Amazing Verizon Home Internet deal includes a free year of Netflix and Max

Cutting the cord is one of the best ways to save money and Verizon is making it more affordable than ever to make the change. Although the carrier is known for its Home Internet deals, this week's promo is hands-down among the best I've seen.

For a limited time, you can get Verizon Home Internet for $45/month. Additionally, you'll get Netflix Standard with Ads and Max with Ads for free for your first 12 months. (Afterwards, you'll pay just $10/month for the bundle). You'll even get a $200 Amazon gift card for free. That's one of the best offers we've seen from Verizon. For more ways to save at Verizon, make sure to check out our Verizon phone deals and Verizon promo codes pages.

5G Home Plus: was $80/month now $45/month @ Verizon

Verizon is offering its Home Internet plan for just $45/month. Plus, you'll get a $200 Amazon gift card, a year of Netflix, and a year of Max. To get this deal, you need to live in an eligible area and you must be signed up to one of Verizon's unlimited 5G data plans with Auto Pay enabled. This price will be guaranteed for five years with no contract or equipment fees.

Verizon's Home Internet service is powered by Verizon's 5G Ultra Wideband network. (5G Ultra Wideband is Verizon's highest performing 5G network using high band mmWave and mid-band C-band spectrum to deliver the best and fastest 5G experience). Paired with one of the best cable TV alternatives, this is an excellent way to save money while cutting the cord.

Home Internet comes with no contracts or equipment charges. Additionally, your price is guaranteed for five years based on the plan you choose. Naturally, there are some eligibility requirements you need to meet first. First, you need to live in an eligible area and you must be signed up to one of Verizon's unlimited 5G data plans with Auto Pay enabled.