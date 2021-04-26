The best free blogging sites in 2021

Whether you’re keen to broadcast your views on Bridgerton or discuss the latest trends in your industry, finding the best free blogging site is one of the most effective ways of getting your voice heard.

But which is the ideal blogging site for your business? Many of the best website builders will enable you to set up a free blog. So your key consideration may be whether you want a website builder, something such as WordPress, or to post blogs via a platform such as Medium.

If you’re not particularly confident with HTML and back-end mechanics, there are plenty of platforms that operate on a drag-and-drop interface, which should suit even the most nervous of beginners. And although these platforms may not offer the snazzier features of their rivals, they’re more than adequate for launching a reliable and professional personal or business blog.

Should you possess more advanced skills and be keen to develop a highly polished site, you can easily find a free blogging platform that enables you to put your technical know-how to good use.

What are the best free blogging sites?

When it comes to our top pick, Wix is the clear winner, suiting both blogging newbies and web design pros. If you’re new to blogging, the platform rates highly for ease of use, with an intuitive drag-and-drop interface and a generous selection of design templates. For those at the other end of the skills spectrum, Wix also has a great deal in its favor, giving you the freedom to customize almost every aspect and your blog and to create something to wow your readers.

For those without any coding skills, we’d recommend Site123, with 24/7 live chat proving invaluable. And if being part of a respected community of thought leaders is important to you, you may feel Medium is the best home for your blog.

The best free blogging site you can use today

Users can add an unlimited number of pages (Image credit: Wix)

While you’ve probably heard Wix referred to as one of the best website builders, the platform's free blogging element also has a great deal to offer wannabe bloggers of all experience levels.

For those who are uncertain about how to get started with their blog, a generator tool can give you a selection of potential blog names, while the platform also offers an impressive range of ready-made design templates that are ideal for beginners.

Once you’ve got to grips with the platform, you can unlock a range of more advanced features for adding videos, images, and photo galleries to your posts. Ambitious bloggers may also be impressed by the unlimited page count and ability to automatically push posts to Facebook.

One big downside of the free plan is that your blog will automatically display Wix branding. If you’d like to remove these adverts, you’ll need to upgrade to one of the paid plans. You should also note that you’ll be limited to 500MB of data transfer per month with the free version.

Integrate your blog with a range of Google products (Image credit: Blogger)

2. Blogger A legacy platform with strong features Visit Site Compatible with Google AdSense Active online community Built-in analytics tools No tailored support offered Limited ability to customize blog address

Launched on the eve of the millennium, Google’s own Blogger is one of the grandparents of online publishing, and holds a certain nostalgia for anyone who began their blogging career in the noughties. But despite its advanced years, it continues to be a strong proposition. And should you encounter difficulties, the platform has an active online community

One of the most attractive features is its built-in analytics function and, if you’re seeking a more in-depth view of your readers, you can connect your blog directly to Google Analytics. Compatible with Google AdSense, Blogger could also be valuable for those looking to monetize with categorized help topics.

What about any downsides? Well, firstly, Blogger doesn’t offer tailored customer support and, although being limited to a Blogspot.com domain name may not be an issue for individuals, it could lack the level of professionalism desired by some business owners.

The site is famed for its ease of use (Image credit: Site123)

3. Site123 Best for beginners, with 24/7 user support Visit Site Excellent customer service All basic services covered Drag-and-drop editor Subdomain only on free plan 250MB storage on free plan

Site123 claims to be “by far the easiest website builder”. And while this may be an ambitious claim, its creators could well be correct.

If you’re looking for a simple, effective solution and aren’t concerned about having all the bells and whistles, Site123 offers all the basics, including free design templates, a drag-and-drop editor, social media integration, and a comments section. And, surprisingly for a free product, the company offers 24/7 online chat, which could prove handy for blogging newcomers.

