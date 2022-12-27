RV mattress size: how big is an RV bed?

With an RV (recreational vehicle), you can enjoy having your own personal living space and the freedom of the road. But if you're spending several hours driving on a long journey, it's important to get a good night's sleep. So it pays to buy the best RV mattress you can afford, and part of that is choosing the correct size.

RV beds tend to have different measurements to standard bed sizes, in order to make the best use of limited space. And these vary a lot from vehicle to vehicle. So before you shop for RV mattresses, you need to carefully measure the beds inside your RV. Then compare your measurements to the table below, to find out which standard RV mattress size you need.

Although some of the models in our best mattress guide are available in RV sizing, it's not quite as straightforward as shopping for a king bed size or queen bed size, for example. When you shop for your RV mattress, don't just assume the retailer you're buying from follows the standard sizes we detail below. They should, but in practice not everybody does, so always read the measurements of the mattress in the small print to make sure.

Swipe to scroll horizontally RV bed size dimensions (width x length) Name Imperial (W x L) Metric (WxL) RV bunk 28-35" x 75-80" 71-89 x 190-203cm RV full 53"-55" x 75" 135-140 x 190cm Three-quarter 48" x 75"-80" 122 x 190-203cm RV short queen 60" x 75" 152 x 190cm RV queen 60" x 80" 152 x 203cm RV short king 72" x 75" 183 x 190cm RV king 72" x 80" 183 x 203cm RV Cal king 72" x 84" 183 x 213cm

What are the dimensions of an RV bunk bed? An RV bunk bed is between 28 and 35 inches wide and between 75 and 80 inches long (approximately 71-89cm wide and 190-203cm long).

How big is an RV bunk bed?

Bunk beds are the smallest size you'll find in an RV, and only fit one person. That said, they vary quite a bit in size, so there's not one standard size for an RV bunk mattress but a range of them. The width will generally vary between 28 and 35 inches wide and the length will generally land somewhere between 75 and 80 inches. So it's vital to measure your bunk bed carefully, and check that they match the retailer's stated size for each individual mattress.

What are the dimensions of an RV full bed? An RV full bed is between 53 and 55 inches wide and 75 inches long (approximately 71-89cm wide and 190cm long).

How big is an RV full bed?

The RV full is the smallest bed size in an RV that will fit two people, although they're also good for single people who want to stretch out a little. The standard length of an RV full mattress is 75 inches. However, there's no single, standard width: it can be either 53, 54 or 55 inches wide. (Note that a normal full mattress is 54 x 75 inches). So it's important to measure your RV bed carefully and compare it to the stated measurements of the mattress before buying.

What are the dimensions of a three-quarter bed? A three-quarter bed is between 75 and 80 inches long and 48 inches wide (approximately 190-203cm long and 122cm wide).

(Image credit: Erkan Güneş on Pexels)

How big is a three-quarter bed?

A three-quarter mattress is narrower than a full, so couples will have to snuggle up a little closer. The standard width of an three-quarter mattress is 48 inches. However, there's no single, standard length: this varies between 75 and 80 inches long. So as always, it's crucial you measure your RV bed carefully and compare it to the stated measurements of the mattress before you click 'buy'.

What are the dimensions of an RV short queen bed? An RV short queen bed is 60 inches wide and 75 inches long (approximately 152cm wide and 190cm long).

How big is an RV short queen bed?

An RV short queen bed measures 60 inches wide and 75 inches long. That makes it wider than an RV full or three-quarter bed. It's the same width but five inches shorter than an RV queen, which is 60 inches wide and 80 inches long.

What are the dimensions of an RV queen bed? An RV queen bed is 60 inches wide and 80 inches long (approximately 152cm wide and 203cm long).

How big is an RV queen bed?

An RV queen bed is a relatively generous sized bed which will give couples ample room compared with an RV full, three-quarter or RV short queen bed. An RV queen measures 60 inches wide and 80 inches long (approximately 152cm wide and 203cm long); the same as a normal queen mattress. It's the same width as an RV short queen, but five inches longer.

What are the dimensions of an RV short king bed? An RV short king bed is 72 inches wide and 75 inches long (approximately 183cm wide and 190cm long).

How big is an RV short king bed?

An RV short king bed measures 72 inches wide and 75 inches long. That makes it wider than an RV queen, RV short queen, three-quarter or RV full bed. An RV short king bed is the same width as the RV king, but five inches shorter.

What are the dimensions of an RV king bed? An RV king bed is 72 inches wide and 80 inches long (approximately 183cm wide and 203cm long).

How big is an RV king bed?

An RV king bed is 72 inches wide and 80 inches long. That makes it a good choice for couples who want plenty of room in their RV bed. An RV king is four inches narrower than a normal king, which is 76 x 80 inches. It's also the same width as the RV short king, but five inches longer.

What are the dimensions of an RV California king bed? An RV California king bed is 72 inches wide and 84 inches long (approximately 183cm wide and 213cm long).

How big is an RV California king bed?

An RV California king mattress is 72 inches wide and 84 inches long; the exact same size as a normal California king. That's a massive amount of space compared to other standard RV beds, and couples enjoying one will feel truly spoiled and able to spread out.