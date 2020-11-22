The best mattress in a box in 2020: top bed-in-a-box mattresses rated

The mattress in a box industry has never been hotter or more relevant than in 2020. If you’ve been looking to buy the best mattress for your budget, you’ve probably noticed that some of the strongest competitors are bed-in-a box mattresses: vacuum-packed foam or hybrid mattresses that you buy online.

New advances in material tech, manufacturing and packaging processes mean these mattresses can be rolled up and delivered direct to your door in a conveniently sized box. Simply remove the mattress from the box, and watch as it ‘inflates’ - most are ready to sleep on within a few minutes or hours, depending on the mattress.

On this page, we've rounded up the best bed-in-box mattresses in the US. Right now, most of them are running their best-ever Black Friday mattress deals, which means they've never been cheaper - you'll find today's best prices below.

Of course, the best mattresses in a box were already cheaper than their traditional counterparts. That’s because online mattress brands avoid the overheads of physical stores, so they can offer the same levels of comfort, support and durability - while dramatically undercutting the price of their bricks-and-mortar rivals.

All the best bed-in-a-box mattresses in our guide come with at least a 100-night risk-free trial, so you can test it from the comfort and safety of your own home. (After all, a quick five-minute test in a showroom isn’t enough to know whether a mattress is right: you need to sleep on it.)

If you don’t absolutely love yours, you’ll get a refund and the company will collect it for free. Just keep in mind that many queen-size bed-in-a-box mattresses can weigh 70 pounds or more when shipped, so if you need to carry it up steps, you might want to enlist help or splurge for white-glove delivery service.

The best mattress in a box you can buy now

1. Nectar Memory Foam Mattress The best mattress in a box for most people, with $399 of free gifts Firmness (1-10): 6.5 | Material: Memory foam | Depth: 11 inches | Sizes: 6 (twin - Cal king) | Availability: Online, and in 1,500 retailers | Trial length: 365 days | Warranty: Lifetime | Best for: All sleepers | RRP: $798 - $1,398 £524 View at Nectar Sleep Outstanding value for money Extremely comfortable Very supportive One-year trial period Lacks bounce

Nectar’s incredibly popular five-layer memory foam mattress has nabbed the top spot in our best mattress in a box guide because it’s exceptional value for money, delivering premium materials at an extremely competitive price.

We tested the medium-firm mattress for two months and loved it. The memory foam offers a fantastic balance of softness and firmness, providing luxury comfort without the feeling of sinking into the mattress. When our reviewers lay down, the mattress contoured to their bodies, providing full, tailored support and helping align their spines, while cushioning pressure points like shoulders and hips. We also noticed good edge support and very little motion transfer - making it a particularly good choice for couples.

You're unlikely to overheat at night too, because this award-winning mattress has a quilted cooling cover on top, followed by a gel memory foam layer to help you sleep cool. There's then a layer of hi-core memory foam for extra support so you don’t sink into the mattress. Finally, a base layer helps stabilize the sleeper, and a bottom mattress cover keeps it from slipping on your bed frame or floor.

Where the Nectar Memory Foam mattress really stands out, though, is value for money. It’s often generously discounted, making it considerably cheaper than rivals including Casper and Purple. Right now, there's up to $400 off - and it comes with $399-worth of free sleep accessories too (luxury pillows, a mattress protector and sheets). There's also a generous one-year trial period to decide whether it's right for you, and a lifetime warranty. It's incredible value.

Read more: Nectar mattress review

2. GhostBed Luxe mattress The best luxury bed in a box, and coolest mattress too Firmness (1-10): 5.5 | Material: Memory foam | Depth: 13 inches | Sizes: 7 (twin - split king) | Availability: Online | Trial length: 101 days | Warranty: 25 years | Best for: All sleepers | RRP: $1,345 - $3,100 Check Amazon Exceptionally high quality Superb pressure relief Sleeps cool May be too soft for some

The GhostBed Luxe mattress is a premium all-foam mattress that's jam-packed with cooling tech, making it one of the best mattress in a box options for anyone who overheats at night. GhostBed call it 'the coolest bed in the world' - and plenty of industry reviewers agree, voting it as the best mattress for hot sleepers.

The cooling happens in two stages. On top, a luxurious quilted cover is made from cool-to-touch 'Ghost Ice' fabric and cooling fibres, with one-inch of gel memory foam to promote airflow and breathability. Under this, a two-inch layer of thermo-sensitive foam responds to your body temperature and adjusts to keep you cool all night long. The rest of the mattress is made up of responsive, contouring memory foam and supportive foam layers, which soothe pressure points and alleviate back pain, making you feel like you're floating.

According to user reviewers, the Ghostbed Luxe has good edge support, so you can maximize every inch of the mattress, making this bed in a box feel wider than it actually is. Recurring comments include that the mattress feels extremely comfortable and luxurious, has helped with back pain, and is good at reducing motion transfer - so you won't feel a partner moving around.

