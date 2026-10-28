Paying full price is for chumps — Pixel 11 is now $500 off at Mint Mobile

Every time a new Pixel phone is released, I strongly recommend against buying it right away. It doesn't matter how good the phone actually is; buying at launch is an invitation to overpay. Over the years, we've seen the price of the latest Pixel consistently drop ahead of the Black Friday season, knocking hundreds of dollars off the asking price. The Pixel 11 has been no exception.

Head over to Mint Mobile right now, and you can save $500 off the cost of the Google Pixel 11, which means you're only paying $399 for a 256GB model — instead of the usual $899. But that's not all: Mint has also knocked the price of its 12-month plan down to $180. This means you can secure unlimited data for half the usual price.

The Pixel 11 is not the most impressive upgrade in the world, and compared to the Pixel 10, it doesn't have a lot to offer beyond the usual slew of iterative annual upgrades. One of our biggest gripes was that the phone is actually $100 more expensive than you'd have paid last year, which is why deals like this are so exciting.

Latest Videos From Tom's Guide Watch full video here:

Saving $500 off the normal price means you have $500 to spend on essentials like gasoline or groceries, or to splurge elsewhere in your life. Especially if you've been eyeing up another expensive purchase, like one of the best smartwatches or one of the best TVs.

The Pixel 11 does offer some upgrades, though. The 6.3-inch display is exceptionally bright, and the triple-lens camera system can take some excellent photos. The real selling point is the smorgasbord of Gemini AI features, which includes task automation, the new Rambler dictation tool and more and a system that contextually surfaces relevant content when you need it.

The Pixel 11 Pro and 11 Pro XL offer many of the same benefits, with the addition of an even brighter screen, the HiLight notification alert, and even more noticeable improvements to the camera quality.

Then there's the Pixel 11 Pro Fold, and while it's not quite as impressive as the iPhone Duo or the Galaxy Z Fold 8, it still offers a brand new "Bubbles" multitasking feature that lets you dock floating app windows to your taskbar, ready to be summoned when you need them. The discount isn't quite as impressive, though, and you're still paying a premium for the foldable design.

But with half off an unlimited data plan for a whole year, that makes even a small discount even better.

Follow Tom's Guide on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our up-to-date news, analysis, and reviews in your feeds.