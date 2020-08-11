Best cheap GoPro sales and deals in August 2020

When it comes to action cameras, GoPro cams are hard to beat. However, these popular cameras can also be pricey. So we're rounding up the best cheap GoPro sales you can get right now.

Currently, GoPro is taking up to $100 off select GoPro cams. For instance, you can get the new GoPro HERO8 Black with a 32GB microSD card for $299. That's $100 off and the best price we've seen for the new cam. So before you head off on your next outdoor adventure, here are the best cheap GoPro sales you can get right now. (Wondering which camera to pick? Make sure to check out our guide to the best action cameras).

Best cheap GoPro sales right now

GoPro HERO8 Black w/ 32GB SD: was $399 now $299 @ GoPro

The GoPro HERO8 Black features a new design and improved image stabilization. It's the newest cam in GoPro's lineup and its most feature-rich cam to date. It takes 12MP stills, 4K video, and its water resistant to 33 feet. Not only is it $100 off, but it comes with a 32GB microSD card. View Deal

GoPro HERO8 Black Bundle: was $449 now $349 @ GoPro

The GoPro HERO8 Black Bundle includes everything you could possibly need when shooting outdoors. In addition to the cam, you also get a Shorty grip, head strap, 32GB microSD card, and a spare battery. The bundle is $100 off. View Deal

GoPro HERO7 Black: was $329 now $249 @ GoPro

The GoPro HERO7 Black features a 12MP camera and the ability to shoot 4K video at 60 frames per second as well as 8x slo-mo video. It also supports HDR and packs hyperstabilization features, although they're not as improved as the features found on the newer GoPro 8. It's $80 off and one of the cheapest GoPro sales you'll find. View Deal