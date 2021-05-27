How to install NordVPN on Roku

With a Roku device, you can stream movies, TV series, and other media from a huge range of different streaming services. However, you will often be constrained by geo-blocking restrictions, which can prevent you from accessing content from other parts of the world. Luckily, you can bypass these restrictions by using one of the best VPN services.

You can use a Roku VPN, such as NordVPN, to set your location to the country that you want to stream from, thereby getting around locational blocks. For example, if you want to access a streaming service that’s only available in the USA, you can simply set your location to the US and begin streaming.

However, using NordVPN on Roku isn’t quite as simple as it is on other devices – the biggest issue being that you can’t install the software directly on the Roku device itself. So, with this in mind, we’ve outlined the top three ways to use NordVPN with your Roku device.

NordVPN is ideal for unblocking on your Roku

Option 1: Using a virtual VPN router

Using a virtual router on your Windows computer is a relatively straightforward way to set up NordVPN with your Roku device, even if you don’t have much tech experience. There are a few simple steps to work through, but it shouldn’t take you more than a couple of minutes to get up and running.

1. First, ensure you have an active NordVPN subscription, but don’t have NordVPN turned on, or else the following steps won’t work.

2. Open your computer’s Settings menu, navigate to the Network and Internet tab, and select Mobile Hotspot.

3. Turn on the ‘share my internet connection with other devices’ option and set the ‘share my internet connection from’ box to Wi-Fi. Add your Wi-Fi network name and password when prompted, and hit the Next button.

4. In the same window, select the Related Settings menu and click on Change Adapter Options. Right-click on the NordVPN Tap Adapter option, select properties, and ensure the ‘allow other network users to connect through this computer’s internet connection’ box is ticked.

5. Open NordVPN, select your location, then connect. Next, connect your Roku device to your computer’s Wi Fi sharing internet and you will have a full VPN connection.

For more a more detailed rundown, check out our guide on what is a virtual router.

Option 2: Using a router VPN

Setting up a router VPN can be quite difficult, and the exact process varies according to the type of router you have. Some older routers don’t even support a VPN connection, which means that this option might not be available for you unless you shell out on one of the best routers.

Below are the general steps that are usually involved.

1. Open your web browser and log into your router.

2. Configure the VPN settings for your router. In some cases, this will be very straightforward, thanks to built-in VPN options, but in others, you will have to manually change numerous settings.

3. Test your connection to ensure you’re effectively using NordVPN to secure your network and unblock geo-restricted content.

In short, setting up NordVPN on your router is a pretty complex process, and we’d advise anyone considering attempting this to follow the provider’s own instructions to the letter.

Option 3: Casting from a device that uses NordVPN

Casting directly from a device using NordVPN to your Roku is probably the easiest method that we’ve outlined here – working with devices running an iPhone VPN, Android VPN, Mac VPN and Windows 10 VPN.

1. Ensure you have an active NordVPN subscription and download the app on the device that you plan to use for casting.

2. Open the NordVPN app and select a server in the required location to ensure all geo-blocked content is unlocked.

3. Open your streaming app, find what you want to watch, and follow the required steps to cast directly to your Roku device.

Although this method doesn’t involve installing NordVPN directly on your Roku, it’s straightforward, safe, and very effective.

How to install NordVPN on Roku in a nutshell

There are three main options available for those who want to use NordVPN with Roku.

For many, setting up a virtual VPN router connection will be the best option. It ensures that all information that passes through your Roku device will be secured and private, and it can also be used to unblock geo-restricted content.

Using a VPN on your router is a little more difficult to set up, but it’s still a viable option. This will likely suit people who would like to use NordVPN on multiple devices.

However, the simplest option, for those who plan on streaming content at least, is to download the NordVPN app on one of your other devices and cast content straight to your Roku. This is very easy to do, and we’d recommend considering it as your first option.