But while Site123’s simplicity may be appealing if you’re not particularly tech-savvy, it could mean your blog lacks some of the features provided by rival platforms. Also, note that the free version only offers a subdomain, and you’ll need to upgrade to a paid version if you’d like a full domain name. You’ll also be limited to 250MB of storage on the free plan.

Benefit from free privacy protection (Image credit: Wordpress.com)

4. WordPress.com Advanced personalization with privacy protection Visit Site Excellent customization features Free privacy protection Email or live chat not available on free plans No drag-and-drop interface

Even if you’ve barely researched the best free blogging sites, chances are you’ve come across WordPress.com. And for many bloggers, it’s the go-to platform for launching a new site.

It’s easy to see why. As you come to publish your first post, WordPress’s set-up wizard will walk you through the process step-by-step, and will help you with decisions such as selecting your design theme. However, for those new to blogging, one point to note is that WordPress doesn’t operate on a drag-and-drop interface.

As a result, you’ll need to invest a little time and effort in understanding how to use WordPress’s various menus and interfaces if you’d like to make the most of the platform’s vast array of customization options and plugins.

This isn’t necessarily a black mark against WordPress as, once you’ve got to grips with its menu system, you can personalize almost every aspect of your blog to create an online presence that can truly set your blog apart from the crowd.

One potential downside of the free plan is that it doesn’t include email or live chat support. That said, a big bonus of WordPress is that privacy protection is included for free with domains registered via the platform.

If you’re setting up your blog via WordPress.com, you should ensure you avoid the common error of confusing the platform with WordPress.org: a free open publishing platform that requires users to host their own blogs through a third party.

The platform is a favorite with many CEOs and thought leaders (Image credit: Medium)

5. Medium Add your blog to a thriving online community Visit Site Respected authority on online content More than 170 million readers In-built analytics Users don’t have their own website Certain content is members-only

Should you wish to avoid some of the stress involved in launching and hosting your own personal blog, Medium could be the right online publishing platform for your needs. While the other solutions discussed here enable you to create your own site from scratch, Medium is a blog sharing space that gives you the opportunity to add your voice to an already thriving online community. In simple terms, you own your content on Medium, but not the platform on which you’re posting.

Launched by the co-creator of Twitter and attracting more than 170 million readers worldwide, many thought leaders and prestigious publications such as The Economist regularly post content on the platform. So you’ll definitely be in good company if you post your blog on Medium.

Under the Medium model, you won’t be burdened with any of the operational difficulties involved in running your own website and can avoid headaches such as optimizing SEO yourself—which is a definite bonus for technophobes.

However, you also surrender a certain degree of autonomy. In a worst-case scenario, Medium’s moderators could suddenly remove your content if they deem it unsuitable or offensive. Under the platform’s terms and conditions, all content needs to take into account factors such as newsworthiness. But, crucially, your posts should adhere to all relevant laws and not pose any potential harm. Should your blog be taken down, there is little you could do about it.

Deciding if Medium is the best choice for you ultimately comes down to whether or not you’d prefer to operate your own site, or be happy to relinquish some control over the platform if it meant promoting your brand to Medium’s enormous readership. If it’s the latter, Medium could prove an attractive choice.

How we test blogging sites

When searching for the best blogging sites, we test and evaluate website builders against a variety of criteria, including:

price

number of features

functionality

interface

ease of use

user support

security

However, there is no substitute for doing your own customized research.

How to choose the best free blogging site for you

The popularity of blogging, both for businesses and individuals, means that there is now an abundance of online resources that could help you find the best free blogging site for your niche. As well as reading online reviews of the platforms you’re interested in, you could visit their online communities and social media pages to get a sense of user satisfaction.

But the most effective way to find the right solution for you could simply be trial and error. By testing the different options, you’ll quickly get a sense of whether or not they’re right for you. Finding the right blogging platform for you will ultimately depend on what you most value in an online platform. Whether this is design customization or robust customer service, you should be able to find a free blogging site to suit your needs.