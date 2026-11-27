Santa Claus is coming to town... in 27 days. While the big day may seem far away, the truth is Santa and his reindeer will be here sooner than you think.

If you're keen to get your prezzie shopping done early and have time to spare, Black Friday Weekend is the perfect time to snap them up. Better still, if you're budget-conscious this year — thanks, cozzie-livs — there are plenty of great Christmas gifts under AU$100 available right now.

• Shop the best Black Friday bargains 👈

I've gathered some of the best Amazon Christmas gift ideas below, and categorised them based on your loved ones' interests. From kids and parents to the self-proclaimed foodie and beauty guru in your life, I've got you covered with some amazing options, if I do say so myself — after all, it's my job to recommend great deals anyway!

You'll need to act swiftly to secure some of these Christmas gifts, though — discounts will likely end on Cyber Monday, November 30.

For the kids

Save 29% (AU$40) Yoto Mini (2024 Edition): was AU$139 now AU$99 at Amazon I don't have kids personally, but my colleagues have sung their praises over Yoto audio machines for little kiddos, and this Amazon discount is quite the steal. Sure, it's not the latest generation, but your kids aren't going to know that when they're playing and enjoying Yoto's fun stories and sounds. Read more Read less ▼

Save 30% (AU$27) Glocusent Sunrise alarm clock and white noise machine: was AU$89.99 now AU$62.99 at Amazon If you can't afford a Hatch alarm clock for your kids, this Glocusent is one to consider. It does all the same things — plays white noise, has a dimmable light and smart display — but comes at a fraction of the price. Now discounted to AU$62.99 for Black Friday. Read more Read less ▼

For the 'rents

Save 55% (AU$82) Ring Video Doorbell 2K (Battery): was AU$149 now AU$67 at Amazon Give your parents' home a doorbell and gain some peace of mind with the newest Ring Video Doorbell (Battery). As the name suggests, it has a built-in rechargeable battery, so you don't need an electrician to install it. That said, you do have the option of wiring it into your home's electrical system if you'd prefer. Provides 24/7 video capture in crystal-clear Retinal 2K and offers 6x zoom. Do note that this discount is exclusive to the Speckled Grey colourway. Read more Read less ▼

Save 52% (AU$41.99) Crocs Classic Clogs: was AU$79.99 now AU$38 at Amazon There's never been a more perfect gift than a pair of Crocs, if you ask me. Knocking up to 52% off, the brand's cult clogs are extremely versatile, breathable and dry fast when wet, making them perfect for many a summer activity. Dad's going to love 'em! Read more Read less ▼

For the gamer

Save 27% (AU$33.75) Epomaker x Aula F75 Gasket Mechanical Keyboard: was AU$123.99 now AU$90.24 at Amazon Got a gamer in your life? Me too. While we've not reviewed this 75% mechanical gaming keyboard ourselves, reviews from other reputable sources across the web are largely glowing, praising its construction quality, performance and low price. It's even available with two switch styles and a range of six colours. Read more Read less ▼

Save 23% (AU$26.55) Xbox Wireless Controller – Ice Breaker Special Edition: was AU$114.54 now AU$87.99 at Amazon Every gamer needs a fun controller, and this special edition one is tough to beat. With a fun colourway and wireless capability, there's no harm in nabbing one (or two) of these bad boys so you and your gamer can play together. Read more Read less ▼

For the foodie

Save 34% (AU$51) KitchenAid 3.5 Cup Mini Food Chopper: was AU$149 now AU$98 at Amazon I've owned this little food chopper for almost a year, and it has truly transformed my kitchen setup. It can pulse, blend and chop up to 3.5 cups of food at the same time, and it's very cute to look at. That said, it may not suit larger recipes or meal prepping, as you may need to process more batches, and yet it still saves time compared to manually chopping your produce. Read more Read less ▼

Save 54% (AU$13.60) Penguin Arnott's the Cookbook: was AU$24.99 now AU$11.39 at Amazon As a hobbyist baker who grew up loving everything Arnott's biscuits, I might be adding this to my own Christmas list. This fun cookbook is packed with fun recipes that use your favourite bickies to make delicious new desserts. Yum! Read more Read less ▼

Save 63% (AU$147) Inkbird INT-12-BW Wireless Bluetooth BBQ Thermometer: was AU$235 now AU$88 at Amazon Got a dad or a brother who's a little too obsessed with their barbecue in the summer? This Inkbird deal will come in handy. Using built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth compatibility, you can easily monitor your cooking progress and temperature using Inkbird's BBQ thermometer. The kit comes with two detachable probes, an LCD screen displaying temperature and a charging cord. Made out of food-grade stainless steel, the probes are waterproof, heat-resistant and wear-resistant, meaning they can be popped into the dishwasher after use for easy cleaning. Read more Read less ▼

