September is traditionally the month when Apple refreshes its iPhones and Apple Watches. Ahead of the new month, however, Apple is surprising us with updates to its Mac mini and Mac Studio line. The Mac mini now comes with your choice of M5 Pro or M6 CPU. Meanwhile, the Mac Studio can now be fitted with an M5 Max or M5 Ultra.

Preorders for Apple's new Macs are now live. You can get the Mac mini M5 Pro or Mac mini M6 from $899 at Apple. Alternatively, you can get the Mac Studio M5 Max or Mac Studio M5 Ultra from $2,499 at Apple. If those prices are too steep for your wallet, the Apple Store is also offering trade-in credits if you swap an older Mac for a new model. You can get up to $480 for an older Mac mini and up to $580 for an older MacBook Air.

The new Mac desktops will launch on September 22. Currently, only the Apple Store is offering preorders, but we expect Amazon and Best Buy to follow suit shortly. For now, here's where you can snag those Mac mini and Mac Studio preorders.

Mac mini preorders

Apple Mac mini M6: $899 at Apple The Mac mini has been upgraded with Apple's newest M6 chipset. The new Mac mini features an M6 CPU, 16GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, and support for WiFi 7 and Bluetooth 6, as well as 2.5Gb Ethernet. It'll be available from September 22.

Apple Mac mini M5 Pro: $1,699 at Apple The Mac mini has been upgraded with Apple's newest M5 Pro chipset. The new Mac mini features an M5 Pro chipset, 24GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and support for WiFi 7 and Bluetooth 6, as well as 2.5Gb Ethernet. It'll be available from September 22.

Mac Studio preorders

Apple Mac Studio M5 Max: $2,499 at Apple Apple's Mac Studio can now be configured with an M5 Max chipset. The base model features the M5 Max chipset, 36GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD. Front ports include two USB-C and one SDXC. On the rear you'll find four Thunderbolt 5 ports, one HDMI, one 10Gb Ethernet, two USB-A, and a headphone jack. It also supports WiFi 7 and Bluetooth 6. It'll be available from September 22.

Apple Mac Studio M5 Ultra: $5,499 at Apple Apple's Mac Studio can now be configured with an M5 Ultra chipset. The base model features the M5 Max chipset, 96GB of RAM, and 1TB SSD. Front ports include two USB-C and one SDXC. On the rear you'll find four Thunderbolt 5 ports, one HDMI, one 10Gb Ethernet, two USB-A, and a headphone jack. It also supports WiFi 7 and Bluetooth 6. It'll be available from September 22.