Black Friday gaming laptop deal: Save $300 now on this RTX 3050 rig

Black Friday kicks off next week, but many online retailers have already posted some amazing Black Friday deals. If you’re hunting for a gaming laptop, now is the time to find a device that both meets your needs and won’t destroy your bank account. We’ve found one such deal that’s hard to pass up.

Presently, Best Buy is selling the Gigabyte G5 gaming laptop for $849. This deal is nothing to sneeze at since it saves you $300 off the original $1,149 price. Featuring a 15.6-inch Full HD display and packing an Nvidia RTX 3050 graphics card, this laptop is ideal for gaming, work and entertainment. Don’t expect this deal to last long.

Currently on sale at a discounted $849, the Gigabyte G5 gaming laptop is great for games, work and entertainment. This unit features a 15.6-inch Full HD 144Hz screen, a Core 15-11400H CPU, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 GPU, 16GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage. It also comes with a voucher for 1 month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

Video games will look and run great on this device thanks to the Core i5-11400H processor, RTX 3050 GPU and 16GB of RAM. These components also make this a dependable work laptop that’s able to handle multiple tasks at once. Professional creatives can also use the device to edit videos or record music. The SD card slot will make it easy to transfer photos snapped on a digital camera over to the laptop. Games and apps will load super-fast thanks to the 512GB SSD.

High refresh rates are important, especially when playing competitive online games such as Call of Duty: Vanguard. The G5’s 144Hz refresh rate ensures you’ll be at the top of your proverbial game when indulging in online gaming. Of course, single-player experiences will also be enhanced by the high refresh rate.

Like the Asus TUF Gaming F17 Black Friday gaming laptop deal at Best Buy right now, this is a great deal on a gaming laptop. The 15.6-inch Full HD display doesn’t distinguish it from similar laptops, but its currently hard-to-find RTX 3050 GPU certainly does. For $849, this laptop is worth considering if you’re in the market for a portable gaming rig.