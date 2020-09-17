The best Netflix shows only available in these 8 countries

Netflix has transformed the way we watch TV and film, and the sheer amount of content it hosts is staggering. However, it can be frustrating when a show or film can’t be accessed due to your location. Thankfully, a Netflix VPN is a handy solution, allowing you to appear to be anywhere in the world when you’re online – and thereby enabling you to access a far larger library.

Below, we outline some of the best movies and TV shows that are exclusively available in specific locations. When you’ve found something awesome to stream, head to our best VPN guide for help deciding which software option is best for you.

Do note, however, that Netflix is constantly both updating its libraries and upgrading its VPN blocking tech – and while we've never heard of it happening, using a VPN does go against Netflix's Ts&Cs and risks you having your account terminated.

What can you watch on Netflix UK?

Netflix UK has some comedy shows that you’ll want to get your teeth into if you’re streaming from outside Great Britain. Only Fools and Horses is a British sitcom classic, whilst game show QI provides brain teasers and wisecracks aplenty. More comedy gold can be found in The Thick of It, I’m Alan Partridge, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia (exclusive to Hulu in the US), Fawlty Towers, and Spaced.

For more serious viewing, try Pride and Prejudice, sci-fi favorite Doctor Who, and the critically acclaimed Inside No.9.

What can you watch on US Netflix?

If you’re outside the US, there’s a huge selection of renowned shows that can be accessed with a VPN. Like in the UK, the comedy offering is impressive: hilarious local government mockumentary Parks and Recreation is available alongside its comedic predecessor, The Office US.

Acclaimed shows Twin Peaks, The West Wing, The Twilight Zone, Dexter, and The Great British Bake Off (a.k.a. The Great British Baking Show) are all also included on US Netflix.

What can you watch on Netflix Japan?

Netflix Japan offers up modern whodunit classic Knives Out alongside Academy Award-winner Cinema Paradiso, a beguiling tale set in a provincial Italian movie theatre. Homegrown Japanese classic Rashomon and many anime films, such as The Promised Neverland, are similarly worth a watch.

What can you watch on Dutch Netflix?

Dutch Netflix packs a serious punch by offering its viewers Emmy-award winning lawyer drama Mad Men and Italian crime drama Gomorra. The Netherlands (and Sweden, if you want to direct your VPN there) also plays host to gloomy crime thriller The Bridge.

What can you watch on Netflix Canada?

Hilarious superhero flick Deadpool 2, alongside the more serious Captain America: Civil War, are available in Canada. Both Kill Bill volumes, Christmassy British rom-com Love Actually, and “best movie of all time” candidate Citizen Kane complete Canada’s impressive exclusive billing.

What can you watch on Netflix Australia?

Insular deadpan comedy Detectorists and the highly regarded British 2000s comedy Black Books are available on Netflix down under. Ridley Scott’s 2007 crime thriller American Gangster, complex psychological thriller Coherence, and supernatural horror Doctor Sleep are also accessible.

What can you watch on Netflix France?

Use your VPN to appear to be in France and you’ll gain access to the Swedish versions of The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo and The Girl Who Played with Fire. French Netflix also hosts one of the most highly regarded films of all time, The 400 Blows, as well as the Serbian romantic black comedy Black Cat White Cat.

What can you watch on Netflix South Korea?

South Korean Netflix has an impressively eclectic selection of films, including Robin Williams classic Dead Poets Society, four entries from the action franchise Die Hard, and lauded historical drama Lincoln – starring the indomitable Daniel Day-Lewis. The 1999 rom-com 10 Things I Hate About You, Clint Eastwood’s WW2 thriller Letters from Iwo Jima, and Sam Mendes’ crime drama Road to Perdition are available too.

For the kids, there’s an impressive selection of animated movies that includes Wreck-It Ralph, Brave, Ice Age, Frozen, The Little Mermaid, The Lion King, Snow White, Dumbo, and The Jungle Book. Tim Burton’s gothic kids’ flick The Nightmare Before Christmas completes this family-friendly South Korean lineup.

How can I access overseas Netflix?

The only way to get access to all of these regional libraries and more is to use a VPN. By routing your traffic through encrypted servers located all over the world, a good streaming VPN can make you appear to be pretty much anywhere and get you access to almost anything you want to watch.