Bear in mind that the Ghostbed Luxe can take up to 24 hours to fully expand and adjust to your bedroom’s temperature. It's also slightly softer than the original GhostBed, so if you prefer a firmer mattress you may wish to choose that version instead.

3. Zinus Green Tea Memory Foam mattress The best cheap mattress in a box for tight budgets Firmness (1-10): 5.9-6.6 | Material: Memory foam | Depth: 6-12 inches | Sizes: 7 (twin - split king) | Availability: Online | Trial length: 100 nights | Warranty: 10 years | Best for: All sleepers | RRP: $151 - $464 Check Amazon Best-selling mattress on Amazon Charcoal particles minimize odor Four different thickness options Excellent value Some find it too firm

Not only is the Zinus Green Tea the best mattress in a box for lower budgets, it’s also the top-rated memory foam mattress on Amazon, with an average score of 4.7 out of 5 from over 70,000 user reviews (November 2020). It uses green tea-infused memory foam and purified charcoal particles to neutralize odors, and comes in a range of different thickness options: 6, 8, 10 and 12 inches.

The cheapest is the 6 inch: you could get a queen-size delivered to your front door for around $200. The ‘short queen’ size is a favorite for campers, while the 10 and 12-inch models are the highest reviewed and preferred among users for optimal comfort.

Whichever depth you choose, the mattress mixes a memory foam layer with an airflow-enhancing comfort foam layer to help you sleep cool, followed by a durable, high-density base support layer. Many user reviews comment that the Zinus Pressure Relief Green Tea Memory Foam mattress has ended back pain. Lots of people say they were surprised at how comfortable it was for the price, and report that it’s still maintaining the same level of support and comfort a few years into use.

However, although this bed in a box mattress is designed to accommodate people who weigh up to 500 pounds, some heavier reviewers said they didn’t find it supportive enough. Also, a few people reported a strong off-gassing odor that remained longer than expected. That said, with over 70 per cent of users on Amazon awarding the mattress a full five stars - plus the 100-night trial, and very low cost - there’s no reason not to try this brilliant, budget mattress in a box.

4. Helix Midnight Luxe mattress The best hybrid bed-in-a-box mattress Material: Memory foam and coils | Firmness (1-10): 5.5 | Depth: 14 inches | Sizes: 6 (twin - Cal king | Availability: Online and in show rooms | Trial length: 100 nights | Warranty: 15 years | Best for: Side sleepers | RRP: $995 - $2,249 Check Amazon Zoned coils support hips Great for side sleepers Bouncier than all-foam mattresses Some find it too firm

The Helix Midnight Luxe mattress is a top-rated bed in a box that's been designed with side sleepers in mind. It provides pressure relief to shoulders and hips, to help you sleep comfortably throughout the night on your side. (Like most bed-in-a-box mattresses though, it's good for sleeping in all positions.)

The Helix Midnight Luxe is two inches taller than the company's standard mattresses. It's a medium firmness, with zoned lumbar support for enhanced contouring, and a premium quilted pillow top with an ultra-breathable Tencel cover that helps aids airflow, so you sleep cool throughout the night. This hybrid bed-in-a-box mattress also boasts a layer of 1,000 wrapped coils for optimal spinal alignment. These provide gentle pressure relief in the shoulder and hip area too.

Users like that this premium mattress feels bouncy and balanced, and does a good job of contouring to the body. The Helix Midnight Luxe also gets high marks for its lack of motion transfer, and the extra support makes it a great choice for heavier people too. It isn’t cheap but users report that it is durable, so it should be a good investment.

4. The Purple Mattress The most innovative bed-in-a-box mattress in the US Firmness (1-10): 6-7 | Material: Foam | Depth: 9.25 inches | Availability: Online and in store | Trial length: 100 days | Warranty: 10 years | Best for: All sleepers | RRP : $599 - $1,598 Check Amazon Super responsive Excellent temperature regulation Ultra durable Cover not machine washable

The Purple mattress is one of the best-known mattresses in a box. It's extremely popular, thanks to its innovative 'Purple Grid' technology, which is designed to flex under your body’s pressure points, providing tailored support right where you need it most. The Purple grid doesn't just offer high-end support though. This hyper-elastic, gel-like grid (which looks like an empty ice cube tray) has thousands of air channels inside it, helping you sleep cool

Inside the Purple Mattress there's two inches of the Purple grid, followed by a dual-layer comfort base for support. Many users comment that it took them some time to get used to the unique feeling of the Purple mattress - especially if they were previously sleeping on an innerspring mattress. Purple itself advises giving the mattress 21 days to get used to it.

Still, the Purple mattress has an excellent average score of 4.4 out of 5 from over 25,000 user reviews on the Purple website. It’s rated similarly on Amazon, with 4.3 out of 5 (from a much smaller user review pool). Many people report that it relieved their pressure points and eased joint pain, and lots of people say that since switching to the Purple mattress they've been sleeping far better than they were before. We think for couples, especially, and anyone who overheats at night, the flagship Purple mattress is one of the best mattress in a box options out there.