For the camera fans

Save 31% (AU$20) KODAK Charmera Millennium Mini Camera Blind Box: was AU$65 now AU$45 at Amazon Have someone on your list who loves the thrill of a blind box keyring? The Kodak Charmera is worth getting your hands on. We gave it 4 stars in our review, as it is, simply put, "cute, cheap and lo-fi". You're not going to get high-definition quality out of it, but what you will get is a cute keyring camera with vintage aesthetic photos and videos, and to, that's worth more. The Charmera has 11 different filters and frames to choose from, and comes with a USB-C cord for easy charging. You'll only need to add a microSD card with a GB capacity of your choice to transfer your pics. Oh, and your selected colourway? That's anyone's guess, as the Charmera comes in seven mystery colours, including a "secret" rare option. Read more Read less ▼

For the #BookTok reader

Save 37% (AU$52.25) Scholastic Hunger Games 5-Book Boxed Set (paperback): was AU$140 now AU$87.75 at Amazon This isn't the most conventional gift idea, but seeing as the latest Hunger Games film, The Sunrise on the Reaping, has just hit cinemas, now's a great time to gift the reader in your life with the complete set of Suzanne Collins' series. I love them and I will be immediately adding these to my cart. Read more Read less ▼

Save 54% (AU$54.40) Off Campus Boxed Set: was AU$99.99 now AU$45.59 at Amazon A gift set catered towards the avid romance reader, but pairs well with anyone who particularly enjoyed Prime Video's Off Campus TV series this year. With the new season on the way in 2027, it's a good time to enjoy reading hockey romance, especially at this discounted rate. Read more Read less ▼

Save 25% (AU$27.79) A Game of Thrones Boxed Set: was AU$113.02 now AU$85.23 at Amazon Look, I know how we collectively feel about the series, but the books are still worth cherishing. If you've got a keen fantasy reader who wants to dive into their next big series, this box set is one to consider (that's, of course, if they haven't read GoT already). Read more Read less ▼

For the beauty and haircare lover

Save 16% (AU$3.67) e.l.f. Glow Reviver Slipstick: was AU$23.67 now AU$20 at Amazon I swear by this Lip Oil stick from Elf Cosmetics, and the beauty lover on your wishlist will too. At AU$20 in a few different shades, it's worth picking up stat. There are plenty of makeup deals on Amazon right now, so if this Elf lipstick doesn't tickle your fancy, there are others to choose from. Read more Read less ▼

Save 38% (AU$9.46) Remington Aero 2000 hair dryer: was AU$24.95 now AU$15.49 at Amazon If you need a new hairdryer, but don't require all the bells and whistles of a Dyson Supersonic or Shark Speedstyle, then this Remington Aero 2000 is a great option. The Remington dryer packs a 2000W motor that's ideal for fast drying and styling if you're in a hurry. It comes with two styling attachments and has 3 different heat settings, including a cool shot for setting your blowout. Read more Read less ▼

Save 60% (AU$101.10) Dreame Gleam Hair Dryer: was AU$169 now AU$67.90 at Amazon Got a beauty guru in your gifting midst? A cheaper alternative in the hairdryer space is the Dreame Gleam. It has a speedy 110,000 RPM motor, customisable settings and built-in ion technology for a frizz-free finish every time. Plus, it comes in two cute colourways, white and pink. Read more Read less ▼

For the jetsetter

Save 40% (AU$18) Laser Sleep Mask With Bluetooth: was AU$45 now AU$27 at Amazon I love this Laser mask, and while I haven't used mine on a plane yet, I will be packing it on my next trip. With Bluetooth speakers built in, this plush, memory foam Laser sleep mask provides full blackout coverage and up to 10 hours of playback on a single charge. Read more Read less ▼

Save 30% (AU$27) Trtl Travel Pillow: was AU$89.99 now AU$62.99 at Amazon We all know how uncomfortable long-haul flights can be, but with a nifty little neck pillow, every flight will feel like a luxury. The Trtl Travel Pillow — which is more like a scarf — supports your head when sleeping or napping upright, ensuring you don’t get a kink in your neck. This is a mighty fine investment to make, especially as the Trtl is now down to just AU$62.99 on Amazon. Read more Read less ▼

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