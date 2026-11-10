Ready or not, here the holiday season comes — and if you're scrambling to get your home ready for the festivities ahead, don't worry! Retailers like Amazon, Home Depot, Walmart and more are rolling out early holiday sales packed with everything you need to make your home celebration-ready.

Whether you're looking to hang a festive holiday wreath, upgrade your kitchen appliances or simply give your space a refresh before guests arrive, there are plenty of holiday deals to help you get your home celebration-ready without overspending. I've rounded up my favorite budget-friendly finds worth shopping right now. Keep scrolling to discover the best picks!

Editor's Choice

Fall outdoor decor: deals from $9 @ Walmart

Ready to update your front porch or patio with some seasonal decor? Look no further than Walmart for flowers, welcome mats, wreaths, throw pillows and more. Read more Read less ▼

Thanksgiving dinner: feed 10 people for $35 @ Walmart

Walmart is making holiday dinners stress-free and extra affordable by offering its annual Thanksgiving Value Meal. For just $35, you'll be able to feed up to 10 people with just the click of a button. The holiday basket offers over 26 national and Walmart brand items — including a Butterball turkey for $0.97 per pound. You'll also get all your favorite Thanksgiving side dishes and staples for just $3.50 per person. Read more Read less ▼

Amazon devices: deals from $15 @ Amazon

Amazon's official Black Friday sale hasn't started yet, but the retailer has started discounting its line of Alexa-powered devices. A lot of them are already selling at all-time price lows. Remember, Amazon increased the price of its Echo, Fire TV, and Kindle devices by as much as 61%, so now is a good time to offset those price increases. Read more Read less ▼

Walmart Holiday Gift Shop: deals from $15 @ Walmart

Hoping to get some early holiday shopping in? You're in luck! Walmart's Holiday Shop is open for business. From gifts for the kiddos to next-level tech gifts, there's something for everyone on your list — in every price point. Read more Read less ▼

Christmas tree sale: deals from $25 @ The Home Depot

The holidays are fast approaching and if you're still in the market for a new tree, now is your last chance to buy before the holidays. As part of its sales, The Home Depot has artificial Christmas trees on sale from $25. The sale includes everything from small 24-inch trees to larger 8-foot trees. Read more Read less ▼

Home & Kitchen Appliances

Crock-Pot 7-Quart Slow Cooker: was $59 now $47 at Amazon This 7-quart slow cooker is the perfect size to house a big batch of chili or queso to snack on all day. Or you can plan ahead and slow cook a melt-in-your-mouth roast with some carrots and potatoes for an easy dinner. Read more Read less ▼

Shark Carpet Cleaner Machine: was $139 now $109 at Amazon The Shark StainStriker is just as tough as the name suggests, removing stains without needing a premix. It's ideal for furniture, rugs, carpets, or just about anything else, making them all look new again — even the inside of your car. Read more Read less ▼

Shark Never Change Air Purifier: was $179 now $139 at Amazon Named the best air purifier for small spaces in our guide, this Shark air purifier suits rooms up to 250 sq ft, although this is based on one change of air over an hour. With an auto mode, it adjusts the fan speed based on the quality of the air and displays the corresponding data on the panel. It also has Odor Neutralizer Technology, that releases a fresh scent in the air. Read more Read less ▼

Ninja Foodi NeverDull Premium Knife System: was $299 now $219 at Amazon Ninja's 12-piece knife set has a built-in sharpener, so you never have to use a dull knife again. It includes an 8-inch chef knife, a 5-inch santoku knife, a 5-inch utility knife, and a 3.5-inch paring knife, plus 6 steak knives with a 4.5 inch blade. A pair of shears completes the set. Read more Read less ▼

Breville Smart Oven Air Fryer Pro: was $399 now $319 at Amazon This versatile countertop oven air fry combo allows you to roast, air fry and dehydrate using the power of convection to reduce cooking time by up to 30%. It offers 13 cooking functions and its has the capacity to fit a 14-pound turkey, a 5-quart Dutch oven, a 12 muffin tray or 9 slices of toast. It's a great appliance and worth snapping up at this discount price. Read more Read less ▼

