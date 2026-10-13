Apple's 'Welcome Home' Event is today, but alongside the new announcements, I'm particularly interested in all the current Apple tech that's discounted. Shopping older models is a great way to save, after all.

Right now Amazon is offering deals on AirPods, MacBooks and accessories starting from just $14. One of my favorite deals right now is the Apple Watch SE 3 on sale for $199 — this is $50 off and its lowest price ever, and getting the essential Apple Watch experience on your wrist for under $200 is a steal.

Keep scrolling to see all my favorite deals!

Accessories

Apple EarPods (Lightning): was $19 now $15 at Amazon If you like listening to your music the old-fashioned way, this pair of wired EarPods has a Lightning connector, allowing them to be used with older Apple devices. For this price, you might as well grab a pair! Read more Read less ▼

Apple AirTag (2nd Gen): was $29 now $24 at Amazon Apple's second generation AirTag offers better range, precision finding, a louder speaking and a bunch of extra improvements to help you track your lost keys and bags. Read more Read less ▼

Apple Pencil (USB-C): was $79 now $69 at Amazon If you want a cheaper stylus that covers the basics, than the Apple Pencil USB-C is the one for you. With pixel-perfect precision, low-latency and magnets to attach to your tablet, this is the no-frills approach to writing ad drawing on your tablet. Read more Read less ▼

Apple AirTag (2nd Gen): was $99 now $89 at Amazon Score a four-pack of Apple AirTag (2nd Gen) keyfinders with a discount. If you have a lot of stuff you need to keep track of, this deal is one of the best ways to do it! Apple's second generation AirTag offers better range, precision finding, a louder speaking and a bunch of extra improvements to help you track your lost keys and bags. Read more Read less ▼

Apple Magic Trackpad: was $129 now $115 at Amazon $115 is the lowest price ever for this Apple accessory. The Magic Trackpad pairs automatically with Mac devices, has month-long battery and is pressure sensitive. Basically, it's a simple way to make your work more efficient and comfortable. Read more Read less ▼

Apple Watch

Apple Watch SE 3 (GPS/42mm): was $249 now $199 at Amazon The Apple Watch SE 3 sports a lot of new features that redefine Apple's entry-level smartwatch. Among them, you'll find an always-on display, S10 processor, and better health features, such as support for Sleep Score and Workout Buddy. (The latter is powered by Apple Intelligence and requires an iPhone 15 Pro or higher). In our Apple Watch SE 3 review, we called it the best smartwatch value around. Read more Read less ▼

New Apple Watch! Apple Watch Series 12: was $399 now $379 at Amazon The Apple Watch 12 features an upgraded S11 processor, improved heart rate and heart rate variability (HRV) tracking, new Readiness metric, new Health Age score, and a redesigned Health app with improved recovery insights and personalized AI health/fitness guidance. In our Apple Watch 12 review, we said its continuous heart-rate sensing and better recovery information make it a must buy for Apple fans. Read more Read less ▼

Lowest price ever! Apple Watch Ultra 3: was $799 now $699 at Amazon The Apple Watch Ultra 3 has several features that make it an epic smartwatch, including a 42-hour battery life and an extremely large, bright display. The Apple Watch Ultra 3 also comes with precision dual-frequency GPS + Cellular connectivity and new built-in satellite for emergency communications. In our Apple Watch Ultra 3 review, we called it the ultimate wearable. However, note that the newer Apple Watch Ultra 4 is now available. Read more Read less ▼

Mac

Apple Mac mini M6: was $899 now $779 at Amazon The Mac mini M6 keeps the ultra-compact 5x5-inch design introduced with the prior generation, but packs major performance upgrades under the hood. You get the raw speed of Apple's M6 chip, upgraded graphics with hardware-accelerated ray tracing for better 1080p gaming, 16GB of unified memory, and improved connectivity thanks to Apple's custom N1 chip, which adds Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6.0, and Thread support. This deal is $10 above its lowest price ever of $769. Read more Read less ▼

AirPods

Apple AirPods Pro 3: was $249 now $199 at Amazon The AirPods Pro 3 bring the heat with 10 hours of battery life, improved sound, and superior active noise canceling. In our AirPods Pro 3 review we said the Editor's Choice buds deliver the upgrade iPhone users have been waiting for with improved battery life, stronger noise cancellation, and smart new features like Live Translation, which delivers real-time translations to your ears. Note: these have sold for $169 in the past. Read more Read less ▼

Save $120 Apple AirPods Max 2: was $549 now $429 at Amazon These are some of the best headphones we've ever used. With seamless Apple ecosystem integration, well-balanced sound, and excellent comfort, the AirPods Max 2 will make you want to listen to music. You have to try them to believe them and at this price, it's almost a steal. Note: these have sold for $399 in the past. Read more Read less ▼

iPads

Apple iPad mini 7: was $599 now $569 at Amazon The iPad mini is getting a discount, and any price cut to this small tablet is welcome. We're big fans of its incredibly portable design and long battery life (it lasted 10 hours in our battery life tests.) It comes with speedy performance thanks to Apple's A17 Pro chip, and has a gorgeous 8.3-inch (2,266 x 1,488) Liquid Retina display. You also get 12MP cameras on the front and back and Wi-Fi 6e support. In our iPad mini 7 review, we said it delivers the full iPad experience in a tiny size. Read more Read less ▼

Save $50 Apple 11" iPad Air (WiFi/128GB): was $749 now $699 at Amazon The 2026 iPad Air packs Apple's M4 processor, which Apple states is up to 30 percent faster than iPad Air with M3. It also has an 11-inch LED (2360 x 1640) display, 128GB of storage, 12MP rear camera, and 12MP front camera. The tablet now supports Wi-Fi 7 a well as Bluetooth 6 and Thread. In our iPad Air M4 review, we said the upgrades are modest, but the iPad Air remains the best tablet out there. Read more Read less ▼

MacBooks

Apple MacBook Neo (256GB): was $699 now $689 at Amazon The MacBook Neo sports a 13-inch Liquid Retina (2408 x 1506) display, A18 Pro chipset, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, and 1080p FaceTime HD camera. There's also the option to add TouchID and a 512GB SSD for a total price of $699. The 2.7-lb. laptop is available in Indigo, Blush, Citrus, and Silver. In our MacBook Neo review, we said no other laptop comes close to the Neo in terms of bang for your buck. Read more Read less ▼

Apple 15" MacBook Air (M5): was $1,499 now $1,399 at Amazon The 15-inch MacBook Air M5 is one of the devices that got hit by the Apple price hikes, but right now you can get it for $100 off. This laptop features a 15.3-inch (2880 x 1864) display, Apple M5 chipset, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD and support for WiFi 7 and Bluetooth 6. Read more Read less ▼