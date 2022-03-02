Mac mini 2022 launch seems imminent as 2020 predecessor gets a $130 price cut

The upcoming Apple event has been rumored to take place on March 8, and could potentially include an array of product announcements, including a refreshed Mac mini 2022. This launch window would also correspond to claims coming from reputable Apple tipsters Mark Gurman and Ross Young, who have both previously hinted that the machine could be unveiled this spring.

Curiously, we've just spotted that the existing Mac mini is now a whole $130 off at Amazon. The listing takes $49 off the original price, but you will also save a further $80.01 at checkout. The timing of this deal leaves us hopeful that a launch of the new Mac mini could be imminent. But that also means that if you've been considering getting one of the best mini PCs on the market at a cheaper price, now's your chance.



The 512GB Mac mini configuration is also on sale, although admittedly at a less impressive $100 discount.

Apple Mac Mini (2020): was $699 now $569 @ Amazon

This deal saves you $130 in total, making it one of the best Apple discounts we've seen in 2022. This particular configuration sports 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD Storage, all powered by the M1 chip with an 8-core CPU and an 8-core GPU. The original listing takes $49 off, but you'll save a further $80.01 at checkout.

The Mac mini has been long due a proper revamp, with rumors suggesting that the upgraded Mac mini could be more high-end and sport either the M1 Pro or the M1 Max chips seen in the latest MacBook Pro models.

Still, the existing Mac mini model boasts a solid set of specs. The above deal lists a configuration packing 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage, powered by the Apple M1 chip with an 8-core CPU and 8-core GPU.

In our Apple Mac mini review (2020), we were impressed with the overall performance, seamless support for most software and the somewhat affordable price. Not to mention, we loved the minimalistic design and a lightweight build (weighing just 2.6 pounds).

Reviewer Brian Westover concluded that "the Apple Mac mini with M1 processor is cheaper, faster, and keeps everything we loved about the Mac mini while changing up both the internals and where Apple sits in the larger industry."

And although the device features significantly less Thunderbolt 3 ports than its competitors, the Mac mini still easily rivals some of the best computers in 2022. In fact, we've awarded this device a number six spot in our roundup.

Overall, this deal is definitely worth considering. And even though there is a good chance that we might see Apple unveil a newer model within the next few weeks, it still could be a while until the device could release and go on sale worldwide. So if you're in desperate need of a compact personal computer, there's no reason why you shouldn't consider getting the Mac mini, especially at a cheaper price.