KitchenAid Artisan 5-quart Tilt Head Stand Mixer: was $499 now $349 at Amazon If you’re looking for a KitchenAid stand mixer, I'd recommend the 5-quart Artisan model as a go-to buy. It’s a real workhorse, mixing quickly and efficiently, and it has a decent-sized bowl for family baking. We were so impressed during the testing that our Homes Editor recommends it as the best overall stand mixer in our buying guide. It has 10 speed settings and comes with three attachments. Read more Read less ▼

Outdoor Deals

Save 55% Remiawy Rake for Leaves: was $38 now $17 at Walmart This metal rake features a 18-inch wide head for faster fall clean up. This allows it to pick up large leaves, clippings and lawn debris with ease. It also features an adjustable handle ranging from 38.8 to 65 inches. Read more Read less ▼

Brightech Outdoor String Lights: was $47 now $21 at Amazon Nothing adds outdoor ambiance like a killer playlist and the very best solar lights. This outdoor-rated pack is built with shatterproof plastic bulbs that are currently 54% off at Amazon. Plug them in when the sun sets and enjoy 27 feet-worth and up to six full hours of a soft, white glow. Read more Read less ▼

DUMOS Outdoor Firewood Rack: was $29 now $23 at Amazon Perfect to hold logs for those fall bonfires, this metal rack offers plenty of storage for firewood. You can use it indoors and outdoors and it matches just about any style decor. Read more Read less ▼

Ring Solar Pathlight: was $34 now $24 at Amazon This solar powered pathlight from Ring is a breeze to install, but even better at lightning up paths all around your home. They stay lit when it's dark out, but get brighter when their motion sensor is triggered. Read more Read less ▼

AmazStove Tabletop Fire Pit: was $45 now $34 at Amazon Similar to the popular Solo Stove, this table top fire pit has an extensive wood fuel capacity and you can enjoy a burning time of 50 to 60 minutes. It's perfect to bring along on camping trips or roast marshmallows over. Read more Read less ▼

42 Inch Gas Fire Pit Table: was $229 now $179 at Amazon With a fire pit table, you can extend your enjoyment of your outdoor space long into the evening, even when temperatures start to drop. This one has a 60,000 BTU Propane Burner and space to store snacks and drinks. Read more Read less ▼

Holiday Decor Deals

Clear Christmas String Lights 100 Count: was $19 now $12 at Amazon You can always use an extra set of string lights when doing your holiday decorating — and snagging this 100 count set for just $12 is a no-brainer. Trust me, even if you think you have enough lights, chances are you'll find a use for them over the holiday season! They can be used both indoors and outdoors and boast an average life of 2,500 hours. Read more Read less ▼

CENBOSS Christmas Tree Collar: was $69 now $49 at Amazon This stylish tree collar allows you to tidy up the bottom of your tree, hiding the tree base or any cords. Its woven water hyacinth material will match just about any home decor and it can fit up to 23-inch tree stands. Read more Read less ▼

National Tree Company Pre-Lit Artificial Christmas Garland: was $79 now $50 at Amazon Dress your mantle, doors, windows or entryways in this artificial Christmas garland that comes pre-lit and pre-decorated with pine cones and berry clusters. It measures 3 feet in length and its high-quality materials will bring you holiday cheer for years to come. Read more Read less ▼

National Tree Company Pre-Lit Artificial Mini: was $116 now $76 at Amazon Looking for the perfect little tree for your apartment or an accent tree for the entrance of your home? Look no further than this adorable 3 foot tree that comes with a burlap bag base. It's pre-lit and has individually crafted branch tips to create full bodied branches that look real. Read more Read less ▼

Best Choice Products 7.5ft Pre-Decorated Holiday Christmas Tree: was $134 now $99 at Amazon In my opinion, this pre-decorated tree looks like the real deal, standing 7.5 feet high and mimicking the color and texture of an authentic pine tree. It's also adorned with dispersed pine cones and flocked branches for some extra festive flair. The tree simply sets up in just three easy steps. Read more Read less ▼