearview air fryer lets you see your food at a glance, so you can monitor your cooking in real time. And it's as smart as it looks. Although my first thought was how the clear glass bowl would look after regular use, my testing showed it cleaned up just fine. I tested the 4-quart version, which was ample for a small family, but if you have a large, hungry family, you can upgrade to the 9-quart air fryer.

The Clearview works like most air fryers with a slide-in basket, but the glass bowl has two handles on either side rather than a central handle. This makes it easier to manage, which is one of its best aspects; it’s intuitive to use. It may lack some of the functions of other air fryers; you can’t proof dough or preheat, but having everything in clear sight is a real bonus, and it’s why I gave it a 4-star review. It may not come in the range of colorways as the cute Ninja Crispi, but it’s certainly a nifty performer.

— Camilla Sharman, Homes Writer

Best blender

NutriBullet Ultra Plus

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The NutriBullet Ultra Plus is an absolute powerhouse that offers exceptional value, combining a personal blender, mini food processor, and a spice/coffee grinder into one versatile 3-in-1 system. Powered by a robust 1200-watt motor base — 300 watts more powerful than the NutriBullet 900 blender — it effortlessly tackles tough jobs like chopping nuts and grinding beans without straining.

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Designed for convenience, it features intuitive touch controls, seamless edges that prevent food buildup, 32oz and 24oz cups, and suction feet for stability at full throttle. With a 30-second automated blend and a manual go-as-you-please pulse mode, it offers the perfect balance of power, durability and control for any kitchen.

— Camilla Sharman, Homes Writer

Best juicer

Tribest Slowstar AI Vertical Hopper Juicer

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The Tribest Slowstar AI Vertical Hopper Juicer is the most intuitive juicer I’ve ever tested. It’s an incredibly fast machine, meaning no waiting around, and the sleek design honestly made me want to keep it out on display in the kitchen. It has a sleek touch screen display that is easy to use, so you can select the best settings for the ingredients you’re juicing. The machine also makes sorbet with ease.

The entire process is straightforward, and I was impressed with the yields of juice I was getting. The pulp was completely dry, which is exactly what you want. It also has an AI mode that can detect the ingredients in the hopper and alter the speed of mastication accordingly. This is perfect if you’re using a few different ingredients at once. I awarded it 4-stars for this amazing ease of use.

— Ashley Thieme, Reviews Writer

Best stand mixer

KitchenAid Artisan Plus

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KitchenAid doesn’t disappoint with the KitchenAid Artisan Plus. It gives you all you expect from a premium stand mixer and a bit more. The design is iconic and adds pleasing eye candy to any kitchen, but it’s also a true performer. From the bowl light, which lets you see exactly what’s going on with your mix, to the sleek sliding control and extra precision with a ½ speed, it’s a home baker’s dream.

What’s more, you get a robust and reliable stand mixer that can whisk, beat and knead without feeling it’s going to take off on your countertop. And with this latest model, you get 25 extra watts of power, taking it up to 350 watts. It also comes with a silicone flex edge beater as standard – a must-have in my opinion for scraping mixture from the side of the bowl. I gave it a 5-star review, and it’s the stand mixer I chose for my own kitchen.

— Camilla Sharman, Homes Writer

Best smart home device

Nest Cam (Indoor)

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Nest has been making home security cameras for over a decade, so it knows a thing or two about what works. Like its outdoor sibling, the Nest Cam (indoor) has an elegant design — its simple, curved body exudes upscale IKEA — but doesn’t sacrifice functionality in the name of good looks.

Inside is a 2K camera that delivers sharp videos both day and night, and it works seamlessly with Google Home. The camera also ties neatly into Google Gemini, which we found worked incredibly well when it came to analyzing our videos, so we could get detailed descriptions of whatever was going on. And, this camera can save up to six hours of video locally, which is handy if your internet connection ever goes down.

— Mike Prospero, U.S. Editor-in-Chief

Best air purifier

Dyson Find+Follow Purifier Cool PC3

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I couldn’t have picked a better time to test the Dyson Find+Follow Purifier Cool PC3 (what a catchy name), as I started testing right at the outset of a heatwave here in Britain. The PC3 was perfect, as it rolls Dyson’s famous standing air multiplier fans with an effective HEPA-filtered air purifier.

