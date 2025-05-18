Act fast! The excellent Orbi 970 router is on sale at Netgear
Use this exclusive coupon to save big
The first Memorial Day sales of the season are here and one of the best mesh routers we've tested is on sale. In our testing, it offered fantastic Wi-Fi 7 performance with a max speed of over 2 Gbps at close distances.
For a limited time, you can get the Netgear Orbi 970 from $719 at Netgear via coupon code "TOMS10" That's one of the best Netgear promo codes we've seen.
The Netgear Orbi 970 is quite possibly the fastest mesh-router system on the planet. It's also the most expensive mesh kit around and makes sense only for customers who have gigabit broadband connections. In our Netgear Orbi 970 review, we said it's the fastest mesh kit available anywhere and offers an excellent assortment of inputs, particularly for those with high-speed data connections. Use coupon code "TOMS10" to save on standalone and bundle packages.
The Netgear Orbi 970 holds the top spot in our list of the best mesh routers. It's our favorite overall router. In our Netgear Orbi 970 review, we said Netgear's Orbi RBE973 has the ability to move data at warp speed. If you can afford it and live in a big enough home, it'll satisfy your need for speed completely.
During our testing, the Orbi RBE973 easily reached speeds of over 2 Gbps at 15 feet from the router. We also liked that in addition to its 6, 5 and 2.5 GHz bands, there's also an extra 5 GHz band dedicated to backhaul between the main router and its satellites. As for ports, at the back of the main unit, there's a 10 Gbps WAN port, a 10 Gbps LAN port and four 2.5 Gbps LAN ports. Meanwhile, the satellites only have a single 10 Gbps port and two 2.5 Gbps ports.
As deals editor-in-chief at Tom’s Guide, Louis is constantly looking for ways to avoid paying full price for the latest gadgets, appliances, and apparel. With over 10 years of deals-hunting experience, Louis price checks against multiple retailers and searches high and low for the best deals to bring readers. He's also always on the look out for the best coupon codes to use when shopping. A born-and-bred New Yorker, Louis is also an avid swimmer and marathoner. His work has appeared on Gizmodo, CNET, and Time Out New York.
