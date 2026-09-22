Should you buy a Mac mini or a Mac Studio? I’ll help you decide which Apple desktop to get

The new Mac mini and Mac Studio are here! While these Apple desktop computers retain the same design as their respective predecessors, each has been refreshed with the latest M-series chips and connectivity options. If you’re brand-new to Apple desktops or simply want to switch from one of the best MacBooks, these are the computers for you.

As you can read in our Mac mini M6 review and Mac Studio M5 Ultra review, these are highly capable machines for everyday work and heavy workloads. But depending on your specific needs (and budget), one might be a better choice than the other. That’s where I come in.

So, should you buy the Mac mini or the Mac Studio? Below, I’ll detail the key differences between Apple’s Macs to help you decide which one is right for you.

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Apple Mac mini M6: $899 at Amazon The Mac mini now features Apple's newest M6 chipset. The new Mac mini features an M6 CPU, 16GB of RAM, a 256GB SSD, and support for WiFi 7 and Bluetooth 6, plus 2.5Gb Ethernet. This is the best Mac desktop for most people.

Apple Mac Studio M5 Max: $2,499 at Amazon Apple's Mac Studio is its most powerful Mac yet. The base model features the M5 Max chip, 36GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. Front ports include two USB-C ports and one SDXC slot. On the rear, you'll find four Thunderbolt 5 ports, one HDMI port, one 10Gb Ethernet port, two USB-A ports, and a headphone jack. It also supports WiFi 7 and Bluetooth 6.

Mac mini vs Mac Studio: Price

Aside from performance (which we’ll get to shortly), the biggest difference between the Mac mini and Mac Studio is price. Sure, both are more expensive than their previous models, but even with that in mind, there is a substantial price gap between these two Macs.

The Mac mini with the M6 chip is the most affordable option at $899. If you want more power, you can opt for a model with an M5 Pro chip starting at $1,699. Upgrading the RAM and storage will naturally raise the price by hundreds or even thousands of dollars.

The Mac Studio starts at $2,499 for the model with an M5 Max chip. The M5 Ultra chip model costs $5,499. As with the Mac mini, upgrading memory and storage will increase the price.

Mac mini vs Mac Studio: Design

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Neither the Mac mini nor the Mac Studio received a major redesign from prior models. Still, it’s worth detailing their designs, as one might be a better fit for your setup over the other.

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As its name suggests, the Mac mini is the smaller of the two, measuring 5 x 5 x 2 inches and weighing 1.5 pounds. Due to its diminutive size, finding a spot for it on your desk shouldn’t be much of an issue. Heck, if you have an Apple Studio XDR Display, you can even rest it on the monitor’s stand, though cable management might be a tad tricky.

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At 7.7 x 7.7 x 3.7 inches and up to 8 pounds, the Mac Studio is definitely the bigger cousin of the Mac mini. That said, it’s still a relatively small PC — especially if you’re used to enormous desktops. It can’t sit neatly on the Studio Display’s stand like the Mac mini, but I didn’t have trouble positioning it on my desk at work.

Both the Mac mini and Mac Studio are relatively small computers, but if you want the smallest Mac possible, then the mini is the way to go.

Mac mini vs Mac Studio: Performance

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The next major divide between these Macs is performance. Though both can handle everyday work and even heavier workloads, one is significantly more powerful, which could make it more enticing (or necessary) for hardcore power users or professionals.

The Mac mini we reviewed packs an M6 chip and 24GB of RAM, while the Mac Studio I tested has an M5 Ultra chip and a whopping 256GB of RAM. Neither is configured like its respective starting model, and there's a huge RAM gap between them. Keep that in mind as I detail the results of the performance tests we conducted.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Processor benchmarks Header Cell - Column 0 Mac mini Mac Studio M5 Ultra Geekbench 6 single-core CPU 4,708 4,318 Geekbench 6 multi-core CPU 21,405 37,777

On the Geekbench 6 CPU benchmark, the Mac mini and Mac Studio have roughly similar single-core performance. However, the Mac Studio is the undisputed winner in multi-core performance. That said, the mini’s multi-core performance is still extremely impressive.

Swipe to scroll horizontally SSD benchmarks Header Cell - Column 0 Mac mini M6 Mac Studio M5 Ultra Blackmagic read 6577 13902 Blackmagic write 6371 14283 HandBrake video editing test (MM:SS) 2:41 1:05

In the Blackmagic SSD speed tests, the Mac Studio greatly outperformed the Mac mini with faster read and write times. The same is true for the HandBrake test, which converts a 25GB 4K video file to 1080p. Basically, if you’re transferring files or rendering videos, the Mac Studio can perform those tasks much faster.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Gaming benchmarks (@ 4K) Header Cell - Column 0 Mac mini M6 Mac Studio M5 Ultra Alienware Area-51 Desktop Assassin’s Creed Shadows 14 47 fps 140 fps Borderlands 3 48 73 fps 119 fps Cyberpunk 2077 30 77 fps 56 fps

Neither the Mac mini nor the Mac Studio can compete with the best gaming PCs, but it shouldn’t surprise you that the Mac Studio runs games better at higher resolutions and frame rates. That isn’t to say you can't play games on the Mac mini, especially with Apple Silicon-optimized titles, but don’t expect games to run smoothly above 1080p.

Mac mini vs Mac Studio: Which one to buy?

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Choosing between a Mac mini and a Mac Studio comes down to two things: price and necessity.

If you mainly use a computer for everyday tasks like web browsing, Google Docs, or watching videos, the Mac mini is the machine for you. The same is also true if you’re on a tighter budget. In short, the Mac mini is the better option for most folks who want a Mac desktop.

Conversely, if you’re a professional video editor, want to run heavy AI workloads on device, or just want an extremely powerful Mac, then the Mac Studio is a no-brainer—especially if money is no object. And if you are a professional, the Mac Studio will likely pay for itself over time by speeding up your workflow and saving you time and money.

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