In my testing, the PC3 was able to reduce harmful particulates from severe back to healthy levels in as little as 30 minutes. It filters pollen, traffic particulates and carcinogens, making it ideal for keeping windows open during the warmer weather while testing. I also loved the Dyson app, which is the same one I already use for other Dyson gear, and gave me full control over the PC3’s functions from wherever I was sitting. Naturally, the PC3 also boasts Dyson’s usual high build quality and stylish design. Several months down the line, I’ve barely stopped running my two PC3s.

—Peter Wolinski, Senior Reviews Editor

Best coffee maker

Ratio Four Series 2

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There is almost nothing wrong with the Ratio Four Series 2. This automatic pour-over machine brews a decadent, delightful cup of coffee with zero bitterness, zero silt, and all the coffee-snob-approved functionality. It blooms and steeps like a manual pour-over, but with no guesswork and a completely hands-free approach.

Not only that, but the Ratio Four Series 2 is a totally low-plastic machine. Minimal plastic touches hot water during the brewing process — and of course, just look at this. This marvelous machine has the looks and feel of a minimalistic yet attention-grabbing coffee maker.

— Erin Bashford, Senior Writer

Best espresso machine

Fellow Espresso Series 1

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Very few espresso machines are as impressive as the Fellow Espresso Series 1. Not only does this machine make barista-perfect espresso, it also has a near-commerically powerful steam wand, looks divine, and has a whole smart ecosystem. The Series 1 can train users how to make rare espresso drinks and teach users about various steps of the brewing process.

And if that wasn’t enough, the Espresso Series 1 also looks like a treat. The machine comes in multiple eye-catching colors, making it a statement piece in any kitchen or breakfast nook. For style, functionality, and innovation, the Series 1 is a winner in every sense of the word.

— Erin Bashford, Senior Writer

Best vacuum cleaner

Dyson V16 Animal Piston

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When it comes to appliances, Dyson consistently ranks among the best vacuum cleaners available. And since I test vacuums for a living, I’ve long admired the brand’s exceptional pick-up power, savvy tech, and eye-catching design. The V16 Piston Animal is no exception — and it combines all my favorite Dyson features into one sleek model.

Beyond its unique conical floorhead that cleans effortlessly between carpet and hard floors (without swapping out attachments), it features an integrated green laser light that illuminates hidden dust balls in hard-to-reach areas.

During testing, I was impressed with its anti-detangling abilities, especially when tackling long hair strands embedded deep into my carpets. Alongside its unwavering battery life.

What’s more, the brand’s traditional trigger operation was swapped for a simple power-on button — making it a seamless and effortless clean.

— Cynthia Lawrence, Homes Editor

Best robot vacuum cleaner

Dreame X60 Max Ultra

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The Dreame X60 Max Ultra Complete totally blew me away during testing. It’s an exceptional robot vacuum with impressive mopping skills. The smart features, including obstacle avoidance and an on-board camera, make it an invaluable addition to the home, and the user-friendly Dreame app means even the least tech-savvy amongst us can operate it with ease.

The extendable arms on the vacuum allow it to sweep deep into the corners of the room to grab every last bit of dust, and the mop pads can fan out to mop the edges of the room too. The dock is large, but I think this is a fair trade-off since it can take care of itself through self-emptying for up to 100 days. It certainly earned its 5-star rating.

— Ashley Thieme, Reviews Staff Writer

Best digital photo frame

Aura Ink

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The Aura Ink is one of a new style of digital photo frames that uses an eInk, rather than an LCD display. That means that while images won’t “pop” as much, they look much more like an actual photo print, rather than a picture displayed on a screen. And, because eInk displays use much less power, you can hang this on your wall — wire free — for months at a time, without needing to recharge it.

While many eInk digital photo frames use similar technology, we like Aura’s the best for its app, which was the easiest to use among the bunch, and it works seamlessly with Google Photos and Apple Photos, making it far simpler to share your pictures with your family. If you’re looking for the best digital photo frame that blends seamlessly with your non-digital picture frames, this is it.

— Mike Prospero, U.S. Editor-in-Chief

Best standing desk

Uplift V3

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Instead of going back to the drawing board, Uplift Desk has continued to refine and improve its standing desks by making them easier to assemble and by adding new features. The Uplift V3 is the culmination of these efforts with a redesigned frame and a simplified assembly process. The company always included a cable management tray with its standing desks but with the V3, it too has been significantly improved and the tray now stretches across the entire desk.

