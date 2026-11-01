Don’t wait until Black Friday! I’ve found the 5 best deals on DJI drones right now

We're less than a month away from Black Friday, the biggest sales event of the year. If you've been waiting to pick up one of the best drones come November, I have some good news: you don't need to wait any longer, as some of my favorite quadcopters are already on sale.

I test drones for a living (I know, it's very cool), and I've been keeping an eye on outlets like Adorama and Amazon to see if any deals pop up. And they have! I've found five DJI deals that are actually worth your time and money. For instance, the DJI Avata 360 bundle is nearly $120 off at Adorama right now, and this drone is the ultimate content creation tool.

If you're a beginner, though, and need a drone for capturing candid moments, the DJI Neo is 15% off at Amazon. It's the easiest drone to fly and you can use it hands-free, too. For professional and commercial videographers, the DJI Mavic 4 Pro Fly More Combo is $200 off at Amazon, too.

There's more where that came from. Here are five DJI drones that are currently discounted, and that you should grab before the Black Friday rush.

Best pre-Black Friday DJI drone deals

Save 35% ($264) DJI Mini 3 bundle: was $753 now $489 at Adorama Though the DJI Mini 3 is a couple generations old now, it's still a competent quadcopter. It packs a 1/1.3-inch CMOS sensor that's capable of capturing stunning, smooth 4K/30fps horizontal and vertical video as well as 12MP stills, and the drone can fly for up to 38 minutes. This bundle includes the drone, an RC-N1 controller, a 128GB microSD card, a landing pad, and more. Read more Read less ▼

Save 14% ($113) DJI Avata 360 bundle: was $832 now $719 at Adorama It didn't take long for the DJI Avata 360 to become one of the best drones in my eyes. Thanks to its twin lenses, you can capture every angle possible in buttery smooth 8K/60fps. The videos and 120MP stills are packed with detail. The drone is extremely easy to fly with either goggles or a standard controller, too. This bundle includes the drone, an RC-2 controller, a foldable landing pad, lens cleaning cloth, and a microSD card. Read more Read less ▼

Save 13% ($39) DJI Neo 2 bundle: was $298 now $259 at Adorama The DJI Neo 2 is a phenomenal little drone featuring 4K/60fps video, omnidirectional obstacle avoidance, 49GB of internal storage, hands-free Gesture Control, and lots more. It's super easy to fly, and it's compact and lightweight, making it ideal for new pilots. This bundle includes the drone, a foldable landing pad, and a strobe anti-collision light. Read more Read less ▼

Save 15% ($30) DJI Neo: was $199 now $169 at Amazon The DJI Neo is the prefect drone for beginners, made even more enticing by this pre-Black Friday deal. Lightweight and compact, the Neo is a fantastic drone that can shoot 4K/30fps video, take detailed stills, and remain stable in tricky conditions. It's also easy to control with the RC-3 controller or the DJI Fly smartphone app. Read more Read less ▼

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