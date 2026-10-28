Don't wait until Black Friday! My 5 favorite Kodak, Fujifilm Instax and DJI cameras are already on sale
Will you choose a compact digital or instant camera?
Who says you have to wait until Black Friday to score killer deals on the best cameras? We're only a month away from the day that introduces the year's biggest discounts of our favorite tech, but now is also a great time to pick up an instant or digital camera.
As someone who tests these nifty snappers for a living, I've been keeping my eye on Amazon's pre-Black Friday deals, and I've found five that are actually worth your time. If you're after an easy-to-use compact camera with a flip-up screen for selfies, the Kodak PIXPRO C1 is down to $99 right now.
But if you're a content creator after a pocket gimbal camera, the DJI Osmo Pocket 3 is available for $439. Maybe you like physical prints instead, and want to preserve memories for years to come? Then the Fujifilm Instax Wide 400 is perfect for you, and the bundle with 20-exposure film is down to $149!
And there's more where that came from. Here are the five best pre-Black Friday deals I've found on compact and instant cameras.
Quick links
- Kodak PIXPRO C1: was $119 now $99
- Kodak PIXPRO FZ45: was $129 now $109
- DJI Osmo Pocket 3: was $499 now $439
- Fujifilm Instax Wide 400 and 20-exposure film: was $172 now $149
- Fujifilm Instax mini 12: was $93 now $82
Best pre-Black Friday compact and instant camera deals
The Kodak PIXPRO C1 is highly compact and portable so you can take it anywhere, and it can capture 1080P/60fps footage. There’s a dedicated Macro mode that works well, and a flip-up screen for taking selfies. It's extremely easy to use, making it perfect for beginners or casual photographers.
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The Kodak PIXPRO FZ45 is a very easy to use compact camera that’s highly portable. It takes good 16MP images which have a retro touch to them, and the camera itself looks great too. Plus, it’s very cheap, and this pre-Black Friday deal makes it even cheaper!
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I know you can't get the latest DJI Osmo Pocket 4 and 4P in the U.S., but you can grab the DJI Osmo Pocket 3 which is still an excellent pocket gimbal camera. Awesome stabilization, gorgeous 4K video, superb build quality, and easy-to-use controls make the Osmo Pocket 3 the ultimate content creation tool.
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The Fujifilm Instax Wide 400 is an easy-to-use instant camera with an ergonomic layout, and the wide prints it produces are bright and detailed. The camera comes with a handy macro lens and selfie mirror attachment, an adjustment accessory, and a new self timer. This bundle includes 20-exposure film to get you started.
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Though it has now been succeeded by a newer model, the Fujifilm Instax mini 12 is still a fantastic instant camera, especially for beginners. It takes bright and detailed photos, even in low light. It comes with a handy app to scan and share your prints, a selfie mirror and a close-up mode for more versatile shots.
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Nikita is a Senior Writer on the Reviews team at Tom's Guide. She's a lifelong gaming and photography enthusiast, always on the lookout for the latest tech. Having worked as a Sub Editor and Writer for Canon EMEA, she has interviewed photographers from all over the world and working in different genres.
When she’s not working, Nikita can usually be found sinking hours into RPGs on her PS5, flying a drone (she's a licensed drone pilot), at a concert, or watching F1. Her work has appeared in several publications including Motor Sport Magazine, NME, Marriott Bonvoy, The Independent, and Metro. You can follow her photography account on Instagram here.
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