The best part about the V3 though is Uplift’s growing ecosystem of accessories. Whether you want to switch to a wider top or add powered grommets with pop-up outlets, Uplift has you covered with a host of useful and convenient to install accessories. The Uplift V3 is an excellent and sturdy standing desk capable of adapting to your space and the task at hand.

— Anthony Spadafora, Managing Editor

Best office chair

LiberNovo Omni SE

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LiberNovo immediately made a name for itself with the launch of its first office chair last year. The company wasn’t done there though and in the time since, it came out with both a premium and a more affordable version. The LiberNovo Omni SE takes the best aspects of the original Omni but ditches the motor for a fully manual design. With nothing to charge and no electronic parts to wear out over time, the Omni SE is an ergonomic chair built with simplicity and longevity in mind.

Just like the original, the Omni SE features LiberNovo’s Bionic FlexFit Backrest which is designed to flex and respond to your body’s movements throughout the day. Lumbar support adjustments are made using a dial behind the backrest and with its foam padding and elastic fabric, this chair is just as comfortable as the Omni. The Omni SE is still a premium office chair but it now comes at a more approachable price point.

— Anthony Spadafora, Managing Editor

Best grill

Traeger Westwood XL grill

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Few brands have become synonymous with quality in the way Traeger has over the years. The company has consistently released some of the best outdoor cooking appliances year after year and the Westwood XL keeps the momentum going. Unlike some other high-end grills, this one offers a true set-it-and-forget-it cooking experience, making a perfect choice for the deckmaster who doesn’t want to learn an entire new hobby just to cook delicious meals for their friends and loved ones.

It offers an intuitive smart app that makes controlling temperature and smoking much easier without requiring you to go to the grill as often. It’s just a solid pellet smoker that’s easy to use and not intimidating if you’re new to them. It won’t replace far more expensive models, but for $800, you’ll have a hard time finding a pellet smoker and grill that does a better job.

— Dave LeClair, Managing Editor

Best cooler

Coleman Snap 'N Go

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The Coleman Snap 'N Go is, so far, the only collapsible hard cooler. For taking on camping trips, beach trips, BBQs, and everything in between with as little surface area as possible, the Snap ‘N Go is the sure-fire winner.

It can keep cans fridge-cold for 40 hours even after all the ice melts and is surprisingly easy to clean, despite the lack of drain plug. Although not as stylish as other big-name cooler brands, the Snap ‘N Go excels where it really matters: affordability and functionality.

— Erin Bashford, Senior Writer

Best smart lock

Aqara U400

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There are smart locks with palm readers, facial recognition, fingerprint, and more, but what really stood out to us about the Aqara U400 is its simplicity. Thanks to its use of Ultra Wideband technology, this lock can detect when you’re walking towards your front door, and unlock it automatically; no need to place your finger on a sensor, hold your palm in the air, or make sure your face is steady. It’s making technology near-invisible, and making things more convenient.

While the U400 was designed to be used with Apple smartphones, it’s also Matter-compatible, and supports Aliro, which means that in the near future, any phone could be used with the lock. Now that would be something truly magical.

— Mike Prospero, U.S. Editor-in-Chief

Best pizza oven

Ooni Karu 2

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The Ooni Karu 2 seriously impressed me when I tested it out this summer. This mid-range 12-inch pizza oven really is a consummate all-rounder thanks to its multi-fuel capabilities. You can load it up with charcoal or wood to add some extra smokiness, or to simply cook in a more traditional manner. Alternatively, you can fire it using gas via an optional adapter, for pure ease of use and consistent heat.

Even using physical fuel, the Karu 2 heats up quickly thanks to the front glass door. Its stone, while fairly thin, retains heat well for multi-pie cooks, although you need to keep an eye on ambient temperatures when using physical fuels. The Karu 2 is simple to use, fairly compact and I find it way easier to clean than similarly-priced Gozney ovens. It’s kinda pricey, yes, but the amount of versatility it offers makes this a sound long-term investment for aspiring (or even existing) pizzaioli.

— Peter Wolinski, Senior Reviews Editor

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