Don't wait until Black Friday! My 5 favorite Kodak, Fujifilm Instax and DJI cameras are already on sale

Who says you have to wait until Black Friday to score killer deals on the best cameras? We're only a month away from the day that introduces the year's biggest discounts of our favorite tech, but now is also a great time to pick up an instant or digital camera.

As someone who tests these nifty snappers for a living, I've been keeping my eye on Amazon's pre-Black Friday deals, and I've found five that are actually worth your time. If you're after an easy-to-use compact camera with a flip-up screen for selfies, the Kodak PIXPRO C1 is down to $99 right now.

But if you're a content creator after a pocket gimbal camera, the DJI Osmo Pocket 3 is available for $439. Maybe you like physical prints instead, and want to preserve memories for years to come? Then the Fujifilm Instax Wide 400 is perfect for you, and the bundle with 20-exposure film is down to $149!

And there's more where that came from. Here are the five best pre-Black Friday deals I've found on compact and instant cameras.

Best pre-Black Friday compact and instant camera deals

Kodak PIXPRO C1: was $119 now $99 at Amazon The Kodak PIXPRO C1 is highly compact and portable so you can take it anywhere, and it can capture 1080P/60fps footage. There’s a dedicated Macro mode that works well, and a flip-up screen for taking selfies. It's extremely easy to use, making it perfect for beginners or casual photographers. Read more Read less ▼

Kodak PIXPRO FZ45: was $129 now $109 at Amazon The Kodak PIXPRO FZ45 is a very easy to use compact camera that’s highly portable. It takes good 16MP images which have a retro touch to them, and the camera itself looks great too. Plus, it’s very cheap, and this pre-Black Friday deal makes it even cheaper! Read more Read less ▼

DJI Osmo Pocket 3: was $499 now $439 at Amazon I know you can't get the latest DJI Osmo Pocket 4 and 4P in the U.S., but you can grab the DJI Osmo Pocket 3 which is still an excellent pocket gimbal camera. Awesome stabilization, gorgeous 4K video, superb build quality, and easy-to-use controls make the Osmo Pocket 3 the ultimate content creation tool. Read more Read less ▼

Fujifilm Instax mini 12: was $93 now $82 at Amazon Though it has now been succeeded by a newer model, the Fujifilm Instax mini 12 is still a fantastic instant camera, especially for beginners. It takes bright and detailed photos, even in low light. It comes with a handy app to scan and share your prints, a selfie mirror and a close-up mode for more versatile shots. Read more Read less ▼

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