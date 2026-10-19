7 best iPhone Duo accessories to buy while you wait for your pre-order

There’s tremendous anticipation for the iPhone Duo, and current delivery dates for pre-orders indicate you might have to wait until next year to get it in your hands. Three months is a long time, but if you’ve already committed to that $1,999 investment, you’ll have plenty of runway to pick up some of the best gear to complement it.

Considering this is Apple’s first foray into the foldable space, it unlocks a whole new category of add-ons tailored to the dual-screen form factor. Having spent the last year testing the best phones on both sides of the aisle — from standard flagships to rival foldables — I have a good idea of which gadgets are actually worth splurging on.

From obvious essentials like cases designed to protect that delicate hinge to less obvious productivity tools, here are the best iPhone Duo accessories to buy right now.

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Best iPhone Duo accessories you can buy right now

BMX Duo 5000mAh Power Bank: $79.99 at Amazon You can’t just snap any ordinary MagSafe power bank onto the back of the iPhone Duo. That’s why BMX’s Duo 5,000 mAh power bank is such a smart pickup: it's tailored to the foldable's squat footprint without hanging over the bottom edge. What makes it even more compelling is its semi-solid-state battery cell, which significantly improves thermal efficiency and safety over standard lithium-ion packs. Paired with 15W wireless charging, 20W wired top-offs via USB-C, and a built-in kickstand to keep the Duo propped upright, it's one of the most practical everyday carry companions you can buy ahead of delivery day.

Apple Pencil : was $79 now $69 at Amazon Apple has already confirmed that the iPhone Duo supports the Apple Pencil, making it a natural addition if you want to take full advantage of that expansive 7.8-inch inner display. It’s an essential companion for anyone who prefers an authentic pen-to-paper feel over pecking at a virtual keyboard. Beyond note-taking, it excels at detailed sketching and markups, and it recharges quickly by plugging directly into the Duo’s USB-C port for quick top-offs on the go.

MCON Bluetooth Controller: $149.99 at Best Buy If you're a gamer, you’ll definitely want to pick up Ohsnap’s MCON Bluetooth controller. Having tested it extensively with the Pixel 11 Pro Fold, I can confirm it's practically tailor-made for foldables. Because it attaches via MagSafe rather than clumsy side clamps, it keeps the iPhone Duo perfectly balanced whether you're gaming on the compact cover display or unfolded across that massive 7.8-inch inner canvas. It essentially turns Apple’s foldable into a modern Nintendo Switch, complete with tactile analog sticks, responsive shoulder triggers, and a proper D-pad. Best of all, you can detach the controller entirely and use its magnetic base as an impromptu kickstand for tabletop play.

ZAGG Privacy XTR Screen Protector: $59.99 at Amazon If there’s one piece of hardware I’d love to see Apple borrow for the iPhone Duo, it’s the Galaxy S26 Ultra’s built-in Privacy Display. Until that happens, the next best thing is ZAGG’s Glass 4-Way Privacy XTR screen protector. It’s an essential add-on to keep prying eyes off your screen during crowded train commutes. Keep in mind that this covers only the 5.5-inch outer cover screen, which is precisely where you’ll handle quick one-handed tasks anyway. What makes it worth the pickup over standard protectors is that it blacks out viewing angles from the left, right, top, and bottom — in both portrait and landscape — giving you complete privacy no matter how you hold it.

Spigen Slim Armor Pro S MagFit: $99.99 at Amazon Don’t get me wrong: the iPhone Duo is an impressive engineering feat. But because it’s a foldable phone, its dual-screen chassis and exposed spine make it far more vulnerable to drop damage than a typical slab. That’s why I recommend Spigen’s Tough Armor Pro S MagFit, engineered to absorb heavy impacts without compromising everyday usability. The dual-layer build pairs a shock-absorbing TPU interior and Air Cushion corners with a rigid polycarbonate shell that easily clears military-grade drop-test standards. Best of all, Spigen packs a built-in kickstand while maintaining full MagSafe pass-through compatibility for hassle-free charging.

Popsockets Low-Pro Grip: was $40 now $35.77 at Amazon PopSockets has been around for ages, but I recently tested the thinnest phone grip the company has ever produced: the PopSockets Low-Pro Grip. It takes everything you'd expect from a standard grip and slims it down so dramatically that it barely protrudes from the phone. At just 2.6mm thick, it remains remarkably sturdy thanks to an aluminum base and a stainless-steel kick-out hinge. It’s an ideal way to hold the wider iPhone Duo securely without adding annoying bulk to your pocket. Best of all, that low-profile hinge is robust enough to prop up Apple's hefty foldable in both orientations — whether you're taking a FaceTime call or watching videos hands-free.

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