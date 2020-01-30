Buy a new Chromebook, get three free months of Disney Plus

One of our favorite holidays deals is back. Thanks to an extended Google promotion, consumers who buy a new Chromebook will get three free months of Disney Plus.

Disney's streaming service normally costs $6.99 a month, so that's $21 in savings. As far as Chromebooks are concerned, Best Buy is currently taking up to $100 off select Chromebooks, which stacks with the Disney promo.

For instance, you can get the Google Pixelbook with 3-months of Disney Plus for $899. This Chromebook normally retails for $999, so that's a total savings of $121 when you take into account the Disney Plus savings. It's one of the best Chromebook deals available right now.

Google Pixelbook: was $999 now $899 @ Best Buy

We love the Pixelbook's sleek design, brilliant display and speedy performance. Though its priced higher than most Chromebooks, this deal knocks $100 off and includes a 3-month subscription to Disney Plus. View Deal

Lenovo 100e Chromebook: was $219 now $119 @ Best Buy

Lenovo's low-cost Chromebook is now on sale for $119. It's ideal for students who need a basic machine that can last upwards of 10 hours. It includes a 3-month subscription to Disney Plus. View Deal

The Pixelbook is one of the best Chromebooks you can get. The model on sale features a 12.3-inch (2400 x 1600) touchscreen LCD, Core i5-7Y5Y CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 128GB SSD.

In sister site Laptop Mag's Google Pixelbook review, they found The Pixelbook performs as well as it looks. Even when they opened a dozen browser tabs, a 1080p YouTube video, and ran multiple apps, the Pixelbook never stuttered. Though the 7:43 battery life fell slightly below the 8:34 category average, the Pixelbook earned a 3.5 out of 5 star rating for its overall speedy performance and brilliant display.

If you want to spend the least amount of money on a Chromebook, Best Buy also has the Lenovo 100e on sale for $119 ($50 off). While it's not for power users, this budget Chromebook will get you through basic everyday tasks.

This Chromebook/Disney promo ends January 31.