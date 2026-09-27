There's a new shortcut in iOS 27 I’m using every single day — here's where to find it
iOS 27 introduces a handy new tool you’ll find yourself using all the time
Every year, Apple loads its latest iOS update with flashy upgrades, AI features, and overhauled menus. But often, the changes that actually improve your daily routine are the subtle, single-fix tweaks buried right beneath your fingertips.
While major feature highlights get most of the attention, there is one smaller iOS 27 addition in particular that you will likely find yourself using dozens of times a day: we finally have a dedicated paste shortcut built directly into the top row of your keyboard.
How the new paste shortcut works
Historically, copying and pasting on an iPhone required a clunky series of taps. You would copy a link, image, or snippet of text, switch to another app, tap inside a blank field, wait for the small context menu to pop up, and press paste.
iOS 27 cuts out those extra steps entirely. Now, whenever you copy text, a URL, or a photo to your clipboard and open a new text box in another app, a smart suggestion appears automatically in the bar directly above your keyboard.
The shortcut even displays a quick preview, showing a short text snippet or a small image thumbnail, so you always know exactly what you are about to paste before you hit send.
Why it makes daily phone use so much faster
Whether you are sending a tracking number, saving a web link, or sharing a photo, this little shortcut saves you a ton of time. It makes copying and pasting feel completely effortless.
One thing to keep in mind, however, is that this clipboard integration appears to be an iPhone-to-iPhone perk. In my own testing, copying text or media over to an Android user didn't trigger the quick-paste suggestion.
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The feature is enabled automatically across iOS 27, so as long as your device is updated, the paste bar will pop up the next time you copy an item and tap into any compatible text box on your iPhone.
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Kaycee is Tom's Guide's How-To Editor, known for tutorials that get straight to what works. She writes across phones, homes, TVs and everything in between — because life doesn't stick to categories and neither should good advice. She's spent years in content creation doing one thing really well: making complicated things click. Kaycee is also an award-winning poet and co-editor at Fox and Star Books.
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