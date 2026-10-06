Securing the iPhone Duo on pre-order day is going to be a battle. Between massive global interest in Apple’s first foldable and notoriously tight initial stock, opening inventory could disappear in seconds.

Pre-orders open strictly at 5:00 a.m. PT on Friday, October 16, ahead of the official October 23 launch across major international markets (with a secondary rollout starting October 30).

If you want to bypass long backorder delays and ensure your foldable lands on your doorstep on day one, here's the game plan to follow.

How to guarantee your iPhone Duo before pre-order day

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

1. Lock in "Get Ready" on Oct 12

Don't wait for pre-order day. Four days before the drop, Apple opens its pre-order portal. Head into the Apple Store app on October 12 to pick your color, storage capacity, carrier status, and payment method ahead of time — allowing you to complete the entire purchase with a single tap the moment the clock strikes 5:00 a.m.

2. Audit your Apple Account details today

A single wrong digit will knock you out of the queue. Verify that your credit card hasn't expired, your billing address matches your bank records, and your shipping address is up to date.

3. Secure your trade-in quote early

Navigating trade-in questions during checkout adds unnecessary screens to your purchase. Get your valuation sorted in advance to bypass those extra steps on drop morning. The 14-day clock to return your old phone only starts once your iPhone Duo is physically delivered.

4. Confirm your financing options

Apple retired its legacy Upgrade Program in mid-2026. If you financed your last device, check your account status now to see if you qualify for Apple Card Installments, carrier options, or a direct purchase.

Want more Apple news? Sign up to the Tom's iGuide weekly newsletter with coverage on everything from product launches to software updates, this is your go-to source for the latest updates on all the best Apple content. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

5. Load the app on multiple devices

The Apple Store app usually goes live faster than the desktop website. Have the app open and ready on your phone, but keep a desktop browser open on Apple’s site as a secondary backup just in case.

6. Stick strictly to your saved setup

Once pre-orders open, load your saved configuration and hit pay. Avoid changing your color choice or storage size at the last second — altering your basket re-queries Apple’s live inventory systems and risks pushing back your shipping date.

7. Pivot to in-store pickup

If shipping dates start sliding into November during checkout, select local Apple Store pickup instead. Retail stores receive dedicated inventory allocations completely separate from warehouse delivery stocks, making it the ultimate safety net for launch-day possession.

8. Check launch-morning store stock

If you miss iPhone Duo pre-orders entirely, physical Apple Stores routinely save dedicated stock for launch day walk-ins on October 23. Check Apple's online store tracker early on launch morning to grab unallocated local store stock.

Follow Tom's Guide on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our up-to-date news, analysis, and reviews in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button!